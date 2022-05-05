U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

A startup is building prefab solar-powered backyard tiny homes that can supply excess energy to the main home — take a closer look at the units

Brittany Chang
·4 min read
A look inside the Cosmic ADU with a rooftop patio, floor-to-ceiling windows in a backyard with trees during a bright day.
Cosmic

  • San Francisco startup Cosmic is making ADUs that generate enough energy to power itself and the main home.

  • Cosmic has two models: a studio starting at $190,000 and a one-bedroom starting at $370,000.

  • It uses a standardized modular prefabrication building system that saves time, waste, and money.

A San Francisco startup is creating more than just prefabricated tiny homes that look pretty in your backyard.

A Cosmic ADU with floor-to-ceiling windows showing modern decor inside the unit. It&#39;s almost nighttime outside.
Cosmic

Cosmic's backyard accessory dwelling units (ADUs) can generate enough energy to sustain itself while supplying power to the main home, cutting the homeowner's electricity bill.

A platform of a house with a crane lifting a platform up with two workers overseeing the structure.
Cosmic

Self-powered ADUs that create excess energy may be a novel idea, but these detached backyard homes are no new concept.

A tiny home outside.
A tiny home.Facing Homelessness and the Block Project

In recent years, more homeowners have begun adding ADUs to their properties for use as rental units, backyard offices, gyms, and more.

Homeowner working in the backyard.
Homeowners insurance deductible is the amount you pay before the insurance companies pays.Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

Source: Insider

But unlike the typical backyard dwelling, Cosmic's carbon-neutral ADU can power itself, an eco-friendly endeavor Sasha Jokic, the founder and CEO of Cosmic, began last year.

A Cosmic ADU with floor-to-ceiling windows showing modern decor and a person sitting down inside the unit.
Cosmic

Now, one year later, it plans to create five homes in California within the next year.

A look inside the Cosmic ADU with a rooftop patio, floor-to-ceiling windows in a backyard with trees during a bright day.
Cosmic

Like any typical ADU, Cosmic's units operate as small detached buildings that live in the backyard of a home.

Inside one of the Cosmic ADUs with a couch, decor, floor-to-ceiling large windows showing trees outside.
Cosmic

But many of its customers previously weren't interested in ADUs because of the additional energy they consume, a problem Cosmic's units were designed to address, Jokic said.

A platform of a house with a crane lifting a platform up with two workers overseeing the structure.
Cosmic

According to the company, the use of fossil fuels in homes accounts for almost 50% of US carbon dioxide emissions.

A Cosmic ADU with floor-to-ceiling windows showing modern decor inside the unit.
Cosmic

And the tediously wasteful traditional home construction process certainly don't help the climate crisis either …

A home under construction in Phoenix, Arizona
A home under construction in Phoenix, Arizona.Gregory Clifford/Getty Images

… which is why prefab homemakers like Cosmic consider the use of standardized modular home building approaches more sustainable.

A rendering of the Cosmic ADU chassis.
Cosmic

According to startup, it has created the world's first electric home "chassis" with solar, batteries, plumbing, and electric systems all integrated into the platform …

A facade of a Cosmic ADU with long white panels, orange walls.
Cosmic

… cutting the time and costs it takes to build the ADU.

A Cosmic ADU with floor-to-ceiling windows showing modern decor like a table, ceiling light inside the unit.
Cosmic

Other similar companies prefabricate more than just the "chassis" of a home.

A close-up of the Cosmic ADU platform. The platform is metal. The skies are cloudy.
Cosmic

But according to Jokic, prefabbing the platform using a modular system "keeps efficiency very high in terms of the cost and time but still [allows it] to create a flexible design that treats every home as a bespoke project."

A Cosmic ADU with floor-to-ceiling windows showing modern decor and a person sitting down inside the unit.
Cosmic

The startup spends between six to eight months to create a backyard unit.

Inside one of the Cosmic ADUs with a couch, decor, floor-to-ceiling large windows.
Cosmic

Cosmic's platform can then be flat-packed, delivered on a flatbed truck, and set up in the customer's backyard in a few weeks with the help of Cosmic's team and its in-house foundation system.

A platform of a house with a crane lifting a platform up with two workers overseeing the structure.
Cosmic

All other components of the home — like the facade, walls, and finishes — are still built and installed "traditionally."

A look inside the Cosmic ADU with a rooftop patio, floor-to-ceiling windows in a backyard with trees during sunset.
Cosmic

And the ADU still has to be connected to water and sewage systems.

A Cosmic ADU with floor-to-ceiling windows showing modern decor like a table, ceiling light inside the unit.
Cosmic

But its energy system is self-sustaining using solar panels, batteries, and power storage systems.

A Cosmic ADU with floor-to-ceiling windows showing modern decor and a person sitting down inside the unit.
Cosmic

Whatever power isn't being used by the backyard unit can then be funneled to the main home and electric vehicles.

A Cosmic ADU with floor-to-ceiling windows showing modern decor inside the unit.
Cosmic

The startup's smallest building, the Cosmic Studio, is 350 square-feet …

A Cosmic ADU with floor-to-ceiling windows showing modern decor inside the unit. The non-windowed walls are grey. It&#39;s sunny out.
Cosmic

… while the 39-foot-long Cosmic One has a 700-square-foot interior with a 225-square-foot rooftop terrace, perfect for lounging under the warm California sun.

A look inside the Cosmic ADU with a rooftop patio, floor-to-ceiling windows in a backyard with trees during sunset.
Cosmic

The studio has a living room, dining room, and bathroom, while the Cosmic One has all of the studio's rooms plus a kitchen.

Inside one of the Cosmic ADUs with a couch, decor, table, floor-to-ceiling large windows showing trees outside.
Cosmic

Source: Cosmic

No matter the size, all units have a customizable interior, large windows, and a terrace, any homeowner's dream keywords.

A lounge chair outside on a deck next to a tere.
Cosmic

And a modular construction system means both of the units' square footage can be made larger or smaller according to the buyer's preferences.

Inside one of the Cosmic ADUs with a couch, decor, floor-to-ceiling large windows showing trees outside.
Cosmic

The smaller unit starts at $190,000, while the Cosmic One has a starting price of $370,000.

A platform of a house with a crane lifting a platform up with two workers overseeing the structure.
Cosmic

In the future, Cosmic will also build larger homes that can span up to 1,200 square-feet.

A look inside the Cosmic ADU with a rooftop patio, floor-to-ceiling windows in a backyard with trees during a bright day.
Cosmic

The ultimate goal is to build multi family homes: "We'll consider ourselves successful once we tackle the problem of housing insecurity with the multifamily homes," Jokic said.

A facade of a Cosmic ADU with long white panels, orange walls.
Cosmic

But for now, "we see a lot of people coming to us with the idea of having an office that can produce energy for the entire household, and that's a really new approach in the ADU market," Jokic said. "We want to continue working on that avenue."

A platform of a house with a crane lifting a platform up with two workers overseeing the structure.
Cosmic

Read the original article on Business Insider

