Start with ONE! Kick off the New Year with ONE Brands

ONE Brands Partners with Xponential+ for Free Subscription Promotion

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Brands, one of the fastest-growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and makers of ONE Bar, ONE CRUNCH, and ONE PLANT, is kickstarting the new year by announcing a partnership with Xponential+, the live and on-demand fitness platform from Xponential Fitness that features leading brands, including YogaSix, Club Pilates, CycleBar, and seven others, to offer customers a free two- or six-month subscription to Xponential+ with the purchase of select ONE Brand protein bars.

With the purchase of a single ONE Brand protein bar at participating retail locations, customers will receive access to thousands of live and on demand workouts from Xponential+. The purchase of a participating 4 count pack of ONE Brand protein bars will be accompanied by a six-month subscription ($179 value) and the purchase of a singular ONE Brand protein bar will be accompanied by a two-month subscription ($59 value) to the workout platform. Xponential+ provides live and on-demand access to the same sought-after workouts provided in thousands of studio locations around the globe. Customers can redeem their prize online at OneBarRewards.com with a valid receipt of purchase. This national promotion will run from January 3, 2023 through February 28, 2023.

"We at ONE Brands are thrilled to start the new year off in partnership with Xponential+," said Eric Clawson, ONE Brands General Manager. "We are committed to helping consumers achieve their health and fitness goals as they enter 2023. Through this partnership, fans of ONE Brands will benefit from access to top-tier fitness classes from leading brands like YogaSix, Club Pilates and more that are available on demand and that best fit individual fitness goals."

"Achieving your best self is a multifaceted equation, of which optimal nutrition plays a critical role. Given that, partnering with ONE Brands is an ideal fit and a great opportunity for Xponential+ to introduce itself to the loyal ONE Brands audience, who can later also discover in-person workouts at Xponential Fitness studios in their local markets," said Garrett Marshall, President of Xponential+.

For more information on ONE Brands, please visit www.one1brands.com.

About ONE Brands:

ONE Brands knows that protein bars don't have to taste like chalk, and we're proving that great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive by delivering anytime, anywhere protein bars in decadent, totally indulgent flavors. Each ONE Bar is packed with up to 20 grams of protein, all while containing only 1 gram of sugar. ONE Brands is committed to offering exceptional taste, superior texture and functionality—and no compromises—through in-house research and recipe development. ONE Bars are perfect for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery or "just because." The roster of 20 powerfully delicious ONE Bar flavors is available at Amazon, Vitamin Shoppe and gyms across the country, as well as Walmart, Target and other top regional grocers. Congratulations, You've Found the ONE.

Contact:
Jodie Fredericks
2139332325
351332@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/start-with-one-kick-off-the-new-year-with-one-brands-301712315.html

SOURCE ONE Brands

SOURCE ONE Brands

