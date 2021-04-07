U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

Have a startup in Detroit? Apply to pitch at TechCrunch's Detroit virtual meetup!

Matt Burns
·1 min read

TechCrunch is coming to Detroit — virtually, at least. On April 15, TechCrunch is hosting a small online event with local venture capitalists, founders and those curious about the growing ecosystem. There will also be a small pitch-off event where Detroit-based startups have three minutes to pitch their companies to Detroit-based VCs.

TechCrunch just published a feature on Detroit-darling StockX and this meetup will feature those involved in producing that content. The EC-1 can be found here.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event, but we’re looking for startups based in Michigna's southeast region to pitch at this event. TechCrunch has a long history of hosting small pitch-offs and we’re excited to revive this tradition despite the need to do it virtually.

Not in Michigan? No worries. We’re spinning up similar events in other regions too. Spoiler: Pittsburgh is next.

Qualifications

  • Early-stage startup (Series A or earlier)

  • Startups based in the Detroit region will be given priority

  • Pitch decks are highly recommended

  • Apply for the pitch-off here

The event is online and free, but space is limited. Register early. We hope you can make it.

The StockX EC-1

