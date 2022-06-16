U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,720.50
    -68.75 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,225.00
    -436.00 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,326.75
    -267.00 (-2.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.50
    -31.90 (-1.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.79
    +0.48 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.70
    +13.10 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    +0.14 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0401
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.35
    -1.34 (-4.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2111
    -0.0061 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7480
    -0.0710 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,843.96
    +1,297.83 (+6.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.52
    +15.28 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,178.04
    -95.37 (-1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

This startup wants to help teams get more out of virtual meetings

Natasha Lomas
·8 min read

If the pandemic-triggered proliferation of online meetings is killing your team productivity and sapping the attention of overloaded info workers, German startup tl;dv might have just the tool: It's built an extension for videoconferencing platforms, like Zoom and Google Meet, which bolts on a suite of capabilities that attendees can use to record, transcribe and timestamp key moments to quickly and easily (re)surface important info after the meeting has ended.

Idea being that, collectively, the suite of tools can help professionals keep on top of the flow of info coming at them and their co-workers without everyone needing to attend every meeting in real-time. (Hence the name, tl;dv -- which is internet slang for 'too long; didn't view'.)

While major videoconferencing platforms can offer basic stuff like a record function, the winter 2020-founded startup reckons there's a gap for bolting on a suite of extras that can enhance third party live meeting platforms, while neatly integrating with other popular office productivity tools like Slack and Notion, and with CRMs like Hubspot and Pipedrive.

Going beyond pure, info-structuring convenience, it also features clipping tools which let users turn killer meeting soundbites into video snippets which could be used for various broader purposes, like internal training or external marketing, depending on the content.

The platform launched in summer 2021 and it now has around 300 paying customers -- the majority of which are start-ups and SMEs.

The vast majority (~95%) aren't yet paying as it's taking a freemium approach, meaning it's offering certain features (like transcription) cost-free; but -- overall -- "thousands" of professional users are happily tapping into its freebie time-saver tools.

While productivity software is a hotly contested space, tl;dv has managed to convince a bunch of investors it's onto something: Today it's announcing a €4.3 million seed raise, led by Madrid-based K Fund, with participation from existing investors Seedcamp, Mustard Seed Maze, and another.vc. Also joining the round are Shilling.vc, plus a number of other European founders and business angels, such as Oscar Pierre, co-founder and CEO of on-demand delivery platform Glovo.

"All over the world, knowledge workers are spending at least fourteen hours a week in meetings. Most of the time, they’re just passively listening with their microphone on mute. tl;dv helps people quickly catch up on meetings instead of attending every call live," tl;dv co-founder and CEO Raphael Allstadt tells TechCrunch.

"We measure success based on how often a user watches a recorded tl;dv instead of attending the live call. When a user frequently watches tl;dv highlights and clips -- quickly navigating to key moments before exiting the recording -- we see this as a sign they’ve gained the context they needed, and can start focusing on the work that really matters."

Commenting on tl;dv's seed raised in a statement, K Fund's Jaime Novoa added: “For a long time at K Fund, we’d been recording some of our internal meetings so that they could be consumed at a later time by those not able to attend. This exploded with the pandemic and hybrid forms of work. tl;dv brings this to another level and we’re obviously heavy users at the firm. It’s not only about the pure aspect of recording calls but also about the way it integrates with other productivity tools such as Calendar, Notion, Google Docs, etc so that it becomes an essential part of the way we work.”

Asked how defensible it is to bolt productivity features onto third party meeting platforms, given these players could just clone popular features and bake it into native functionality, undermining tl;dv's standalone utility, Allstadt argues that's not a concern as it can offer something they won't: A convenience-focused layer that works across different videoconferencing platforms, wherever office pros might be chattering virtually.

"The reality is that most of us are using more than one video call platform for work," he argues, predicting: "The live conferencing market will continue to fragment."

"Slack is increasingly used for internal meetings -- Discord, too. Some of our users have security requirements that mean they can only use Google Meet internally, however their clients insist on using Zoom," he goes on. "Our goal is to help busy professionals bundle insights from any live conferencing provider to any async platform where they collaborate. We will become a partner to Zoom and not a competitor."  

So how does tl;dv work? Users manually trigger timestamps and/or add notes to flag key moments -- so, interestingly (and unlike some rivals) -- it's not (currently) trying to automate the generation of meeting minutes, e.g. by using AI to parse transcriptions and ID key moments. Although it does not rule out adding that functionality at a later date.

Asked about this, Allstadt says some early users recounted having a poor experience with automated note-taking tools -- hence he says they decided to focus on creating an interface/workflow that makes it super simple for actual humans to do the note-taking work in the first instance.

"We are not a tool for automatic note-taking," he tells TechCrunch. "What is interesting is that a lot of our users have tested tools that offer some form of automated note-taking but feel the technology is not yet adequate. It’s important to be able to rely on meeting minutes, which is why tl;dv focuses on simplifying the note-taking of users (instead of attempting to take notes for users). We’re keeping a close eye on the advancements of automated note-taking software. When we feel this technology is good enough for our users, we’ll be integrating it!"

Explaining how tl;dv works currently, he adds: "During the meeting, tl;dv users can timestamp important moments with the click of a button or by writing short notes. This function also allows them to tag specific colleagues. The recording and transcript are instantly available after the meeting and automatically shared with all participants. tl;dv notifies the organizer whenever a meeting has been accessed to show them which content is especially useful or interesting for others. The organizer can also create short snippets and share these specific clips with teams, investors, stakeholders, or managers who weren’t in the call."

tl;dv's notation tool for online meetings
tl;dv's notation tool for online meetings

Image credits: tl;dv

To make video clips from recorded meeting content, tl;dv users scan the transcript for important parts, select the relevant bit of text and hit a button to get the platform to turn that slice of the meeting into a shareable video snippet. So, er, let the meme-ification of colleagues commence!

Another convenience-focused feature tl;dv offers is baked in translations for meeting transcripts which Allstadt says are immediate available in more than twenty languages currently ("in the spirit of cross-continent collaboration!").

More features are incoming. "We will soon release a powerful search function that allows users to search for any word and instantly locate all the conversations recorded with tl;dv in which that word was spoken," he notes, adding that deeper integrations with asynchronous platforms like Hubspot, Salesforce and GSuite are also in the works.

The seed funding will also be put towards expanding utility with a feature that lets users group meetings in folders to simplify sharing and storing, per Allstadt, among other forthcoming extras. 

Discussing the competitive landscape for meeting productivity tools, he points to Gong as "interesting" -- acknowledging that the well-financed revenue intelligence startup was an early entrant in the space and "paved the way in some sense", as he puts it.

But he argues that Gong's focus on sales teams creates an opportunity for the small European upstart to offer something "far more cross-functional" -- further suggesting: "Especially considering how customer-oriented businesses are increasingly sharing sales insights across their organization. In other words, we want to normalize the adoption of tl;dv across entire companies -- not just sales."

Another early mover he namechecks is Otter -- which had a first focus on transcription but has since been expanding its feature set to include productivity-focused features like automated meeting summaries, so there's more than a little functionality overlap there. Although Allstadt plays that angle down. "We believe the value lies in the video, which helps enrich communication with emotive, vocal, and visual cues," he argues, suggesting tl;dv's video snippeting features will be able to give it an edge with teams who may already be subscribed to Otter's rival offering.

One key thing to note about tl;dv's platform is that meeting recordings are not currently stored end-to-end (E2E) encrypted -- per Allstadt, it's storing customer data on Amazon Web Services facilities and encrypting all communication to and from the AWS with 256-bit encryption at present -- although he says that adding that extra layer of robust security is on its short term roadmap.

A lack of E2E encryption caused reputational headaches for Zoom during the pandemic -- when it emerged that its security was not as robust as it had claimed. The platform later promised to focusing on fixing these security and privacy concerns and went on to roll out E2E encryption, including for non-paying users.

Otter.ai rolls out a new AI-generated meeting summary feature and more collaboration tools

Gong going gangbusters, grabs $250M Series E on $7.25B valuation

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Broadcasters Back Industry Efforts to Curb Bullying and Harassment

    U.K. broadcasters ITV, Sky, BBC, Channel 4, and Channel 5 are financially backing the Creative U.K. and U.K. Time’s Up-led proposal for the creation of an Independent Standards Authority (ISA) to tackle bullying and harassment. The proposals for the ISA are designed to ensure that anyone who has suffered abuse, harassment and bullying can receive […]

  • German, French, Italian leaders travel to Kyiv

    STORY: France's Ambassador to Kyiv, Etienne de Poncins, published on his Twitter account a photo taken published by the Italian daily La Repubblica paper of the three leaders in a train en route to Kyiv.The visit by the three European leaders comes as Ukraine once again pleaded for more weapons to fend off Russia advances in the south and the east. Major-General Dmytro Marchenko, who leads Ukraine's forces in Mykolaiv, said his troops could achieve victory over Russia if they are given the right weapons.The trip has taken weeks to organize with the three men looking to overcome criticism within Ukraine over their response to the war.The symbolic visit comes a day before the European Commission makes a recommendation on Ukraine's status as an EU candidate, something the biggest European nations have been lukewarm about and are set to discuss at a leaders' summit on June 23-24.Kyiv has criticized France, Germany and, to a lesser extent, Italy, for alleged foot-dragging in their support for Ukraine, accusing them of being slow to deliver weapons and of putting their own prosperity ahead of Ukraine's freedom and security.On his visit to Romania on Wednesday, (June 15) Macron voiced a tougher line on Russia and said Europe needed to send a strong signal to Ukraine, while insisting Kyiv would eventually have to negotiate with Moscow.

  • Legal action seeks damages for 25 million iPhone users over battery ‘throttling’

    A consumer champion has lodged a legal claim with the Competition Appeal Tribunal seeking more than £750 million from Apple.

  • Microsoft shuts down Internet Explorer after nearly 30 years

    Microsoft shuts down Internet Explorer after nearly 30 years

  • So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today

    Internet Explorer is finally headed out to pasture. As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate — and a few still claim to adore. The 27-year-old application now joins BlackBerry phones, dial-up modems and Palm Pilots in the dustbin of tech history.

  • Apple’s Craig Federighi on the iPad’s ‘tremendous’ new update – and why not everyone can get it

    The iPad’s theatrical new feature is one step on a long journey, says software head

  • WhatsApp users can now transfer message data from Android to an iPhone

    Until now it has only been possible to transfer WhatsApp data when moving in the other direction.

  • 4 Tech Stocks Exposed to Cloud-Computing Spending, Morgan Stanley Says

    Micron Technology, Western Digital, Seagate, and Arista Networks are the stocks most at risk if cloud spending deteriorates.

  • The end of Internet Explorer has been a long time coming

    Microsoft is ending support for its OG web browser, Internet Explorer.

  • Adobe revamps metaverse design tools for Apple's chips

    Adobe Inc on Tuesday said it has reworked several of its tools for creating three-dimensional content to make them work well on Apple Inc computers that use the iPhone maker's proprietary "M" series chips. Adobe has long been a major player providing software in creative fields like photography, graphic design and film. Adobe acquired software tools called Substance 3D in 2019 when it bought French firm Allegorithmic for an undisclosed sum.

  • Using flashlights and WiFi could help spot hidden cameras in your Airbnb rental property

    Worried about being spied on by your host? Try these unique ways to uncover cameras concealed in your Airbnb.

  • Millions of iPhone owners could secure payout as Apple faces court battle

    Apple misled iPhone users over an upgrade that actually slowed down their devices, a tribunal will hear.

  • Microsoft is ending Internet Explorer support in Windows 10 on June 15

    Microsoft is ending support for the last version of Internet Explorer on Wednesday, June 15.

  • If You Use This Internet Browser, Prepare to Have It Shut Down Tomorrow

    Almost everything about how we experience the internet has changed since it became a household staple decades ago. But as GIF-covered Geocities webpages have given way to streaming HD video, we've also been forced to upgrade the way we access the web as well. Now, with smartphones and tablets thrown into the mix, there are plenty of options for programs that allow you to peruse websites and search for information while keeping you safe from emerging threats. But just as new alternatives have bec

  • Nokia lifted to buy at Citi, which expects margins near top of forecast range

    Nokia was upgraded to buy from neutral at Citi in a note that argues its improving fundamentals are being ignored by the market. Its price target was increased to €6.50 ($6.80) from €6. "The mobile infrastructure market is showing strong momentum, particularly so in Nokia's key U.S. market, and Nokia's decade-long share losses have ceased and are showing signs of improvement," said analyst Andrew Gardiner, who said he's confident it'll achieve 2022 margins near the top of its 11% to 13.5% range.

  • Growing Raleigh company puts new HQ in North Hills tower

    A year after a major Raleigh company put multiple floors in its new headquarters tower up for sublease, a fast-growing tech company is grabbing space.

  • Microsoft Fixes Flaw Exploited By State-Backed Hackers

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) released a fix for Windows zero-day flaw exploited by state-backed hackers. However, cybersecurity firm Sophos noted that the fix did not feature on the list of patches included in the release. However, it confirmed the mitigation of Follina. Microsoft strongly recommended that customers install the updates for complete protection from the vulnerability. Also Read: Microsoft Security Chief Stresses On Importance Of Combating Cyberattacks Through Cloud Adoption Hacke

  • 2022 Rivian R1S SUV Deliveries Delayed by Months

    Order holders of the eagerly anticipated 2022 Rivian R1S SUV were notified by email of further delays that the EV startup blamed on supply-chain issues.

  • Microsoft axes Internet Explorer web browser after 27 years

    Microsoft will shut down its Internet Explorer browser after 27 years on Wednesday, closing the book on what was many people’s first introduction to the web.

  • So long, Internet Explorer. The Microsoft browser is finally retiring

    As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate — and a few still claim to adore.