A new start: Learn, Grow and Thrive at iBHE, Tsinghua SIGS

·2 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keer HU, enrolled in the Bioengineering and Translational Medicine program at the Institute of Biopharmaceutical and Health Engineering(iBHE), Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School (SIGS), is a freshman in the class of 2022. Also working on many projects as a young designer, she has won many awards and exhibition invitations at home and abroad, including the winner of  The James Dyson Award funded by a British invention foundation and the Grand Prize in the Future Fashion Technology Competition hosted by Tsinghua University. And she is the first Chinese participant  who has won the Outstanding Science Prize at Biodesign Challenge.

In one of her projects, a Wearable Self-driven Cyanobacteria Power Generation Material, she tried to make innovation by integrating knowledge of microorganisms, energy, materials and product design to address sustainability challenges. Her research works have also been exhibited in Triennale Milano, New York Design Week, World Design Cities Conference and many other international exhibitions.

Institutue of Biopharmaceutical and Health Engineering(iBHE), Tsinghua SIGS

She said when she dedicates herself to the issues on human health and sustainable development, she always gain a tremendous sense of self-value. To achieve her strong cross-disciplinary research interest at the intersection of biology, engineering and design, she chose to start her future study at iBHE, Tsinghua SIGS.

Talking about her studying experience at iBHE,  she said, "Tsinghua SIGS provides an open and inclusive academic exchange platform and rich opportunities for industry-academia-research cooperation for interdisciplinary students like her. It is an ideal place to  improve my scientific literacy and innovative abilities through more specialized studies and research. Both Mentors and course instructors are very open to academic communication. At the same time, students are able to learn a lot from seniors and classmates from different professional backgrounds. Besides, the campus life here is full of joyfulness and excitement,I enjoyed and learnt a lot in participating in the sports events, entrepreneurial events, cultural activities and building activities of students' organization. Studying here is definitely a wise choice!"

The Institute of Biopharmaceutical and Health Engineering (iBHE) aims to explore the frontiers of health technology and engineering for human wellness. We offer 5 Doctoral Programs and 4 Master's Programs.

Click here to know more, https://www.sigs.tsinghua.edu.cn/en/biopharmaceutical_health_engineering/list.htm

Admission 2023 is still open.
http://gradadmission.tsinghua.edu.cn/f/login

Contact:
Institute of Biopharmaceutical and Health Engineering
86-755-2640 4909
ibhe_admission@sz.tsinghua.edu.cn

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-start-learn-grow-and-thrive-at-ibhe-tsinghua-sigs-301687591.html

SOURCE Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School

