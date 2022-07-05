Startup Growth Agency, Tailored Brands, Evolves to become 'Ventuure' to Scale Series A & B Startups

LONDON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Growth Agency, Tailored Brands, announced it is rebranding to become Ventuure to evolve its mission to support Series A and B startups. Ventuure will combine strategic consultancy and investment readiness with agency execution to help UK, EU and US startups looking to scale.

Ventuure Co-founders Oliver Morgan (CEO) and Katie Booth (COO) outside of their London office. (Credit Ventuure)

Born out of Microsoft for Startups, the team behind Ventuure have worked with over 300 Series A startups and helped clients raise +£550m in venture capital.

Ventuure will act as key strategic partner to high growth startups to build the foundations of world leading companies capable of achieving $100m annual recurring revenue.

Ventuure's service modules have been specifically designed from the knowledge gained working with hundreds of high growth startups. Strategy services include value proposition development, pricing, sales and product marketing. Consultancy is augmented by Ventuure's agency offering, delivering branding, web development, SEO, sales materials and PR to drive new revenues.

CEO, Oliver Morgan said, "Ventuure combines our unique experience of enterprise tech, venture financing and top agency delivery in a single organisation. Our mission is to drive startup growth, by delivering our clients fundamental advantages, they can't get from anywhere else."

He went on to say, "Tech startups lose sales and follow-on investment because they fail to explain what they do. At Ventuure, our group of industry experts provide startups the means to differentiate their technology in a way that investors and customers understand."

Katie Booth, COO Ventuure, commented, "We work with the world's best startups who demand results from their partners and expect them to run towards the challenge. At Ventuure we match our client's pace and energy - something that traditional consultancies and agencies can't do."

In addition to consultancy and agency services, Ventuure will be launching an investment readiness programme built in collaboration with top VCs, tech leaders and experienced later-stage CEOs. The programme will be available from Q4 2022 and delivered in partnership with global accelerators as well as being offered on a one-to-one basis.

