From late start to specs, here's how X users reacted to Tesla Cybertruck delivery event

Thursday Austin-based Tesla unveiled the long-awaited Cybertruck around 2 p.m. CT.

The company delivered the first batch of vehicles live on stage — this time without shattering any windows in the process.

Three plus years in the making

Tesla first unveiled the original Cybertruck prototype in 2019.

Delays in production pushed back the expected launch date numerous times in recent years.

3+ years ago a few of us started designing this #gigafactory with the end goal of bringing the #Cybertruck to market at volume production. Today is the culmination of a lot of hard work building some world-class infrastructure. Congrats to the entire team! pic.twitter.com/noAjTlREdh — Zach Jacobs (@zachjacobs_) November 30, 2023

Tesla Cybertruck delivery event late start, lighting issues

Just before 2:30 p.m., Elon Musk arrived on stage in a Tesla Cybertruck.

Some X users commented on the lighting issues from the livestream.

Who else been chilling in this #Cybertruck reveal that was suppose to start 22minutes ago? — Bigshirm (@BigShirmTv) November 30, 2023

As I predicted, @elonmusk is late. He always is to these launch events. It's part of his brand. Let's hope he doesn't tell anyone else to F themselves. #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/HZ8LX4pCPr — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) November 30, 2023

This is why we do rehearsals people..

Elon randomly decided to do the launch from the truck bed.. clearly didn't tell the lighting guys #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/OwjlxPBpzA — techAU (@techAU) November 30, 2023

The future needs better lighting for the stream. #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/uE2HaIyabC — Derral Eves (@derraleves) November 30, 2023

Users react to Cybertruck specs, other stats

A video shown at the event indicated the Cybertruck could tow a Porsche 911 at a race track faster than the Porsche 911 could drive itself. Musk also claimed the truck could go from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds.

Elon Musk claims the Cybertruck can out-pull a Ford F-350, a Rivian R1T and a Ford F-150 Lightning. #cybertruck #tesla pic.twitter.com/QibepSvNOY — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) November 30, 2023

What else happened at Cybertruck delivery event?

From deliveries to who was at the event, check out what else happened:

The CEO of a company opens the door for your car!



This guy! 😍😍😍😍#Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/Kbs04eQBus — Kalpit (@KiloOneX) November 30, 2023

Based on my @Tesla #CyberTruck Pre-Order Number I'm CyberTruck # 513,561. Any day now... lol — Daniel Robert Strack (@danielrstrack) November 30, 2023

Amazing delivery event! Congratulations @elonmusk can’t wait to get my hands on this amazing product!#Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/DUc1NEZnHI — False Fusion (@False_Fusion) November 30, 2023

— Kara Carlson, Austin American Statesman technology and business reporter and David Dishman, Austin American Statesman Business editor, contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: X users respond to Tesla Cybertruck delivery event, specs and cost