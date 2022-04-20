U.S. markets open in 8 hours 1 minute

The Startup Race Hosts Events in Scotland, Headlined by Ash Maurya, Bestselling Author of ‘Scaling Lean: Mastering the Key Metrics for Startup Growth’

THE STARTUP RACE
·7 min read

Nine Networking, Workshop and Fireside Chat Events in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee, Focused on Connecting Angels, Investors and Startup Founders for increased scaling of companies that matter in Scotland

The Startup Race, an accelerator program reinventing how startups both scale and connect with investors, announced today that it will host nine events in Scotland, each headlined by bestselling entrepreneurship author Ash Maurya. The nine events in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dudee, will focus on connecting angels, investors and startup founders for future economic growth in Scotland and the United Kingdom. Maurya, who is one of the world's leading business startup gurus is the thought leader behind Running Lean,’ which is both a book and an entrepreneurship movement. As the Austin, Texas-based author headlines the nine events around Scotland, he hopes to meet Scottish entrepreneurs and investors to discuss how to systematically identify risk in their business model at every stage. The events are supported by both The Startup Race through a partnership grant with the Scottish Government's Technology Ecosystem Initiative.

The Startup Race, an accelerator program reinventing how startups both scale and connect with investors, announced today that it will host nine events in Scotland, each headlined by bestselling entrepreneurship author Ash Maurya. The nine events in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dudee, will focus on connecting angels, investors and startup founders for future economic growth in Scotland and the United Kingdom. Maurya, who is one of the world's leading business startup gurus is the thought leader behind Running Lean,’ which is both a book and an entrepreneurship movement. As the Austin, Texas-based author headlines the nine events around Scotland, he hopes to meet Scottish entrepreneurs and investors to discuss how to systematically identify risk in their business model at every stage. The events are supported by both The Startup Race through a partnership grant with the Scottish Government's Technology Ecosystem Initiative.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Startup Race, an accelerator program reinventing how startups both scale and connect with investors, announced today that it will host nine events in Scotland, each headlined by bestselling entrepreneurship author Ash Maurya. The nine events in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dudee, will focus on connecting angels, investors and startup founders for future economic growth in Scotland and the United Kingdom. Maurya, who is one of the world's leading business startup gurus is the thought leader behind Running Lean,’ which is both a book and an entrepreneurship movement. As the Austin, Texas-based author headlines the nine events around Scotland, he hopes to meet Scottish entrepreneurs and investors to discuss how to systematically identify risk in their business model at every stage. The events are supported by both The Startup Race through a partnership grant with the Scottish Government's Technology Ecosystem Initiative.

“As I always say, ‘Building a scalable and successful business starts with knowing what to measure and how,’” said Ash Maurya, entrepreneurship thought leader and the author of The Lean Canvas. “Being able to bring this mission to Scotland with the support of both The Startup Race and the Scottish Government’s Technology Ecosystem Initiative, in order to meet with like minded individuals – this is a true honor.”

The events intended to connect angel Investors, venture capitalists and high growth entrepreneurs, kick off on May 3, 2022. Each event is free with limited capacity, and each attendee will receive a copy of Maurya’s new book, Running Lean.

Dundee 3rd May

Glasgow 4th May

Edinburgh 5th May

The nine events with Maurya are part of the runway to kick off a £10,000 Startup Race under The Startup Race brand and company. Founded by Startup and VC veterans Michael Clouser and James Shoemark, The growth hacking competition begins in May 2022, with a Hackathon (£5,000 Cash prize), and continues through the fall of 2022. A winner will be announced and awarded the £10,000 cash prize in December of 2022.. Currently, more than 300 Entrepreneurs (and Angel Investors who will observe their performance) have already registered their interest in taking part. The Startup Race will be partnering with Scottish Investors to run a £300,000 Startup Race and then a £1,000,000 International Startup Race in 2023.

Mr. Maurya’s visit to Scotland is focused on meeting Scottish Angel investors and Scaleup Entrepreneurs to discuss how funded Scaleups need NOT accelerate their business into a wall but can instead continue to exploit the "Lean Startup principles" as competitive advantage and organizational dynamic to achieve revenue and profit growth. Entrepreneurship topics may range, but a core focus will be on discussing how to systematically identify what's riskiest in a business model at every stage in order to know how or what to optimize.

“Introducing Ash Maurya to the Scottish startup community has been a goal for quite some time, and we are thrilled to be able to launch this partnership,” said Michael Clouser, co-founder of The Startup Race. “We hope Scottish based startup founders, angels and investors find value in these events for future growth in all of their entrepreneurship endeavors.”

For more information on The £10,000 Startup Race, please visit: https://thestartuprace.com/the-10000-startup-race/



ABOUT ASH MAURYA

Ash Maurya has been an entrepreneur for nearly three decades, and has been in search of a better, faster way for building successful products since 2010. His mantra is "Life’s too short to build something nobody wants." Greatly inspired by the works on Customer Development and Lean Startup pioneered by Steve Blank and Eric Ries, he became very well-known in the global lean startup community and went on to create the highly popular one-page business modelling tool “Lean Canvas” and write two bestselling books that taught entrepreneurs how to implement the philosophies - “Running Lean: How to Iterate from Plan A to a plan that works” and “Scaling Lean”. He also founded LEANSTACK, which provides world-class tools, courses, and training that help early-stage entrepreneurs find repeatable and scalable business models. ​​Ash is praised for offering some of the best and most practical advice for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs all over the world. Driven by the search for better and faster ways for building successful products, Ash has developed a systematic methodology for raising the odds of success built upon Lean Startup, Customer Development, and Bootstrapping techniques. Ash is also a leading business blogger and his posts and advice have been featured in Inc. Magazine, Forbes, and Fortune. He serves as a mentor to several accelerators including TechStars, MaRS, Capital Factory, and guest lecturers at several universities including MIT, Harvard, and UT-Austin. Ash serves on the advisory board of a number of startups, and has consulted to new and established companies.

ABOUT THE STARTUP RACE

The Startup Race, based in the UK, is a hackathon and accelerator dedicated to proving that sales and revenue are the true benchmark of a successful startup, rather than the initial pitch. The event and company itself is the product of a young entrepreneur asking Mr. James Shoemark in 2014, how the startup process could be gamified. Shoemark decided that a business competition using the Pirate Metrics (AARRR as popularised by Dave McLure) of Acquisition, Activation, Retention, Referral and Revenue as a benchmark for ambition, competition and growth could be the answer. He soon teamed up with Michael Clouser, a former Silicon Valley VC and other Edinburgh based Entrepreneurs and Investors to partner with him on this new venture in order to support Fast Growth startups in the UK and around the world. The first £10,000 Startup Race will continue though the fall of 2022, where a winner will be announced and awarded the £10,000 Cash Prize. After this Startup Race has completed, they will be partnering with Scottish Investors to run a £300,000 Startup Race and then a £1,000,000 International Startup Race.

More information about The Startup Race can be found: www.TheStartupRace.com



Attachments

CONTACT: CARSON QUINN THE STARTUP RACE 312.339.9779 CARSON@ZINDSEY.COM


