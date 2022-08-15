Startup yachts, Adam Neumann and wait what year is it again?
Natasha took over Equity Monday this week alongside Grace, as Alex enjoys some always-deserved vacation. Thankfully, there was way too much to get into. So much so that I recommend you listening to this podcast immediately before a whole news cycle breaks.
Here's what we got into:
Morning markets update, which is somewhat a story about reaction to China's slowing economy.
For our big tech news item to start the week, Amanda Silberling dropped in to talk to us about Unity saying "thank you, next" to a $20B merger offer from Applovin. I'll add in that it's not the only billion-dollar+ merger that fell through recently. How's that for Unity?
I talked about Adam Neumann's new startup, which just landed Andreessen Horowitz's largest check to date at a billion dollar valuation. Deep breaths, friends, the reaction is part of the point.
Then I got into a WebMD alternate with quality as its differentiator.
I end with bad news for Peloton employees and good news for Atlanta's early-stage entrepreneurs.
