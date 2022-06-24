All this startup news, and we didn’t even talk about Juul
Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
Today Natasha and Alex were on the mics, kicking back and riffing through the biggest technology stories of the week. Our dear Mary Ann was off this week, but will be back in short order.
What did we get into? A bevy of blistering bromides, naturally:
Accel has a new $4 billion fund, focused on the late-stage, which is at once a pile of duckets and a fascinating timing for such a large capital vehicle.
FalconX doubled its valuation in a new round, which was also a huge pile of money at an odd moment in time.
Oh, and Suze Orman was also on the show today, in spirit and story.
From there we noodled on the big changes at Brex, the latest in executive turnover, and why the metaverse actually had some good news this week?
All in all it was a good time and we are back Monday!
Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesday and Friday at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts