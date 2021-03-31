U.S. markets closed

Start Your Winning Streak – CORSAIR Launches K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT Gaming Keyboards

Corsair Gaming, Inc.
·4 min read
FREMONT, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced a new pair of RGB gaming keyboards for PC gamers to get started on the path to victory: the CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT. These latest entries in the K55 family light up your desktop thanks to dynamic RGB backlighting, and include six dedicated macro keys with Elgato Stream Deck software integration for one-button actions and shortcuts. Whether you’re getting started in gaming or looking to upgrade your setup, the K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT offer the essential features and head-turning style that gamers demand.

The new K55 RGB PRO keyboards brilliantly illuminate your battlestation. The K55 RGB PRO features five zones of RGB lighting with six preset onboard lighting effects, while the K55 RGB PRO XT kicks things up a notch with per-key RGB backlighting, offering ten onboard lighting effects and near-limitless customization through CORSAIR iCUE software. With a recently redesigned user interface for even more intuitive control, iCUE unlocks dynamic RGB lighting customization, key remaps, and powerful in-game macros. iCUE also coordinates system-wide synchronization of your RGB lighting, along with exclusive iCUE game integrations when playing select games for the most immersive experience possible.

Both keyboards are equipped with six dedicated macro keys, enabling you to easily activate customized functions, shortcuts, or actions at the press of a key. Macro keys can also be integrated with Elgato Stream Deck software to activate streaming commands and elevate your content to new heights. Seven dedicated media and volume keys provide quick and convenient media playback and volume control, so you can stay fully focused on the action.

IP42-rated to protect against dust and spills so your game never stops, the K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT are built to last, with a soft textured detachable palm rest so your comfort lasts as long as your keyboard. Quiet, responsive keys deliver a comfortable and discreet typing experience, with a tactile bump for confidence in your keystrokes when they matter most. Anti-ghosting with selective key rollover ensures FPS and MOBA inputs register even with simultaneous keypresses, while the dedicated Windows Key Lock button prevents accidental interruptions during critical moments. When the competition commences, start your winning streak with the K55 RGB PRO and K55 RGB PRO XT.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO and CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO XT are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO and CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO XT are backed by a limited lifetime warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO and CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO XT, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

Web Pages

To learn more about the CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO, please visit:
http://corsair.com/k55-rgb-pro

To learn more about the CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO XT, please visit:
http://corsair.com/k55-rgb-pro-xt

For a complete list of all CORSAIR keyboards, please visit:
http://corsair.com/gaming-keyboards

Product Images

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO can be found at the link below:
https://corsair.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/MarketingCommunications/EviAABRUem9KrRieHMtlp5EBOmumKNxnaACy81RAhUPtlQ?e=190Hu1

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO XT can be found at the link below:
https://corsair.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/MarketingCommunications/EjEGgmonkUdHvvzJTKVKl3kBDlYsrSDxxBVjeNnP0NuW8g?e=hCAd3b

About CORSAIR
CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

CORSAIR also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

Copyright © 2021 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR, the sails logo, and Vengeance are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Source: Corsair Gaming Inc.

Media:
Adrian Bedggood
adrian.bedggood@corsair.com
510-657-8747
+44-7989-258827

Investor Relations:
Ronald van Veen
ir@corsair.com
510-578-1407

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a231d062-cc29-45f2-9ad4-b3c2a26fa936

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7332649e-450f-4d5e-a9cb-34309f2da70b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/566cec6f-5537-4800-9b84-fa1c9f7d5ce3


