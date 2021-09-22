U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.75
    +18.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,956.00
    +158.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,068.00
    +44.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.80
    +12.90 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.67
    +1.18 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.60
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.13
    -2.58 (-10.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3640
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5300
    +0.3100 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,295.33
    -1,105.95 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,053.28
    -10.57 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.86
    +60.88 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Startup Genome and Global Entrepreneurship Network Launch 2021 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER)

Startup Genome
·4 min read

Global rankings and insights in world's most comprehensive report on startup ecosystems

GSER 2021 Coverpage

GSER 2021 Coverpage
GSER 2021 Coverpage
GSER 2021 Coverpage

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2021 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) from Startup Genome and the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) has launched today at London Tech Week, introduced by JF Gauthier of Startup Genome and Jonathan Ortmans of the Global Entrepreneurship Network. The GSER is the world's most comprehensive and widely read research on startups with 280 entrepreneurial innovation ecosystems and 3 million startups analyzed.

The Report includes a ranking of the leading 140 ecosystems, breakdowns by continent with regional insights, and founder-focused articles from thought leaders and experts around the world. Since 2012, this research effort has provided rich insights and guidance to public and private leaders on how to cultivate thriving startup ecosystems and support local startups — the #1 engine of job creation and economic growth.

Key highlights from the #GSER2021 include:

  • Despite a turbulent year for many, the top five global startup ecosystems maintain their reign at the top, with Silicon Valley in the #1 position, followed by New York City and London tied for #2 for the second year in a row. Beijing and Boston follow at #4 and #5, respectively.

  • North America continues to dominate the Global Rankings, with 50% of the Top 30 ecosystems coming from this region, followed by Asia with 27% and Europe with 17% of the top performing ecosystems globally.

  • The global startup economy is worth over $3.8 trillion in Ecosystem Value, more than the individual GDP of most G7 economies, not including the value of exits prior to 2018.

  • There are now 79 ecosystems generating over $4 billion in value which is more than double the number identified in 2017.

  • 91 ecosystems created unicorns in 2020.

"Entrepreneurs, policymakers, and community leaders are working hard all over the world to build productive and inclusive technology ecosystems that are engines of economic growth and job creation for all," said JF Gauthier, Founder & CEO of Startup Genome. "The Global Startup Ecosystem Report is the foundation of knowledge where we, as a global network, come together to identify what policies actually produce economic impact and in what context."

The #GSER2021 ranks startup ecosystems on seven Success Factors, including Performance and Talent. Despite a turbulent year for many, the top five global startup ecosystems maintain their reign at the top, with Silicon Valley in the #1 position, followed by New York City and London tied for #2 for the second year in a row. Beijing and Boston follow at #4 and #5, respectively. North America continues to dominate the Global Rankings, with 50% of the Top 30 ecosystems coming from this region, followed by Asia with 27% and Europe with 17% of the top-performing ecosystems globally. There's one new entrant to the Top 10 global startup ecosystems - Tokyo, at #9, up 6 places from 2020. Among the top 40, four ecosystems have climbed the ranks. Philadelphia moved up by an impressive 15 ranks from #43 last year to #28 while Toronto-Waterloo, Seoul, and Montreal have climbed 4 ranks to respectively reach the 14th, 16th and 35th rank.

"It is encouraging to see a growing democratization of entrepreneurship with emerging ecosystems climbing the rankings while others join it for the first time," said Jonathan Ortmans, Founder and President of the Global Entrepreneurship Network. "The trends shared in this report are particularly insightful as leaders seek new ideas to reboot, rethink and regenerate their post-pandemic economies through programs and policies that stimulate innovation, entrepreneurship and job creation."

Find out how more than 140 entrepreneurial ecosystems across the world stack up and view the full report here: https://startupgenome.com/gser2021

ABOUT STARTUP GENOME

Startup Genome's mission is to enhance startup success and ecosystem performance everywhere. Startup Genome is the world's leading policy advisory and research organization for governments and public-private partnerships. Its impact is rooted in the world's largest entrepreneurship research with data on over three million companies across 280 cities. Learn how Startup Genome accelerates global startup ecosystems by contacting Adam Bregu at adam@startupgenome.com and on startupgenome.com, LinkedIn, Twitter.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP NETWORK

The Global Entrepreneurship Network operates a platform of projects and programs in 180+ countries aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business. By fostering deeper cross-border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organizations, GEN works to fuel healthier start and scale ecosystems that create more jobs, educate individuals, accelerate innovation and strengthen economic growth. Learn more about GEN at genglobal.org and by following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For interviews and further inquiries, please contact:

Tricia Whitlock

Chief Operations Officer, Startup Genome

Tricia@startupgenome.com

WhatsApp: +1-770-561-1701

Kathryn Forrest

Media Relations, Global Entrepreneurship Network

Kathryn@genglobal.org

WhatsApp: 1-613-859-5283

Related Images






Image 1: GSER 2021 Coverpage



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Adobe Inc (ADBE) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I turn the conference over to Jonathan Vaas, VP of Investor Relations. With me on the call today are Shantanu Narayen, Adobe's President and CEO; and John Murphy, Executive Vice President and CFO.

  • U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better

    The U.S. has plenty to improve upon when it comes retirement. While Iceland is rated as the top country for retirement security for the third year in a row, the U.S. dropped to No. 17 in the 2021 Global Retirement Index … Continue reading → The post U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • China Begins Winter Gas Buying Spree at the Worst Possible Time

    (Bloomberg) -- China is escalating its purchases of liquefied natural gas for the winter, exacerbating a global supply shortage and leaving less fuel for energy-parched Europe.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on

  • ‘Pay me my worth’: restaurant workers demand livable wages as industry continues to falter

    Low wages and poor working conditions – as well as unruly customers – combine to keep the food service labor shortage going Mariah Tabb carries drinks to a table at a restaurant in Nashville on 10 September. Photograph: Mark Humphrey/AP After the traumas of widespread economic shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, America’s restaurant industry is largely open for business again as eateries ranging from high-end bistros to fast-food chains are serving hungry customers. But behind the full ta

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 22nd, 2021

    Following another bearish day on Tuesday, Dogecoin would need to move back through to $0.21 levels to avoid another day in the red.

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. "My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

  • Oil prices rise over $1 after report of big draw in U.S. crude stocks

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed more than $1 on Wednesday, extending overnight gains after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.08, or 1.5%, to $71.57 a barrel by 0643 GMT, adding to a 35- cent gain from Tuesday. "Crude is supported by the API weekly report, which noted a bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude oil stocks," said Ravindra Rao, vice president of commodities at Kotak Securities.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Pull Back

    Natural gas markets initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but gave back the gains to show signs of hesitation again. Because of this, it looks like we have a deeper correction on our hands.

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers seem to be overestimating how long their retirement savings will last — or maybe underestimating how long they’ll live. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that Boomers may be drawing down their … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Adobe Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarterly Report

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe late Tuesday easily beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal third quarter and guided higher.

  • Enbridge: Safe Operations

    There’s no question that building a bridge to a better future starts with safety; if we don’t get this right, nothing else matters. It’s our duty to keep the public, the members of our team and the...

  • AT&T plans multi-year effort to burnish its brand image

    (Reuters) -AT&T Inc will pursue a "multi-year effort" to improve its reputation with customers, its Chief Executive John Stankey said on Tuesday. Speaking at Goldman Sachs' Communacopia conference, Stankey said he was not satisfied with the U.S. wireless company's current brand image and added the company is not currently perceived by customers as "being the best in all cases." The Dallas-based company is working to spin off its media unit WarnerMedia to combine the assets with Discovery Inc, ending AT&T's ambitious journey to become an entertainment powerhouse and allowing it to refocus on its original communications business.

  • U.S. Bancorp to Acquire MUFG Union Bank Unit in $8 Billion West Coast Push

    The combination will bring MUFG Union Bank's approximately 1 million retail banking customers in California, Washington, and Oregon to U.S. Bancorp.

  • ‘Stark Inequality’ Points to Retirement Struggles for Many Americans

    The National Institute on Retirement Security, using the Fed's Survey of Consumer Finances, found "stark inequality" in intragenerational ownership of financial assets and among racial cohorts within the three generations studied.

  • Kylie Jenner Wore a Sheer Crop Top With a Huge Coat and Tiny Bag

    Really making a case for the maternity crop top.

  • China's high-tech push seeks to reassert global factory dominance

    At a factory in China's north, workers are busy testing an automated vehicle designed to move bulky items around industrial spaces, one of a new generation of robots Beijing wants to shift the country's manufacturing up the value chain. The robot's Tianjin-based maker has received tax breaks and government-guaranteed loans to build products that modernise China's vast factory sector and advance its technological expertise. "The government is paying great attention to the manufacturing sector and the real economy - we can feel that," said Ren Zhiyong, general manager of Tianjin Langyu Robot Co, as he gave Reuters a guided tour of his plant.

  • Coinbase Scraps Plans for Crypto Lending. What It Means for the Stock.

    Crypto lending won’t be coming to Coinbase Global, as regulators get tough on the booming market for interest-bearing cryptocurrency accounts. Coinbase (ticker: COIN) said on Friday that it was cancelling plans for its “Lend” platform after the Securities and Exchange Commission threatened to sue the company over the product. It’s a setback for the company as commissions on crypto trading, a key source of revenue, come under pressure.

  • Booster shots for those 75+ is a 'no-brainer': Doctor

    Dr. Howard Forman, Yale Radiology and Public Health Professor joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani and the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest COVD-19 vaccine update.