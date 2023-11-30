From late start to specs, here's how X users reacted to Tesla Cybertruck delivery event
Thursday Austin-based Tesla unveiled the long-awaited Cybertruck around 2 p.m. CT.
The company delivered the first batch of vehicles live on stage — this time without shattering any windows in the process.
Live updates: Elon Musk, Tesla to kick off Cybertruck launch, delivery event at Giga Texas in Austin
Three plus years in the making
Tesla first unveiled the original Cybertruck prototype in 2019.
Delays in production pushed back the expected launch date numerous times in recent years.
Tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/TFQY4xczEo
— Tesla (@Tesla) November 30, 2023
3+ years ago a few of us started designing this #gigafactory with the end goal of bringing the #Cybertruck to market at volume production. Today is the culmination of a lot of hard work building some world-class infrastructure. Congrats to the entire team! pic.twitter.com/noAjTlREdh
— Zach Jacobs (@zachjacobs_) November 30, 2023
Tesla Cybertruck delivery event late start, lighting issues
Just before 2:30 p.m., Elon Musk arrived on stage in a Tesla Cybertruck.
Some X users commented on the lighting issues from the livestream.
Who else been chilling in this #Cybertruck reveal that was suppose to start 22minutes ago?
— Bigshirm (@BigShirmTv) November 30, 2023
As I predicted, @elonmusk is late. He always is to these launch events. It's part of his brand. Let's hope he doesn't tell anyone else to F themselves. #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/HZ8LX4pCPr
— Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) November 30, 2023
This is why we do rehearsals people..
Elon randomly decided to do the launch from the truck bed.. clearly didn't tell the lighting guys #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/OwjlxPBpzA
— techAU (@techAU) November 30, 2023
The future needs better lighting for the stream. #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/uE2HaIyabC
— Derral Eves (@derraleves) November 30, 2023
Users react to Cybertruck specs, other stats
A video shown at the event indicated the Cybertruck could tow a Porsche 911 at a race track faster than the Porsche 911 could drive itself. Musk also claimed the truck could go from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds.
Tesla Cybertruck vs Porsche 911 Drag Race at Cybertruck Delivery Event 🔥#TeslaCybertruck #cybertruckdeliveryevent #cybertruckevent #Cybertruck #Tesla pic.twitter.com/aCTFHOUNyo
— Tesla Motors Community (@CommunityTesla) November 30, 2023
Elon Musk claims the Cybertruck can out-pull a Ford F-350, a Rivian R1T and a Ford F-150 Lightning. #cybertruck #tesla pic.twitter.com/QibepSvNOY
— TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) November 30, 2023
That's quick 💨
1/4 mile in <11s
0-60 mph in 2.6s#Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/RxCSFs6abn
— Sibs ⚡ (@AlexSibila) November 30, 2023
The most trolling drag race, EVER! #Tesla #Cybertruck #ElonMusk
pic.twitter.com/8fy0YJP8C8
— Mr Tesla 𝕏 (@MrTeslaX) November 30, 2023
#Cybertruck pricing is awesome! pic.twitter.com/jL82CU0MTX
— Lex (@LexLovesTech) November 30, 2023
What else happened at Cybertruck delivery event?
From deliveries to who was at the event, check out what else happened:
the @Tesla Austin GigaFactory
😮💨 @russroe pic.twitter.com/JysT35zFc2
— Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) November 30, 2023
The CEO of a company opens the door for your car!
This guy! 😍😍😍😍#Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/Kbs04eQBus
— Kalpit (@KiloOneX) November 30, 2023
And the first @tesla #Cybertruck is delivered!!!🎉🎉🎉📐📐📐 pic.twitter.com/c23KMIPnQc
— Esther Kokkelmans (@EstherKokkelman) November 30, 2023
Based on my @Tesla #CyberTruck Pre-Order Number I'm CyberTruck # 513,561. Any day now... lol
— Daniel Robert Strack (@danielrstrack) November 30, 2023
Cybertruck Delivery Event!!!! #Cybertruck #Tesla
by @radbackwards pic.twitter.com/WdEXMPWeMp
— Tesla Motors Community (@CommunityTesla) November 30, 2023
Amazing delivery event! Congratulations @elonmusk can’t wait to get my hands on this amazing product!#Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/DUc1NEZnHI
— False Fusion (@False_Fusion) November 30, 2023
Can't get your hands on a Cybertruck? Create your own
CyberTruck...🔥🔥🔥#Cybertruck #Tesla #cybertruckdeliveryeventpic.twitter.com/g8vf99QQOl
— Shree Ram Choudhary (@SHR33RAM) November 30, 2023
