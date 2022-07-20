U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

The Startup Battlefield 200 application window closes next week

Lauren Simonds
·2 min read

Calling all early-stage founders. There is only one way that you can attend, exhibit for three days and possibly compete in the Startup Battlefield — for free — at TechCrunch Disrupt. You have to apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 (SBF 200), and your time is running out.

Disrupt takes place in San Francisco on October 18–20, but the SBF 200 application window closes on July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

We’re choosing a cohort of 200 outstanding startups and hosting them for a 100% free VIP experience at Disrupt. If your startup makes the cut, you’ll receive:

  • Access to all the Disrupt presentations, breakouts and roundtables.

  • Exhibition space for all three days of Disrupt. Note: The SBF 200 are the only startups allowed to exhibit.

  • SBF 200-only masterclasses.

  • Pitch training with TC staff.

  • Pitch deck reviews with industry experts.

  • The opportunity to flash-pitch investors and TechCrunch editors.

  • Exclusive investor networking opportunities.

  • Media exposure.

  • One free year of TechCrunch+ membership.

From those 200 startups, TC editors will designate 20 as Startup Battlefield Finalists who will compete for the $100,000 equity-free prize. Those founders will receive private pitch coaching and can pitch live to our panel of judges in front of the entire Disrupt audience.

We’re accepting applications on a rolling basis, and TechCrunch editors are vetting hundreds of applications as we speak — and they’ve been sending out acceptance notices since July 1.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 takes place in San Francisco on October 18–20 with an online day on October 21. Don’t miss your chance for an experience that could change your life. Apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 by July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

