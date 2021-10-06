U.S. markets closed

Get Started HK announces the opening of a New York office

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Started HK has announced the launch of its expansion to the United States, with an office to be set up in New York in the first quarter of 2022. Having already established a solid foothold in Hong Kong, the time is right to branch out and provide the in-demand services the company is renowned for in a new market.

With Get Started HK's newly opened office in New York, a highly qualified team of professional accountants will be on hand to meet with clients in the United States that are seeking out company creation and registry services.

Hong Kong is well-known for being Asia's World City and a leading business and financial hub. It is seen as the gateway to the China market and continues to uphold its reputation as a popular offshore company formation destination.

Many American companies and entrepreneurs who want to expand their business presence and set up in Asia establish their headquarters in Hong Kong. Using Get Started HK's services will enable businesses to form and register their companies seamlessly and efficiently, especially now through the New York office.

Opening the New York branch will allow Get Started HK to address company formation and registry service requests from American firms in a quick, decisive and hassle-free manner. Responding to emails and phone enquiries will also be done right away, thus eliminating frustrating delays and the lengthy time zone difference.

Get Started HK is a leading company formation and registry service provider with a proven track record of success. Visit Get Started HK's website to learn about the core services provided, such as company formation and registration, company maintenance, corporate administration, and accounting and tax advisory.

Trusted by over 8,500 entrepreneurs, Get Started HK delivers "Hong Kong company formation in just 12 hours, remotely".

