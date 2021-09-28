U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,404.50
    -28.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,631.00
    -112.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,003.50
    -191.25 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.10
    -9.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.19
    +0.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    -8.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.29 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1690
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    +2.83 (+15.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3672
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2000
    +0.2220 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,838.11
    -1,958.05 (-4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.42
    -66.10 (-6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.39
    -33.01 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Starter to Host NASDEX Launch, The First Asia-Focused DEX

Starter
·3 min read

NASDEX will allow users to surpass geographical, KYC and portfolio limitations before prohibiting users to invest in the Asian stock market

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Leading multi-chain, community-oriented launchpad, Starter (https://starter.xyz), today announced it will host the launch of the Initial Dex Offering (IDO) of NASDEX, an independently owned and operated decentralized exchange that allows users to trade tokenized stocks on the blockchain through a minting and trading mechanism.” NASDEX, which is designed to serve as a bridge between the crypto and the equity world, seeks to mitigate the limitations of traditional equity exchanges like geographical and portfolio management and investors only being able to buy stocks but unable to sell.

The Asia-market focused DEX aims to remove barriers such as geographical boundaries, cumbersome KYC procedures and allow traders and investors to sell tokenized stocks, trade 24/7 and buy fractional shares of their favorite stocks. Additionally, NASDEX will compensate traders for their gas fees by rewarding users through liquidity rewards and minting. In addition to the improved investor experience and new DeFi features, NASDEX will also be the first Asia focused DEX in the market.

Initially, NASDEX will target tokenized Asian equities trading for Asian investors, having a market cap near $30 trillion. To encourage user engagement, the community and NASDEX token holders will share in the platform revenue of NASDEX, so holders will benefit from growth in revenue. The NASDEX token will also confer governance rights to community members to decide whether to add additional markets, stocks or features. In addition, NASDEX has the potential to include the global equity markets, having a combined market cap of around $100 trillion. The $NSDX tokens will be listed for $0.025.

“Cryptocurrencies, as an asset class, are growing rapidly but lack investment options offered by traditional institutions with equities and bonds,” said Lionel Iruk, Special Counsel at Starter. “As a trade-off, financial institutions are lacking the technology that is pushing forward DeFi and blockchain. NASDEX can bridge and diversify letting users have both of best worlds as they continue on their investment journey.”

“Crypto projects are spreading from the crypto world into the real world with the corresponding expansion of total addressable market (TAM) and investment returns for all involved” said Josh Du, Chief Investment Officer at NASDEX. “Innovations in DeFi and blockchain have the ability to add brand new features onto traditional asset classes. NASDEX’s focus to bridge the crypto world and the Asian equity world will create a much needed product for this large and untapped market.”

The DEX will allow users the ability to trade, invest and manage both user’s equity and crypto positions across a single platform by simply connecting their wallets. The rebalancing between crypto and equity portfolios will be seamless on NASDEX. And the tokenization of stocks will be done through the industry standard debt collateralization method to allow security and flexibility to users, whether one decides to mint or trade, giving the community the power to create as many tokenized stocks as they wish.

For more information about Starter hosting NASDEX’s IDO, please visit https://starter.xyz/.

####

About Starter

Starter (https://starter.xyz) is a multi-chain community-driven launchpad, supporting the interoperability of IDO launches on 7 blockchains (Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Polygon, Fantom, and Avalanche) and providing projects access to funding opportunities without the hassle of bureaucratic hurdles, complex KYC requirements and a manual selection process. Starter consists of four separate branches: venture arm Starter.capital, decentralized launchpad Starter.xyz, decentralized exchange StarterSwap.xyz, and token vesting and liquidity locking StartVesting.xyz.


ABOUT NASDEX

NASDEX is the premiere decentralized exchange enabling the trading of Asian stocks on-chain. It is designed to serve as a bridge between the crypto world and the equity world. Its core benefits and differentiation include stock yield enhancement through liquidity mining and special focus on Asian stocks. It’s product offering includes ETFs, indices, and additional asset classes and derivatives as well. Website | Twitter | Telegram | Linkedin | Medium 

CONTACT: Transform Group start@transformgroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Jumped on Monday

    Shares of cruise line stocks had a great start to the week, with the industry climbing by the high single digits in trading on Monday. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) were up as much as 7.7%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was up 5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rose 4.8% at its peak. The jump in shares was impressive given that the market overall was flat and the biggest mover was oil (an expense for cruise lines), rising 1.9%.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Bitcoin could rise 10 times in price but I just don’t care, says JPMorgan CEO

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that Bitcoin may rise 10 times in price in the next five years. The long-term Bitcoin critic also warned that it would be foolhardy to borrow money to buy Bitcoin.

  • Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Futures: Pelosi Makes Key Infrastructure Decision; Tesla, AMD Are In Buy Areas

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will no longer tie the infrastructure bill to a huge spending plan. Tesla, AMD are actionable.

  • Crypto is ‘in the early stages’ of a ‘long-term upward trend’: Analyst

    The vast majority of money managers remain cautious on cryptocurrency investing, despite some big name investors putting their money behind digital coins, according to one analyst.

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • Tesla Isn’t Acting Like a Growth Stock. Something Is Going On.

    Bond yields rose and tech stocks fell, but shares of Elon Musk's EV maker gained. The stock behaved more like shares of Ford or General Motors.

  • The ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ With the Safest Payouts

    When we took Simply Safe Dividends’ safety rankings and applied them to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, we learned that the best-yielding among the top scorers are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, AT has a low safety score and earlier this year announced a dividend cut as part of an asset sale.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Makes Infrastructure Move; AMD, Energy Stock Among 4 Passing Buy Points; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Nancy Pelosi made an infrastructure bill move. AMD stock offered a buy point. Tesla stock gained, Apple stock fell.

  • What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock?

    Sometimes an inheritance includes more than a house or an heirloom vase. Investors can choose to pass down to their heirs financial securities like stocks. Determining the value of such a bequest is vital. Without the proper calculations or procedures, … Continue reading → The post What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bank stocks are cheap — here are the 20 best players in the industry

    Bank stocks have soared during 2021, but are still trading lower than usual to the market as a whole.

  • What's Going On With Camber Energy Shares Today?

    Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is trading significantly higher on abnormally high volume Monday as traders circulate the stock as a possible short squeeze candidate. The average session volume is about 73 million over a 100-day period. Monday's daily trading volume was approaching 250 million at publication time. Camber Energy's float is about 104 million, while the short float is just over 6 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is overwhelmingly popular among Twitter's "FinTwit