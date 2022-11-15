The Startup Race Hosts Trio of Scaleup Events Focused on Female Business Owners and Investors

U.S. markets open in 8 hours 19 minutes

SCOTLAND, UK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Startup Race, a UK-based startup accelerator program, announced today that it is hosting a trio of events on November 28th at the Glynhill Hotel in Renfrew, near Glasgow, focused on connecting and empowering women business owners, encouraging women-led businesses to scale up and demystifying what it means to be an angel investor. The programming is supported in partnership with The League of Entrepreneurs, Mint Ventures and the Women’s Business Centre.

“Our mission is to support more women to scale their businesses and to do this, we need to democratise angel investing and make it more accessible to women,” said Gillian Fleming, CEO of Mint Ventures. “Women are 50% more likely to back other women, and it is a myth that you need to be wealthy to be an angel investor. Our minimum investment ticket size per person is £2,000. For too long women have been under-represented and under-funded when it comes to early-stage equity investment. We are delighted to be collaborating with The Startup Race and the Scottish Tech Ecosytem on initiatives to address these challenges, furthering the success of UK women entrepreneurs.”

The three programs on November 28, are free to all attendees and focus on sales and marketing, board governance and raising investment for entrepreneurs. The sessions are designed for professional support organisations in the entrepreneur ecosystem to bring together both entrepreneurs and investors.

The Startup Race, based in the UK, is a hackathon and accelerator programme dedicated to proving that sales and revenue are the true benchmark of a successful start-up, rather than the initial pitch. Upon entry to the Accelerator, participants gained access to the world’s best Lean Startup resources in order to validate their thinking, develop their business model and personal profile in order to attract co-founders.

“Female investors have a special keen eye for good businesses, and so we are thrilled to host this event to connect them with strong startup companies and entrepreneurs,” said James Shoemark, co-founder of The Startup Race. “These events will help bolster the connectivity between female investors and female founders, and it’s an honour to help facilitate this.”

For more information on The Startup Race, please visit:  www.TheStartupRace.com.



ABOUT MINT VENTURES
Launched in 2021 and borne out of the research of Women’s Enterprise Scotland, Mint Ventures is a business angel network investing in women-led and diverse companies. It was set up to democratise angel investing by educating women on investment opportunities and by connecting women angel investors with purpose-led businesses. For more information on Mint Ventures, please visit: https://www.mintventures.co.uk.

ABOUT THE STARTUP RACE
The Startup Race, based in the UK, is a hackathon and accelerator program dedicated to proving that sales and revenue are the true benchmark of a successful startup, rather than the initial pitch. The event and company itself is the product of a young entrepreneur asking Mr. James Shoemark in 2014, how the startup process could be gamified. Mr. Shoemark decided that a business competition using the Pirate Metrics (AARRR as popularised by Dave McLure) of Acquisition, Activation, Retention, Referral and Revenue as a benchmark for ambition, competition and growth could be the answer. He soon teamed up with Michael Clouser, a former Silicon Valley VC and other Edinburgh based Entrepreneurs and Investors to partner with him on this new venture in order to support Fast Growth startups in the UK and around the world. The first £10,000 Startup Race will continue through the Autumn 2022, where a winner will be announced and awarded the £10,000 Cash Prize. After this Startup Race has completed, they will be partnering with Scottish Investors to run a £300,000 Startup Race and then a £1,000,000 International Startup Race. For more information on The Startup Race, please visit:  WWW.TheStartupRace.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: CARSON QUINN ZindseyMEDIA public relations for THE STARTUP RACE 312.339.9779 CARSON@ZINDSEY.COM


