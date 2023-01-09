Start.io Partners With Pixalate to Validate Compliance Against Ad Fraud on Its Mobile Programmatic Platform

Start.io creates an additional layer of ad fraud protection, transparency, and measurement

Featured Image for Start.io

Featured Image for Start.io

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Start.io, the leading mobile marketing and audience platform, announced today a full implementation of Pixalate Analytics and MRT solutions for prevention of digital ad fraud, specifically in mobile app environments. Start.io already provides multiple layers of protection against ad fraud, covering IAB's viewability benchmarks such as IAB Tech Lab's Open Measurement SDK, which enables full compatibility with viewability measurement firms Integral Ad Science, DoubleVerify and MOAT.

Looking to expand its existing proprietary fraud prevention and detection tools, Start.io sought a partner-vendor that is MRC accredited to add to Start.io's existing in-house developed tools. Pixalate's ability to audit served and viewable in-app ad impressions across display and video, combined with sophisticated invalid traffic detection and filtration, will help Start.io ensure that all inventory is legitimate.

"Our top priority is protecting our clients against ad fraud," said Ravit Ross, Start.io's CRO. "We've taken numerous actions to ensure that nothing can go live on our platform unless we have complete certainty about it, and this is yet another step toward 100% accountability."

"Fraud is one of the biggest challenges facing the ad industry going into 2023," said Ronnie Mellow, Vice President of Operations at Pixalate. "Pixalate is one of the leading accredited platforms that offers a white box IVT analytics dashboard to our partners surfacing detailed metrics and dimensions to hone in on IVT sources, giving our clients industry-leading risk management and dispute resolution insights. We commend Start.io for its dedication to fighting ad fraud."

About Start.io: Start.io is a mobile marketing and audience platform that is reinventing mobile marketing by leveraging the largest independent app distribution. Start.io's direct integration with over 500K monthly active apps provides access to unprecedented levels of global first-party data, which can be leveraged to understand and predict behaviors, identify new opportunities, and fuel growth.

Story continues

About Pixalate: Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and mobile advertising. Pixalate works 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value by offering the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Contact Information:

Maya Carmely

Director of Marketing

maya.carmely@start.io



Related Images













Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



