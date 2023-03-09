U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,006.73
    +14.72 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,941.89
    +143.49 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,615.52
    +39.52 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,879.48
    +0.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.41
    +0.75 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +11.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.18
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0576
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9680
    -0.0080 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1913
    +0.0073 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2980
    -0.9740 (-0.71%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,744.14
    -248.15 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.85
    +0.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,887.65
    -42.27 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Start of Daylight Savings Increases Risk of Drowsy Driving

·3 min read

National Road Safety Foundation offers tips to stay alert at the wheel
Study shows 1/3 of drivers admit to falling asleep at the wheel

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daylight savings time, which begins this weekend, brings an increased risk of drowsy driving, recognized by traffic safety experts as a significant factor in crashes nationwide.

The National Road Safety Foundation cautions drivers to be especially aware of driver fatigue as daylight savings begins.  The time change can disrupt normal sleep patterns, increasing the possibility of drowsiness behind the wheel.

"Drowsy driving can be as dangerous as drinking and driving," said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization that produces and distributes free driver safety education materials.

Drowsy driving is a factor in more than 300,000 crashes every year, causing more than 5,000 deaths, 109,000 injuries and more than $30 billion in losses, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Studies show nearly two-thirds of motorists have driven while fatigued and more than a third admit to having fallen asleep at the wheel. The Governors Highway Safety Association estimates more than 83 million sleep-deprived Americans were driving on a typical day.

Sleep experts say the brain may compensate for fatigue by taking micro-sleeps for a few seconds or longer.  During a three- or four-second micro-sleep, a person's eyes may remain open, but the brain is not processing the eyes' vision signal.  A car at highway speed can travel the length of a football field during those few seconds, veering out of its lane and into oncoming traffic or off the road.  Sleep-induced crashes often cause very serious injuries, since a dozing driver may not take evasive or corrective action as the vehicle leaves its lane.

Drivers should recognize the signs of drowsiness:

  • Difficulty focusing

  • Frequent blinking

  • Not remembering the last few miles driven

  • Head nodding

  • Repeated yawning or rubbing eyes

  • Drifting out of lane, tailgating or going over rumble strips.

"Some commonly-held reliefs for drowsiness, like rolling down the windows or blasting the radio, simply don't work if you are sleep-deprived," Anderson said.  "The best thing is to find a safe spot to pull over and take a break and, if possible, take a 20-minute nap.  Have a cup or two of coffee or a caffeinated snack and allow 30 minutes for the caffeine to enter the bloodstream.  Don't drink alcohol or take medications, which can bring on drowsiness."

Information about drowsy driving, including a personal "Sleep Diary," is available at no charge from  www.nrsf.org/resources/drowsy-driving

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. (NRSF) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that for more than 60 years has been dedicated to reducing crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation's highways by promoting safe driving habits through greater public awareness.

NRSF produces documentaries, educational programs and public service campaigns for broadcast and for use in safety, educational and enforcement programs by police, teachers, traffic safety agencies, healthcare professionals, youth advocacy groups and other grass-roots related agencies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies. NRSF programs, which are free, deal with distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency and pedestrian safety. The Foundation also works with youth advocacy groups and sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities.  For information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org.

Media Contact:
David Reich
david@nrsf.org
914 325-9997

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/start-of-daylight-savings-increases-risk-of-drowsy-driving-301767987.html

SOURCE The National Road Safety Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla and Its Best-Selling Car Hit by Bad News

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating the EV maker, after reports that the steering wheel falls off while driving.

  • EV Fires Are a Thing, but Not for Long. Honeywell Is Part of the Reason Why.

    FEATURE Electric vehicle fires are rare. Honeywell International want to make them even rarer. EV technology is new, which to some extent, makes it unknown. The mystery can generate excitement—and fear.

  • China EV Price War: Tesla Triggers Brutal Battle As Growth Plans Face Sales Reality

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • GM’s EV Push Stalls Amid Slow Rollouts for GMC Hummer, Cadillac Lyriq

    The slower-than-expected rollout of the company’s GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq shows how car makers are having trouble manufacturing electric vehicles at scale.

  • Tesla Shares Fall on Safety Probes, Downgrade

    Shares of Tesla (TSLA) slipped on news of a safety investigation into the steering wheels on its Model Y SUVs and an analyst downgrade.

  • Stellantis to make fully electric cars at Cassino plant in Italy

    Stellantis said on Thursday it will use its Cassino assembly plant in central Italy for making cars based on its STLA Large platform as part of the company's electrification strategy. Formed in 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, Stellantis has said it will produce its future vehicles based on four electric platforms, including STLA Large. The STLA Large platform is designed to deliver up to 800 km (500 miles) of electric range with Stellantis-designed modular battery packs and electric drive modules.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Bombardier business jet passenger killed by turbulence identified

    Authorities have released the identity of the business jet passenger who died last week when severe turbulence rocked a Bombardier Challenger 300 over New England.

  • As Tesla Stock Retreats After Strong Run, Analyst Downgrades EV Giant

    With Tesla stock slipping after the massive run that began the year, TSLA shares received a downgrade Wednesday. The EV giant also faces an investigation into possible steering wheel problems. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday announced an investigation into Tesla Model Y vehicles after reports steering wheels can come off while the car is underway.

  • Tesla Model Y steering wheel falls off while driving on motorway

    Two Tesla owners have reported that the steering wheel fell off their cars while driving in the latest safety row to hit Elon Musk's company.

  • Edmunds: Edmunds Compares: 2023 BMW iX vs. 2023 Rivian R1S

    The vehicle experts at Edmunds compare both to find out. The BMW iX packs two electric motors, one driving each axle, that produce 516 horsepower in standard form or 610 horsepower in M60 trim. Power figures for the Rivian R1S are even more extreme, with four motors producing an outlandish 835 horsepower and 938 lb-ft of torque.

  • Rail expert: 'The freight industry has become a mess'

    In a Yahoo Finance interview on the Norfolk Southern Corporation train derailments, Former Oregon Congressman and House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter Defazio insisted it’s high-time the United States update its freight system.

  • Norfolk Southern Cut Safety Spending Before Ohio Crash, Analysis Shows

    The railroad spent less than peers on inspections, maintenance, and repairs, a Barron's analysis shows.

  • Customer service satisfaction of EV owners lower than ICE vehicles - report

    The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study, which is in its 43rd year, saw a year-over-year score decline for the first time in 28 years. Automakers are committing billions toward developing and building EVs and batteries as they shift their focus to cleaner mobility alternatives, but customer service satisfaction remains low. BEV owners' customer service satisfaction was 42 points lower than owners of ICE engines.

  • China’s Auto Sales Fall Sharply After Lifting of Pandemic Curbs

    HONG KONG—China’s passenger car retail sales shrank almost 20% in the first two months of this year, underscoring the challenges facing manufacturers in the world’s largest but long-stuttering auto market. The nation’s auto makers sold 2.7 million passenger cars in January and February combined, according to the China Passenger Car Association, down from 3.3 million a year earlier. Makers of plug-in hybrid and battery electric cars fared better, seeing sales rise 23% in January and February from the same period a year ago.

  • Tesla Rival Hyundai Rolls Out New Electric SUV

    The South Korea electric vehicle maker rolls out a second generation version of its all-electric SUV.

  • Tesla Rival BYD Plans Big Commercial-Vehicle Push

    The Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker has budgeted tens of billions of dollars for its commercial-vehicle business as it looks to expand overseas.

  • Tesla (TSLA) Under Investigation After Steering Wheel Comes Off

    Tesla's (TSLA) Model Y under investigation after NHTSA received two steering wheel-related complaints.

  • US opens new special probe into fatal Tesla crash

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday said it is opening a new special investigation into a February fatal crash in California involving a Tesla Model S where an advanced driver assistance system was suspected of having been used. The agency is investigating the crash of a 2014 model year Tesla involving a fire truck in Contra Costa County, California. The fire department said a Tesla struck one of its fire trucks and the Tesla driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

  • FAA says technology will help avoid some dangerous landings

    Federal officials said Wednesday they have completed outfitting 43 major U.S. airports with technology to warn when incoming planes are aimed at a taxiway instead of a runway. The Federal Aviation Administration said the system's software predicts when a plane is lined up to land on a taxiway and sends an alert to air-traffic controllers. None of the recent close calls between planes have involved aircraft lined up incorrectly to land on a taxiway, but that type of error nearly resulted in disaster at San Francisco International Airport in 2017.