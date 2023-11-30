Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,567.80
    +17.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,950.89
    +520.47 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,226.22
    -32.27 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.02
    +5.21 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.61
    -2.25 (-2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    2,037.40
    -9.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.25 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    -0.0085 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3520
    +0.0810 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2626
    -0.0068 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1480
    +1.0940 (+0.74%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,770.02
    -61.23 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    781.42
    -2.22 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.75
    +30.29 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,486.89
    +165.67 (+0.50%)
     

From late start to specs, here's how X users reacted to Tesla Cybertruck delivery event

Sarah Ann Dueñas, Austin American-Statesman
·3 min read

Thursday Austin-based Tesla unveiled the long-awaited Cybertruck around 2 p.m. CT.

The company delivered the first batch of vehicles live on stage — this time without shattering any windows in the process.

Live updates: Elon Musk, Tesla to kick off Cybertruck launch, delivery event at Giga Texas in Austin

Three plus years in the making

Tesla first unveiled the original Cybertruck prototype in 2019.

Delays in production pushed back the expected launch date numerous times in recent years.

Tesla Cybertruck delivery event late start, lighting issues

Just before 2:30 p.m., Elon Musk arrived on stage in a Tesla Cybertruck.

Some X users commented on the lighting issues from the livestream.

Users react to Cybertruck specs, other stats

A video shown at the event indicated the Cybertruck could tow a Porsche 911 at a race track faster than the Porsche 911 could drive itself. Musk also claimed the truck could go from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds.

What else happened at Cybertruck delivery event?

From deliveries to who was at the event, check out what else happened:

Can't get your hands on a Cybertruck? Create your own

Kara Carlson, Austin American Statesman technology and business reporter and David Dishman, Austin American Statesman Business editor, contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: X users respond to Tesla Cybertruck delivery event, specs and cost

Advertisement