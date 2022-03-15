U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,262.45
    +89.34 (+2.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,544.34
    +599.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,948.62
    +367.40 (+2.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.97
    +27.25 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.91
    -0.53 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.80
    -9.90 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3042
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3100
    +0.1280 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,333.88
    -304.08 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.65
    +19.39 (+2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Startup banking service Mercury jumps into debt lending to take on Silicon Valley Bank

Connie Loizos
·4 min read

Mercury, a well-funded, three-year-old startup that offers a host of banking services to startups, is today rolling out a new offering for its customers: venture debt.

The idea is to loan out $200 million this year and up to $1 billion next year to startups that have already raised $2 million in funding from at least one institutional investor. The product is for early-stage startups only, with Mercury offering between 25% to 50% of a startup's equity round in debt.

The move puts the 250-person, San Francisco-based outfit -- which says it already has 60,000 businesses on its platform -- on a collision course with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Mercury co-founder and CEO Immad Akhund says that's very much the idea, too.

Like a lot of fintech startups, Mercury -- which is not a bank itself but a banking platform that offers FDIC-insured products through an Arkansas-based bank called Evolve Bank & Trust -- says bigger rivals like SVB are cumbersome and don't understand the changing expectations of its customers.

"These banks have just never had to build a product, so the idea that you go to a website, fill out a form and connect to QuickBooks is not something any bank would normally think of," Akhund says. "It seems obvious as a product entrepreneur, but that's just how these experiences are built at banks. Everything is still happening over email and PDFs. There are a ton of calls back and forth, a lot of Excel spreadsheets."

While a growing number of startups have begun securing debt nevertheless while either raising a round or soon afterward to extend their runway -- SVB says a whopping 63% of U.S. companies to go public in the first half of last year were customers -- Mercury's advantage over SVB is that it's a "product-first" startup, Akhund argues.

Akhund says he knows the pain points of startups well, having previously co-founded two earlier companies, including Heyzap, a mobile ad network that was acquired in 2016. Indeed, it's because of that firsthand experience, as well as his work with some of the hundreds of other startups to which he says he has written angel investor checks over the years, that Mercury was founded.

Its modus operandi all along was to blow up traditional banking hurdles for founders, beginning with services like checking and savings accounts, debit cards, ACH payments, check payments, and domestic and international wire transfers. Venture debt is just the newest product offering -- one that Mercury's team expects will become a sizable part of its business.

It could also prove more lucrative than the products from which Mercury currently derives revenue. Its biggest moneymaker right now is debit card interchange, meaning that every time a Mercury customer swipes their debit card, Mercury gets a small piece of the transaction. Akhund says Mercury also makes a "little bit of money" on float, meaning the lag between when a customer deposits a check into its Mercury account and the moment those funds become available.

Whether ease of use is enough to eat into the market share of a brand like SVB, with its market cap of $30 billion, is the question. It's the only front on which Mercury is competing right now, given that its lending terms aren't necessarily more beneficial or forgiving than those of rivals.

"We have comparative interest rates," says Jason Garcia, Mercury's head of capital and relationship management. He says Mercury also takes a "small warrant" when it extends venture debt and charges origination fees, as do banks like SVB. (Notably, Garcia logged time previously with SVB as a senior vice president.)

Apparently, it's doing enough to win over some converts. Mercury -- which is backed by Coatue and a16z, among other firms -- has extended venture debt to several Series A startups to date, including AirGarage and PreAct Technologies.

In the meantime, the company talks a good game, and in a world where there's little allegiance to established banking brands, that could go a long way.

"There've been a bunch of people that have tried [offering venture debt]," says Garcia. "Wells Fargo. JPMorgan. People know this is a good product."

The challenge, he insists, "is that bankers have a hard time connecting with founders, and that's one thing that Mercury does really, really well. We're built by founders, they are technologists themselves, and we built it ourselves with them in mind."

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were trading 12% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't announce any new developments. However, reports of increasing new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world appear to be fueling investors' optimism about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    You can probably thank investment bank Cowen for that. Nvidia's incredible shrinking stock price -- down 25% since the start of this year -- gives investors an opportunity to buy one of the strongest plays on the metaverse on the cheap, argues Cowen in a new report covered by StreetInsider.com today. The metaverse today may be a concept in its infancy.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Tech stocks are battling the ultimate 'perfect storm,' says analyst

    Tech stocks continue act very weak amid a host of issues. Here's how to play the pullback, explains one top analyst.

  • Is Costco Ready to Issue a Special Dividend?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is building up its cash as it continues to post higher sales than before the pandemic and manages to keep costs low enough to increase net income. It's a winning strategy that makes it a cash machine, and it shares its cash with shareholders in the form of dividends and share-repurchase programs. In addition to its regular dividend, which is unexceptional, Costco issues a "special" dividend when the cash box is overflowing.

  • Is Apple stock a great buy on weakness?

    Here's why one asset manager is buying Apple on weakness.

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.

  • Why Broadcom Stock Just Popped

    What happened After three days of uninterrupted selling -- and one terrifying note from Citigroup -- shares of semiconductors company Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are bouncing back on Tuesday. As of 1:25 p.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Tesla Raises Prices Across Lineup; Cheapest Model Is $46,990

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised prices on all its vehicles after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said costs were increasing at the companies he runs.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Sees ‘Contradictions’ in Russia TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineThe cheapest Model