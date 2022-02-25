U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,316.89
    +28.19 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,536.78
    +312.95 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,460.81
    -12.78 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.39
    -6.62 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.18
    -0.63 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.90
    -40.40 (-2.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.77 (-3.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1245
    +0.0040 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9760
    +0.0070 (+0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3403
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6040
    +0.1270 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,044.81
    +3,246.10 (+9.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.85
    +18.73 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,454.17
    +246.79 (+3.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Startup founder says he lost his company and $100 million by relying on Facebook: 'Sends chills down my spine' to watch others build businesses on Instagram and TikTok

Katie Canales
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • META-USD
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee during An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the United States, on Oct. 23, 2019.
Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty

  • LittleThings founder Joe Speiser said this week that he lost $100 million thanks to Facebook.

  • The network in 2018 rolled out an algorithm change that upended the digital news world at large.

  • Speiser cautioned others against relying too much on algo-focused apps like TikTok and Instagram.

A founder who says his company went under thanks to a Facebook algorithm tweak in 2018 shared more details about the incident in a lengthy Twitter thread this week.

Joe Spieser launched LittleThings.com in 2014 as a women-focused digital media site devoted to uplifting content, like animal videos, recipes, and other feel-good stories.

Things were booming before an algorithm change, with 20 million social media followers mostly built from Facebook's massive userbase, he tweeted. Speiser said Facebook even used LittleThings as an example of how to build a successful media company at one of its annual conferences.

But traffic to the company's pages was throttled when Facebook changed its algorithm to promote posts that it thought people would engage with the most, like posts from friends and family, in a move it hoped would keep users on the platform longer. However, it also began to promote violent, false, and divisive content.

Speiser tweeted that CEO Mark Zuckerberg "didn't like the fluffy content we were producing and he wanted to be taken more seriously. "

Speiser said his then-flourishing site lost 90% of organic traffic on Facebook. The readership loss forced Speiser to let go of more than 100 staff members, and the former CEO said he lost $100 million.

"It was a death sentence," he said.

The now-angel investor warned other startup founders that although building businesses on apps like Amazon, TikTok, Google, Spotify, and Instagram can get you millions of eyeballs and fast growth, "can you ever truly sleep well at night knowing at any time it can all be taken away with just a simple algorithm change?"

LittleThings eventually shut down in 2018. One source close to the company told Insider at the time that "Facebook is the destroyer of worlds." Speiser declined a more in-depth interview for this story.

This algorithm change has been at the center of a debate over Facebook's influence on news production. Publishers were forced to reorient their business models to reach the platform's readers, who showed that they were more apt to click on and engage with sensationalistic and divisive content over other forms of stories. So-called clickbait content became more common as a result.

This change was also mentioned in the so-called Facebook Papers leak last year. A trove of internal documents showed that even Facebook's own employees were concerned that the algorithm would have adverse effects, like promoting outrageous content.

Facebook's parent company, now known as Meta, has pushed back against the reporting from the documents, saying they do not paint a complete picture of the company's various initiatives to combat harmful activities on its platforms.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The Taliban is calling for peace in Ukraine

    Afghanistan’s Taliban government is the latest to issue a statement about Russia and Ukraine. “The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties,” said the ministry of foreign affairs on Feb. 25. The Taliban highlighted its “diplomatic neutrality” and stressed the need to resolve the crisis through “dialogue and peaceful means.”

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 50% Gains in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    In a recent note, Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer points out that markets are going to normalize again, and soon – but with some differences over the recent past. Oppenheimer notes that mega-cap tech stocks have seen outsized gains, and that in much of the economy, we are seeing an evolution of everything into ‘tech companies.’ There’s no denying that digital tech and wireless networking are changing the ways that we do business, across the board. But while the tec

  • Foot Locker Plummets as Shrinking Nike Business Hits Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Foot Locker Inc. shares fell the most in 13 years on Friday after the retailer gave a disappointing outlook as Nike Inc., its largest supplier, cuts back on business.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon

  • Square parent Block posts Q4 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Block's stock is performing after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings.

  • Which Is a Better Buy: Coca-Cola or Altria?

    These defensive blue-chip stocks keep chugging along, but one is the better investment going forward.

  • Zscaler Stock Falls Sharply After an Earnings Beat. Here Is Why.

    Zscaler stock was tumbling Friday after the cloud-based internet security company’s guidance deflated investor enthusiasm, even as its second-quarter results handily beat estimates. Zscaler (ticker: ZS ) was down 16.3% to $220.48 on Friday. For the third quarter ending in April, Zscaler predicts earnings of around 10 cents and 11 cents a share on revenue of $270 million to $272 million, in line with forecasts for 11 cents a share and higher than revenue estimates of $267.4 million.

  • Is Ocugen Stock a Buy Now?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) got some positive news last week as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the clinical hold on its investigational new drug application (IND) for Covaxin, also known as BBV152. The FDA's action clears a roadblock for Ocugen that could help lead to its COVID-19 vaccine obtaining FDA approval. On Nov. 26, Ocugen released a statement saying that the FDA had issued a clinical hold on its IND for Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine it is co-developing with India-based Bharat Biotech.

  • Zscaler, Beyond Meat Weigh on the Nasdaq's Friday Recovery

    Stock market investors remained on edge Friday morning, but their worst fears about the immediate impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on global markets appeared not to come to pass, at least for now. After having been down more than 3% at times on Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) ended sharply higher, and Nasdaq futures were up almost another 1% as of 8:45 a.m. ET Friday. Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) reported their latest financial results late Thursday, and both companies left their shareholders wishing for a rosier outlook for their respective businesses.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

    Investors seeking growth, reliability, and above-average yields don't necessarily have to compromise.

  • Square Stock Rises On Cash App Outlook As Earnings Top Estimates

    SQ stock climbed as December-quarter earnings, net revenue and gross payment volume topped estimates amid the acquisition of Afterpay.

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • ‘I find it appalling that there is no protection.’ My mom cosigned student loans for my sister, who is now disabled. Now mom is struggling to pay. Is there a glimmer of hope here?

    Question: My mom cosigned my sister’s student loan for her online school, but life got in the way for my sister and because of her mental health (she’s now considered totally disabled), she was unable to make her payments. Then, the student loan company somehow changed the student loan to make my mother the primary owner of this debt, and my sister isn’t even on the student loan anymore. It saddens me that the only income left for her is being taken by a student loan company.

  • 120 Million Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock on the Dip

    Are the good times over for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) investors? Here are 120 million reasons to buy Pfizer stock on the dip. Pfizer provided guidance in its fourth-quarter update of $22 billion in Paxlovid sales this year.

  • Why Lantheus Holdings Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) had one of the best days of its life on the stock exchange Thursday. The specialty healthcare company saw its shares blast more than 39% higher on the strength of its latest earnings report, published that morning. For its Q4 of 2021, Lantheus earned just under $130 million in revenue, which was a nearly 38% improvement on a year-over-year basis.

  • Down 66% From Its High -- Is Now the Time to Buy PayPal?

    It's been an even worse story for growth stocks. Since peaking in November, the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has lost 24%, while the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has lost 13% in comparison. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is one stellar growth stock that has taken a hit.

  • Alibaba Stock Is in the Dumps. Here Are 2 Requirements for a Turnaround.

    Alibaba just notched its slowest quarterly sales growth since the company went public almost a decade ago. Not good.