U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,832.98
    +2.38 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,237.26
    +398.15 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,879.46
    -91.54 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,821.11
    +16.78 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.18
    +1.27 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.20
    -4.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9990
    -0.0097 (-0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9310
    -0.0840 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1584
    -0.0037 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8400
    -0.5200 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,587.10
    -294.68 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.86
    -3.53 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Startup Parrots is using 5G to develop a bird-shaped, AI-powered machine that helps people with disabilities communicate

Karen Fischer
·5 min read

 

Parrots founder David Hojah is shown looking into the camera and smiling
David Hojah, Parrots' founder.Parrots Inc.

  • Polly, a hardware and software service, helps people with disabilities live more independently.

  • Parrots' founder is in talks with the VA to give Polly to veterans with neurological disorders.

  • This article is part of "How 5G Is Changing Everything," a series about transformational 5G tech across industries.

David Hojah, the founder of the startup Parrots Inc., is using low-latency 5G wireless connectivity to help people with disabilities communicate and live more independently.

The Boston native has been an inventor since he was a kid. His first projects included fixing his TV and toys, but Hojah's curiosity mounted when he saw how much room there was for technology to make an impact in medicine. His uncle suffered a spinal-cord injury and was severely disabled. Later, one of his aunts died from complications related to multiple sclerosis. While Hojah was a student at Harvard University, his friend was diagnosed with ALS, aka Lou Gehrig's disease. Both those conditions can limit movement and motor skills.

Hojah recognized that robotics and machine learning, when paired with 5G, had the capability to create natural communication in real time for people with disabilities who otherwise had few options to achieve that.

"Accessible technology allows millions of disabled people to unlock their potential so that they're not isolated and can share their powers and abilities. This technology doesn't just help them — it helps everyone," Hojah told Insider.

Hojah's solution is Polly, a combination of hardware and cloud-based software that he describes as "an assistive AI parrot on your proverbial shoulder." It's an oblong, bird-shaped camera that can grip onto any wheelchair and provide a 360-degree view. With an accompanying tablet, Polly uses eye movements from the user to confirm or deny predicted sentences that appear on the screen to indicate what the user may want or need in a given moment. Eye movements can also create sentences for vocalization. While eye-movement-based communication isn't new, Parrots is applying it in different ways and combining it with other emerging technologies.

Polly's rapid predictions are based on computer vision and a set of continuously gathered contextual analytics that are specific to the user. Additional data points, like a user's vital signs, are processed alongside this contextual data rapidly in the cloud so that users can receive accurate predictions in real time.

From all those inputs, Polly can predict actions a user wants to take, like switching the temperature in their room, opening their door, moving in their wheelchair, or responding verbally to a visiting family member with the technology.

With a 5G connection, this analysis is fast enough to respond in real time. Hojah acknowledged that Parrots could have taken flight without 5G but said the timeline would have been much slower: "5G is expanding our growth rapidly."

"It's unlocking more for us to enhance the existing technology, add more features, and reduce the cost for users and healthcare systems," he added.

In 2019, Parrots won Verizon's Built on 5G Challenge, and Hojah got mentorship and technological assistance from the wireless-telecommunications giant.

One of the major perks of 5G is it has minimized the hardware investment required to process the immense amount of data gathered by Polly. While 5G has benefited the bottom line, it's also opened up the bandwidth of the company to focus more on the capabilities that the technology has, Hojah said.

The system uses these data points, predictions, and confirmations from the user to get to meticulously know the person using the technology, and even those nearby.

"If a person is next to you, the system is predicting whether they're a friend or family member," Hojah said. "That's because you need a holistic understanding of the user to know what's really happening in a moment."

Polly can also function as a behavioral assistant since it has the ability to monitor and check in continually on patients with medical conditions that require around-the-clock care. It has features like an alarm system for emergencies. For example, if a patient is choking or falling from their bed and needs help, the alarm will go off. Since Polly can communicate on behalf of patients in emergencies, it creates more independence for them to go about their daily lives without constant monitoring by a caregiver.

The first generation of Polly resides at the Leonard Florence Center for Living in Chelsea, Massachusetts, with another product on the way to the Steve Gleason Institute for Neuroscience in Washington state. Parrots is in the process of launching a second generation of Polly, which it hopes will expand the types of patients who can use the product, like those with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

In the meantime, Hojah is hard at work getting Polly covered by public and private insurance companies. He's also in talks with the Veterans Health Administration to provide Polly devices to veterans living with neurological disorders at Department of Veterans Affairs clinics.

For now, Hojah is focused on closing seed venture-capital funding rounds, solidifying the team, and securing the partnership with the VA.

"We want this to be affordable because people with disabilities need this technology," he said. "We're going to do whatever we can to make it accessible."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase- and FTX-backed Mara launches crypto wallet for sub-Saharan Africa

    Why Mara envisions Africa as the future for crypto.

  • 7-year-old boy dies overnight after being hit by gunshot while inside Humboldt Park home

    A 7-year-old boy died overnight after he was shot while inside his home in Humboldt Park Wednesday, Chicago police said. The boy was identified as Akeem Briscoe, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Officers responded to the home on the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue around 8:22 p.m. and found Briscoe inside with a gunshot wound to the stomach, police said. A family ...

  • Tuberculosis deaths rose during pandemic, reversing years of decline - WHO

    Global deaths from tuberculosis are estimated to have increased between 2019 and 2021, reversing years of decline as the COVID-19 pandemic severely derailed efforts to tackle the disease, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. Global efforts to tackle deadly diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. The health crisis has particularly hit the response to TB and led countries to fall behind in meeting targets to curb the infectious disease.

  • Company News for Oct 27, 2022

    Companies in The News Are: MRNA, V, CNI, BA

  • Taylor Swift edits Anti-hero video after 'fatphobic' backlash

    A scene in the Anti-hero video originally showed the singer stepping on scales that read "FAT".

  • Pentagon: Despite Russia's war, China still top threat to US

    China remains the greatest security challenge for the United States despite Russia's war in Ukraine, and the threat from Beijing will determine how the U.S. military is equipped and shaped for the future, according to a new Pentagon defense strategy. While the document released Thursday says that conflict with China "is neither inevitable nor desirable,” it describes an effort to prevent Beijing's “dominance of key regions” — a clear reference to its aggressive military buildup in the South China Sea and increased pressure on the self-governing island of Taiwan. It warns that China is working to undermine American alliances in the Indo-Pacific and use its growing military to coerce and threaten neighbors.

  • Apple to report earnings amid reports of weak iPhone 14 demand

    Apple will report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Thursday.

  • Here's Why Retirees Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief

    Inflation is 8.3%, medical costs are up by 5.4%, the average hospital stay for Medicare patients is $13,600 and the most recent estimate is that people aged 65 will pay $315,000 for medical care during their retirement years. So what's … Continue reading → The post Here's Why Retirees Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel Earnings Expected to Slump on PC Rout, Economic Weakness

    Intel is expected to report a sharp drop in quarterly earnings, hurt by a rapidly shrinking market for personal computers that its chips go into. Intel and other chip makers cashed in on a boom in computer and electronics sales at the outset of the pandemic with the shift toward remote work and distance learning. Intel has been one of the worst-hit in the chip industry because of its heavy exposure to the PC market.

  • The slowdown has come for the cloud business

    The economic slowdown is slamming into some of the cloud industry's biggest names.

  • This Biotech Lost 95% in a Single Day. It Still Deserves Credit

    Tricida only pursued a single drug candidate. That backfired spectacularly, but the drug developer deserves credit on one key measure.

  • Microsoft ‘still the cloud king’ despite slowing growth, analyst says

    Piper Sandler Equity Research Analyst for Cloud Software and Analytics Brent Bracelin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft earnings and the slowdown in cloud and software stocks.

  • Is Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Buy With Its New-Product Sales Soaring?

    Bristol Myers Squibb's management team was quick to point to the strong performance of several new drugs in its portfolio. Bristol Myers Squibb CEO Giovanni Caforio noted in the Q3 results press release that the company has launched nine new products over the last three years, with three of them coming in 2022. Bristol Myers Squibb's share price is up around 17%, trouncing the performance of the S&P 500.

  • Snap’s Evan Spiegel Slams the Metaverse, Touts Own AR Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Snap Inc. founder Evan Spiegel rubbished the idea that future computing will migrate into a virtual world dubbed the metaverse, arguing most people prefer a lighter touch known as augmented reality.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitAugmented reality,

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • 20-year-old investor who made $110 million on a meme stock is now pushing for change at psychedelics company MindMed

    The 20-year old investor who found fame this year when he made $110 million from trading the stock of troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., has turned activist shareholder and is pushing for changes at psychedelics company Mind Medicine Inc.

  • Vanguard's 3 Steps to Maximizing Your Medicare Coverage

    When it comes to Medicare, understanding your healthcare needs and finding the right coverage are essential. But as you get close to or enter retirement, making decisions about your health can be overwhelming. To make the process a little easier, Vanguard … Continue reading → The post Vanguard's 3 Steps to Maximizing Your Medicare Coverage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IBM’s expensive and risky pivot to the cloud is finally paying off

    International Business Machines agreed to buy open-source enterprise-software company Red Hat for a whopping $33 billion in 2019, its biggest acquisition ever. Everyone knew it was a big bet, even for a behemoth such as IBM (IBM) The purchase also represented a one-way door that IBM chose to go through — a shift to become primarily an open-source software company. Red Hat’s business was built on selling services and support for software that anyone could freely download and deploy.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings Report?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Vaxcyte's New Vaccine Might Beat Pfizer

    A vaccine candidate from Vaxcyte appears to offer better protection against bacterial infections than the Prevnar franchise from Pfizer.