Starter Cultures for Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic Beverages Drives Cultures Market to US$ 2.1 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.3%, Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The Global Cultures Market represents a fragmented landscape. The top companies hold a market share of up to 25% in the global cultures market. The brisk adoption of starter cultures for alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages production is contributing significantly to the cultures market growth.

NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cultures market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.1 Bn by 2032, with sales growing at an average CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2032. Scaling up from an estimated US$ 1.3 Bn, the cultures market is fueled by rapid adoption of starter cultures for alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages’ production. The growth witnessed in the freeze-dried culture also supplements the cultures market growth during the forecast period.

In the recent past, fermented foods are quickly gaining popularity and creating growth opportunities for the market of food cultures. Functional dairy products, too, are generating a competitive environment among microbial culture enterprises.

As the most popular prevailing food trends, probiotics and functional foods are dominating the food & beverages industry all over the world resulting in the creation of profitable prospects for the target market. Furthermore, microbial culture is also exhibiting lucrative opportunities owing to the growing acceptance of the bio-preservation process, which is a superb substitute for chemical and physical preservation.

Request a Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6133

Heightened Demand in the beverages sector also contributes to the growth of the cultures market. It is predicted that the starter culture will undergo substantial traction in the cultures market throughout the forecast period. Production of wine, beer, buttermilk, kefir, and other popular beverages require the induction of unique and intense flavors, which is primarily achieved by adding starter cultures.

Due to the rapid technological development in the fermentation process, the starter cultures segment is bound to experience an abundance of market opportunities. This bodes well for the overall target market growth.

Apart from the starter cultures, the freeze-dried cultures, too are gaining momentum in the cultures market, particularly in fermented beverages and functional dairy products category. While freeze-dried cultures demonstrate exceptional quality and permit long-term storage due to their improved shelf life, they also help maintain the original culture structure intact.

The increasing popularity of free-dried cultures is likely to induce numerous innovation in this competitive market. Again, barring food processing companies, freeze-dried cultures will gain popularity among consumers for preparing products such as sourdough bread and homemade yogurts. Moreover, the exponential growth of probiotics will also fuel the demand for freeze-dried cultures in the immediate future. All of these considerations will foster growth for the cultures market during the projected period.

“Heightened adoption of starter cultures for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages across the globe will augment the growth of the cultures market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • Popularity of starter cultures and freeze-dried cultures to fuel market growth.

  • Strong presence of food manufacturing and processing units drive the market growth in China.

  • Dairy segment will propel the market in India during 2022-2032.

  • Sauces, condiments, and dressing segment will lead the market growth in APEJ.

  • Bakery and confectionery will significantly contribute to the target market growth in APEJ.

Access Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cultures-market

Competitive Landscape 

Cargill, BASF, DuPont, Ingredion, Chr. Hansen, Kerry Group, Koninklijke, Tate & Lyle Plc., and others are some of the major players in the cultures market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are influenced by the implementation of strict government regulations. These businesses are focusing on improving product quality, better promotions, and strengthening distribution networks to increase their consumer base. Some of the major enterprises are concentrating on product development as per the taste and preferences of the consumers as well as including some specialty ingredients into their products.

More Insights into Cultures Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global cultures market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (starter, adjunct, probiotic, other types), application (beverages, sauces, dressings, and condiments, bakery and confectionery, dried processed food, sweet and savoury snacks, frozen and chilled processed food, other applications), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the starter segment is leading the market growth. The probiotic segment, too, is expected to strengthen the market prospects over the forecast period. In terms of application, the sauces, dressings, and condiments segment will likely contribute the most to the market growth, followed quickly by the bakery and confectionery over the assessment period.

Based on region, then cultures market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience constant and substantial growth owing to development of the food & beverages sector in China and India. While China leads the market in terms of food manufacturing and processing units, India’s food & beverages sector will be driven by the dairy segment. The Asia Pacific Except Japan (APEJ) region will particularly driven by the significant growth of the sauces, dressings, and condiments segment during the projected period.

Talk with our expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6133

Key Market Segments

Region-wise the market is segmented into Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, and Europe.

Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Japan

  • APEJ

  • MEA

Product Type:

  • Starter

  • Adjunct

  • Probiotic

  • Other types

Application:

  • Beverages

  • Sauces, dressings, and condiments

  • Bakery & Confectionery

  • Dried Processed Food

  • Sweet & Savoury Snacks

  • Frozen and Chilled processed food

  • Other Applications

Use Promo Code ->> "FMITODAY" to Get Flat 20% Discount

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

  1.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  1.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2. The Massive Impact of the Crisis

  2.1. Global Cultures Market Forecast Scenario Comparison of Annual Growth Rates for short Term (2022-2026) and Long Term (2027-2032)

  2.2. Key Factors Impacting the Market

Note: Market Assessment shall be Provided for Likely Scenario

3. Market Dynamics

  3.1. Drivers

  3.2. Restraints

  3.3. Opportunity

  3.4. Market trends By Region

  3.5. Product Launches

  3.6. Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan by Buyers

  3.7. Macro-Economic Factors

  3.8. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

  3.9. Consumers Survey Analysis

4. Key Regulations

  4.1. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

  4.2. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

  4.3. Import/Export Policies

Read Full TOC….

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Food and Beverage Market Insights Landscape:

Food and Beverage Protective Cultures Market: The global food and beverage protective cultures market is expected to secure US$ 1,980.6 Million in 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 4.3%. The market is likely to hold a value of US$ 1,300 Million in 2022.

Ripening Cultures Market: The ripening cultures added to the milk for making cheese differs on the variety of cheese being made. There are different microbial ripening cultures for the different variety of cheese made.

Cultured Wheat Market: The global cultured wheat market value is anticipated to rise to US$ 625.5 Million by 2032. During the forecast period ranging from 2022-2032

Cultured Dairy Blends Market: Cultured dairy blends market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The market is currently valued at US$ 3.56 Bn and is likely to reach US$ 6.94 Bn by 2032.

Specialty Cultures Market: Specialty cultures include starter and bio-preservation cultures. The specialty cultures are developed and produced for food applications. The specialty cultures are mainly used in dairy application along with meat surface and ripening cultures.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc. 
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA 
T: +1-845-579-5705 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


