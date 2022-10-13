U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,669.91
    +92.88 (+2.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,038.72
    +827.87 (+2.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,649.15
    +232.05 (+2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.41
    +40.65 (+2.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.18
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.00
    -5.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    -0.07 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9779
    +0.0070 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1329
    +0.0229 (+2.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2300
    +0.3690 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,425.99
    +256.40 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.25
    +5.72 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

STARTUP ATLANTA NAMES FLOCK SAFETY THE BEST GROWTH STAGE STARTUP FOR 2022

Flock Safety
·2 min read

Flock Safety Awarded Best Growth Stage Startup in Atlanta

Startup Atlanta Honors Flock Safety at the Atlanta Startup Awards
Atlanta, GA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety has been recognized by Startup Atlanta as the 2022 Best Growth Stage Startup at the 2022 Atlanta Startup Awards, which was held on Wednesday, October 12 at Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Yards.

Flock Safety is growing at over 100% per year. The company currently works with with over 2,000 cities across the country, counting over 1,500 law enforcement agencies as partners. Flock Safety’s suite of crime-solving products provides the evidence for law enforcement to solve hundreds crimes per day.

Earlier this year, Flock Safety closed a $150 million Series E fundraise at a $3.5 billion valuation, bringing the total amount of capital raised by Flock Safety to over $380 million. Flock Safety has become the leading technology solution for crime reduction in the U.S.

Flock Safety was presented with the Best Growth Stage Startup award in front of a sold-out crowd of Atlanta’s leading entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and support groups.

“The 2022 Atlanta Startup Award winners were selected from hundreds of entries submitted by the Atlanta community,” said Jennifer Singh, Co-Founder of Understory and Board Chair at Startup Atlanta. “They represent the year’s best and brightest within our thriving startup ecosystem.”

The Atlanta Startup Awards is the premier awards event for local early-stage and growth-stage businesses and entrepreneurs. The event is organized by community nonprofit, Startup Atlanta, in collaboration with local entrepreneur advocates and related groups. The theme for the 2022 Startup Awards is Ready, Set, Rise, which represents the resilience and competitive energy that embodies the startup ecosystem in Atlanta.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is a public safety operating system that helps communities and law enforcement in thousands of cities work together to eliminate crime, protect privacy, and mitigate bias. We build devices that capture objective evidence and use machine learning to detect and deliver unbiased investigative leads to law enforcement. Law enforcement agencies report 1,000+ crimes per day solved with Flock Safety technology, approaching 5% of all reported crime in America.

To learn how to reduce crime in your community, visit www.flocksafety.com.

About Startup Atlanta

Startup Atlanta is a community non-profit with a mission to connect, promote, and expand Atlanta’s vibrant startup ecosystem to bolster the creation of jobs, companies and wealth. Startup Atlanta achieves this by producing and publishing the annual Startup Atlanta Ecosystem Guide, a community resource featuring a comprehensive list of entrepreneur support organizations in the greater Atlanta region. Startup Atlanta also leads with strategic programming and partnerships: facilitating the quarterly Community Partners Lunch and the annual Atlanta Startup Awards. For more information, visit www.startupatlanta.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Holly Beilin Flock Safety 404-476-6599 holly.beilin@flocksafety.com


