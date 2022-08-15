U.S. markets closed

Startup yachts, Adam Neumann and wait what year is it again?

Natasha Mascarenhas
·1 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Natasha took over Equity Monday this week alongside Grace, as Alex enjoys some always-deserved vacation. Thankfully, there was way too much to get into. So much so that I recommend you listening to this podcast immediately before a whole news cycle breaks.

Here's what we got into:

a16z says ‘WeBack’ to WeWork’s Neumann with its biggest check ever

The Silicon Peach is still ripe: Atlanta’s venture ecosystem stands strong

As always, you can follow Equity on Twitter @equitypod and me at @nmasc_. We are back Wednesday! Chat soon!

Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesday and Friday at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

