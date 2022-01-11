Starting the New Year with a Bang - Crewdle Surpasses 200K User Milestone Less than 4 Months after Hitting 1k

More than 200k new users within a month of reaching the 10k-mark

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Crewdle , one of the most promising videoconferencing platforms globally, today announced that it has reached a major tech industry milestone, marking another important achievement in the company's young history: 200,000 users. Its registered user base has increased from 10,000 to 200,000 since December 2021 – representing a monthly growth of 1,900% –, and customers are adopting the eco-friendly platform across the world, with significant sign ups from Europe, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. This news comes after a phenomenal year for the company which saw significant organic growth, supplemented by new marketing initiatives, channel partnerships and funding. This growth can only be compared to similar Silicon Valley leaders.

Offering the greenest video calls and videoconferencing alternative to server-based collaborative communication platforms, the Montréal-based technology start-up specializing in real-time peer-to-peer (P2P) communications is continuing on its momentum. And to accelerate its operations and gain access to new channels and users, Crewdle has also worked on strengthening its relationships with current channel partners, while working hard to build links with new ones. The new Partner Program , in collaboration with PartnerStack has not only garnered attention, but allowed the onboarding of more than 25,000 new affiliates over the last month. In addition, Crewdle was a hit over the holidays, facilitating gatherings between families and loved ones as COVID-19-related restrictions limited some festivities: between December 20, 2021, and January 3, 2022, more than 4,230 meetings were initiated on Crewdle, helping spread the word to new or future users.

"The actual growth that Crewdle has experienced over the past few months has exceeded our greatest expectations, especially since the growth of Crewdle has been largely organic. Passing the 200,000 barrier is definitely testament to the strength and novelty of our offering, the trust and support of our valued channel partners, and the dedication of our team," said Vincent Lamanna, Crewdle's CEO. "We've steadfastly worked to offer a competitive and greener solution, and are grateful that users worldwide – with a strong current uptake across Europe, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region – are seeing the added value of the platform and are choosing more and more to make a simple and easy change in support of the environment. Our success is also their success. We are proud of our achievements in this busy segment and already look forward to sharing our next milestone. 2022 will be another great year!"

Crewdle's serverless digital ecosystem is green, secure and affordable. The latest version of Crewdle is available free of charge with some restrictions; subscription-based packages are also offered to SMBs and individual users. It is also free for small- and medium-sized non-for-profit organizations (NPO); significant discounts are also offered for larger NPOs. It is also available via the AppDirect Network Catalog and through its vast network of AppSmart professional advisors. Crewdle works in popular desktop browsers and is optimized for Safari (iOS), and for Chrome (Android), and can be integrated with Google Calendar, Microsoft 365 Outlook Calendar, and Slack.

About Crewdle

Crewdle develops extensible distributed technologies that transform how businesses and individuals collaborate and meet remotely, offering green, secure, and easy-to-use video communication tools. Founded in 2020 in Montréal, Canada, Crewdle proves that peer-to-peer (P2P) communication technology offers a private environment by removing servers between users while meeting online. The result is a sustainable digital ecosystem that is more private and respectful of the environment, provided by the only video conferencing company in the world to have obtained a carbon neutral certification.

