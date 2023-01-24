U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,009.69
    -10.12 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,633.70
    +4.14 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,324.02
    -40.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.63
    -1.14 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.54
    -1.08 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.20
    +6.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.16 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    -0.0340 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    -0.0053 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0500
    -0.5470 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,920.05
    -102.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.38
    -3.90 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.36
    -27.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

From Startup to Shark Tank: Small Businesses Launch and Grow With Mentoring Support During National Mentoring Month

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Mentoring Month, entrepreneurs are harnessing the power of mentoring to launch their businesses to new levels of success. Entrepreneurs who work with a mentor are five times more likely to start a business – and report higher revenues and increased business growth – according to SCORE, a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration and the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors.

Entrepreneurs Garret and Dakota Porter took their idea from startup to Shark Tank with help from SCORE mentors Tanya Berg and Ed Ketterer.
Entrepreneurs Garret and Dakota Porter took their idea from startup to Shark Tank with help from SCORE mentors Tanya Berg and Ed Ketterer.

SCORE mentors provide entrepreneurs with critical guidance, as well as practical tools and resources, free of charge

Mentoring: From Startup to Shark Tank

Ten years ago, Dakota and Garret Porter were teenagers when they turned to SCORE to shape their idea to add LED lights to snowboards into a business. "We didn't know anything," says Dakota. The brothers worked with SCORE mentors Tanya Berg and Ed Ketterer to establish a business plan, develop a structure, apply for patents and seek funding. "Our SCORE mentors took us seriously, helping us get off the ground and take tangible steps to start our business," adds Garret.

Recently, the Porters fulfilled their dream to appear on Shark Tank, garnering priceless exposure for their company, Action Glow, plus a $200,000 investment in their patented LED lighting kits for sporting equipment. Their advice to other entrepreneurs: "Get a mentor right away. Your net worth is your network. We are super fortunate to have business experts in our corner. We are still learning every day, but when we have a challenge, we know we have someone who can guide us in the right direction."

Free, Expert Small Business Advice

SCORE mentoring sessions are collaborative, confidential meetings between small business owners and a mentor, either in-person or remotely via phone, email, video or online chat. During these sessions, entrepreneurs can share their business goals, challenges and questions. SCORE mentors will offer advice, resources and insights to guide business owners in their next best steps.

"Mentors make a difference. With years of real-world knowledge and experience, SCORE mentors provide entrepreneurs with critical guidance, as well as practical tools and resources, free of charge," explains SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. Since its launch nearly 60 years ago, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start or grow a business.

To request your free, small business mentor or to learn more, visit www.score.org/find-mentor.

About SCORE:

SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services nationwide, creating 25,084 new businesses and 71,475 non-owner jobs in 2021 alone. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

CONTACT:
SCORE
800-925-8458 
media@score.org
Visit SCORE's media resources to be connected with expert small business interview sources and news updates.

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 45,027 new businesses and 74,535 non-owner jobs in 2020 alone. (PRNewsfoto/SCORE)
Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 45,027 new businesses and 74,535 non-owner jobs in 2020 alone. (PRNewsfoto/SCORE)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-startup-to-shark-tank-small-businesses-launch-and-grow-with-mentoring-support-during-national-mentoring-month-301729471.html

SOURCE SCORE

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m devastated. I’m sad, angry’: Laid-off Google employees vent about being unable to say goodbye to colleagues and feeling ‘blindsided’ by ‘random’ culling

    Several laid-off Google employees took to social media to share their anger and bewilderment about losing their jobs.

  • Google to Reduce Top Executive Bonuses, CEO Sundar Pichai Says

    Google Chief Executive  Sundar Pichai said top executives would take pay cuts following the largest round of layoffs in the company’s history. The comments came after Google’s parent company, Alphabet announced last week that it would eliminate about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of staff, its first major layoff since 2009. Vice presidents at Google can make base salaries of more than $550,000 a year, according to a job posting from the company.

  • Popular Coca-Cola Brand May Have Toxic Chemicals

    Nothing will ruin a company's positive marketing flow like allegations of toxic chemicals or other health hazards. Iit happened, most recently, when an environmental health watchdog group sent a warning about elevated BPA chemicals in the sports bras produced by popular clothing makers like Nike , Gap -owned Athleta and Victoria's Secret . The latest major global brand to fall under chemical scrutiny is drinks giant Coca-Cola .

  • In the wake of massive layoffs, tech workers reconsider their future

    As tech giants lay off scores of workers amid a sector-wide downturn, employees who once considered the Silicon Valley companies a safe long-term bet are reconsidering their allegiances.

  • JPMorgan ‘hates Tesla and me,’ Musk says in court

    Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday shed more light onto the often-acrimonious dealings between the EV maker and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Musk said in a federal trial over his “funding secured” tweets on Tuesday that the relationship between Tesla and bankers at JP Morgan is “very negative,” and that Musk decided to take away all of Tesla’s commercial-banking business from JP Morgan. Musk also said that he has asked Chief Executive Jamie Dimon for support for Tesla, but that Dimon had declined to provide that support.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Are Perfect for Your Retirement Accounts in 2023

    Warren Buffett's still got it. Buffett's investment conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), once again crushed the market in 2022, besting the S&P 500's 18% decline (factoring in dividends) with a nearly 4% gain. For over five decades, Buffett has earned fortunes for Berkshire's shareholders by buying and holding high-quality, low-risk stocks.

  • GE earnings: Aerospace recovery ‘finally coming through,’ analyst says

    Bank of America analyst Andrew Obin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss General Electric earnings and the health of the conglomerate's businesses following its health care spin-off.

  • San Francisco landlord sues Elon Musk's Twitter for millions in unpaid rent

    The owner of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco has sued the social media giant, alleging the company has missed two rent payments at its 1355 Market St. building. In the suit filed Friday in San Francisco Superior Court, a Shorenstein affiliate said Twitter failed to make a $3.36 million rent payment for the last month of 2022 and subsequently missed a $3.49 million rent payment for January. Shorenstein and its partner, JPMorgan, are also seeking to force Twitter to increase its security deposit by $10 million — something the company is required to do per the terms of its lease, according to the suit, if it undergoes "a transfer in control."

  • Here's why Apple hasn't joined in the Big Tech job cutting

    The last major layoff at the iPhone and Mac computer maker came in 1997 when co-founder Steve Jobs returned to the Cupertino company and fired 4,100 workers.

  • U.S. mattress maker Serta Simmons files for bankruptcy protection

    Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, which accounts for nearly one-fifth of U.S. bedding sales, has filed for bankruptcy protection in an effort to eliminate most of its debt, as the slowing economy and rising interest rates crimp consumer demand. Its prepackaged bankruptcy plan calls for debt to be reduced to $300 million from $1.9 billion. Serta Simmons also lined up $125 million in financing to keep operating, including to pay its 3,600 employees.

  • I’m still working at 75: Do I need to take RMDs from my 401(k)?

    You only have to start taking RMDs by April of the year after you leave that job. If you’re buying company stock through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), subject to vesting and other qualified retirement plan options, it would fall under the same rules as the 401(k) and would not be subject to RMDs until you leave the company. If all this is a surprise to you and you haven’t taken RMDs from necessary accounts yet, now’s the time to fix it—you’ll need to file some forms with the IRS, pay the amount due and ask for forgiveness on the 50% penalty.

  • ‘It is an employer’s market’: Tech layoffs may have turned the Great Resignation into the Great Recommitment

    The flood of recently laid-off tech workers on the job market has upended the dynamic between employers and employees, leading to prolonged job searches.

  • 15 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]

  • Ford to make call on Europe job cuts by mid-Feb as buyers circle German site

    Ford will decide by mid-February how many jobs to cut in Europe, a union representative said on Tuesday, as reports surfaced that China's BYD was in talks with Ford to buy one of the U.S. carmaker's German sites. The future of the site in Saarlouis, a city in the German state of Saarland, has been unclear since last June when Ford picked a site in Spain to assemble its next-generation electric vehicle (EV) over the German plant, which will stop producing its current model, the Ford Focus, from 2025. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Ford officials were travelling to China next week to visit BYD and discuss selling the site to the Chinese EV maker, citing sources familiar with the matter.

  • How long does your retirement savings need to last? First, learn how long you might live.

    A study by the TIAA Institute found that only 37% of U.S. adults have a handle on how long they could potentially live.

  • GE Earnings Climb on Strong Demand for Jet Engines, Power Equipment

    Strong demand for its jet engines and power equipment lifted General Electric to a quarterly profit and higher revenue than a year ago.

  • U.S. sues Google on digital ad business dominance, joined by eight states

    The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Alphabet's Google on Tuesday over allegations that the company abused its dominance of the digital advertising business, according to a court document. "Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful means to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies," the government said in its antitrust complaint. The Justice Department asked the court to compel Google to divest its Google Ad manager suite, including its ad exchange AdX.

  • Rich Customers Pull Money From Banks Offering Paltry Interest Rates

    Wealth-management clients have moved deposits into higher-yielding Treasurys and money-market funds.

  • Walmart increases average hourly wage to more than $17.50

    Walmart hikes annual wages; more opportunities for new truck drivers.

  • 3M to Cut Jobs as Demand for Its Products Weakens

    3M said it is cutting 2,500 manufacturing jobs as the company confronts difficult business conditions in its overseas markets and weakening consumer demand. The maker of Scotch tape, Post-it Notes and thousands of other industrial and consumer products said Tuesday that it expects lower sales and profit in 2023 after demand weakened significantly in late 2022, pulling down quarterly performance. The St. Paul, Minn.-based company forecast sales this year to slip from last year’s level with weak demand for consumer products and electronic items, particularly smartphones, tablets and televisions, for which 3M provides components.