Start planning your tee time! A tax break means ShotClub Social is coming to Knoxville

North Knoxville, take a few practice swings and get ready to tee off. ShotClub Social in Knoxville is coming.

The 40,000-square-foot golf driving range and entertainment center cleared its final hurdle to secure a nine-year payment in lieu of taxes program after an April 8 vote from the Industrial Development Board. The Knoxville City Council already approved the tax break during its March 19 with a 7-1 vote.

Managing partner Spike McCamy previously told Knox News the payment in lieu of taxes was needed to make the project's finances work. The complex, which is estimated to cost $30.7 million, will be built on a blighted property that needs rehab work before construction can begin.

The PILOT means the city will essentially freeze the current property amount for a two-year construction period plus nine years after that. The taxes otherwise would likely increase when the entertainment center opens, but the break helps offset the costs the owners take on for rehabbing the property.

Owner Knox OnCore LLC will pay:

$7,612 annually for 11 years, including the two-year construction period and nine years after. The city will get $4,423 of that money, and Knox County will get $3,189. That's the current annual property tax bill on the land.

After that time, the owner will pay full taxes based on the property's newly assessed value after the redevelopment. That's an estimated $319,589 annually. The city would get $185,705 of that, and Knox County would get $133,884.

ShotClub Social in Knoxville will track your swings and have LED targets to hit. Another ShotClub Social will open in Buffalo, New York.

What is ShotClub Social?

ShotClub will be similar to Topgolf, but McCamy described it as a "next-gen" version of the popular driving range for all ages.

There will be about 60 bays for groups of up to six people to hang out and hit balls. Swings will be tracked and there will be LED targets to aim for.

Inside, the entertainment venue will have an arcade, duckpin bowling and plenty of TVs to catch the big game. McCamy described the menu as "upscale pub food."

Outside there will be a mini-golf course and a dog-friendly beer garden.

Story continues

Construction is expected to start this summer and ShotClub is expected to open in late 2025 or early 2026.

Silas Sloan is the growth and development reporter. Email silas.sloan@knoxnews.com. Twitter @silasloan. Instagram @knox.growth.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: ShotClub Social Knoxville gets tax break for cleaning up blighted site