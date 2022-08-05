U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

Startups among entities to face tougher laws as Kenya moves to protect personal data

Annie Njanja
·2 min read

Startups processing personal data in Kenya are among the entities required to register with the Office of the Data Commissioner (ODPC), as the East African country implements a law protecting the right to privacy of persons within its borders.

The registration, which has kicked off after the coming into effect of the data protection regulations, is mandatory for any company acting as a data controller, defined as a person or entity that determines the purpose and means of processing of personal data, or a processor. A processor may not necessarily collect or determine how data is used but handles it on behalf of another firm.

The data controller or processor is required to reveal the kind of personal data they process, their target subjects, and the reasons for collecting and storing such data.

Kenya cracks down on digital lenders over data privacy issues

Despite the ODPC making some exemption based on revenue and number of employees, the registration is mandatory for entities that offer financial services, those that process genetic data, in the telecommunications sector, property management, patient care, education, transport, hospitality, gambling, crime prevention, and direct marketing.

Big techs and startups, (like those in fintech, proptech, agtech, edtech and healthtech space) are some of the entities affected by the new regulations.

“Registration is an important element of compliance with the data protection legislation as organizations cannot act as data controller or processor in Kenya unless they have registered with the ODPC,” said Kenya's data commissioner, Immaculate Kassait, in a statement.

The new regulations, providing guidance to be adhered by data controllers and processors, are designed to give users more power in determining the kind of data that is collected and how it is used.

The law also seeks to promote the enactment of Kenya's Data Protection Act, which ensures that companies use customer data lawfully, minimizes details collected, restricts sharing and further processing of data, and ensures the people’s data is kept safe.

The regulations, which are akin to EU's GDPR, also require companies to seek users' consent before collecting data, and to specify their intention for collection.

It also outlines that these entities have to seek consent before using the data for commercial purposes. These entities are also required to process the collected personal data through a data server located in Kenya or keep a serving copy within the borders. A company transferring data outside the country can only do so on a number of accounts that also includes the consent of the data subject.

Incase of a data breach, controllers and processors are required to notify the ODPC within 72 hours. The regulation further encourages entities to have in place a data protection officer to ensure compliance, and recommends fines and jail terms for contravention.

Google’s ‘deceptive’ account sign-up process targeted with GDPR complaints

Selfie scraping Clearview AI hit with another €20M ban order in Europe

  • Kenya’s Presidential Hopefuls Tout ‘Hustler Fund’ to ‘BabaCare’

    (Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s leading presidential candidates ramped up their pledges to address the spiraling cost of living and growing inequality as their campaigns head for the finish line before next week’s election.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoVoters go to the polls on Aug. 9 with the fastest inflation in five yea

  • Ethiopia 'dismayed' over US, EU envoys' Tigray stance

    The Ethiopian government has chastised EU and US envoys who visited the war-stricken region of Tigray, accusing them of siding with the rebels' stance on peace talks and aid.

  • Who Is Kathy Hilton's Husband? All About Rick Hilton

    Kathy Hilton and Rick Hilton have been married since 1979

  • Ethereum Classic’s ‘Merge’ surge not expected to last: report

    Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) price has rallied since Ethereum developers announced the scheduled date for “The Merge,” which will see the blockchain transition from proof of work (PoW) to proof of stake (PoS), while Messari’s Tom Dunleavy says it won’t see sustained growth. See related article: Prominent Chinese ETH miner plans proof-of-work fork amid The Merge […]

  • 1 Big Reason Microsoft Could Catch Amazon in the Cloud

    The U.S. federal government has not embraced a multi-cloud approach as the private sector has. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is taking steps to address the issue that could change the landscape for massive government cloud contracts. Each cloud provider has a unique set of software and analytical tools available to their cloud-hosting infrastructure customers.

  • Bell to expand fibre Internet access to over 117,000 homes and businesses throughout Ontario

    Bell today announced a large-scale investment in broadband infrastructure as part of the Ontario Accelerated High Speed Internet Program (AHSIP). Bell is investing over $650 million in partnership with a Government of Ontario investment of $484 million for this historic program.

  • Most in Ethereum community will use L2 scalers: Vitalik Buterin

    The Ethereum layer-1 chain should eventually “stop changing completely,” to provide stability on the base layer, Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin said in a conference in Seoul on Thursday. See related article: Prominent Chinese ETH miner plans proof-of-work fork amid The Merge Fast facts “If a layer-1 tries to do everything, there are a lot of […]

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Thoma Bravo Swoops In To Buy Ping Identity

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • How to Get Into Seed Club, the ‘Y Combinator of Web3'

    The difference is Seed Club “invests” only in projects built around cryptographic tokens and, well, those aren’t really “investments” at all. “We really want it to be starting in our own primordial ooze rather than indexing on what was happening in the startup space,” Seed Club co-founder Jess Sloss told CoinDesk, downplaying the YC comparison. Seed Club is both a bootcamp and a “network” of successful and upstart founders and companies organized as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

  • Solana blames Slope for exploit

    The massive Solana wallet exploit that began on Wednesday Hong Kong time is believed to be related to the Slope mobile wallet app, while there is no evidence to show the blockchain’s code was compromised, Solana said. See related article: Bitcoin, Ethereum little changed; Solana still lower after network hack Fast facts “Private key information […]

  • Crypto Bridge Nomad Offers 10% Bounty After $190 Million Hack

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency company Nomad is offering a bounty to recoup funds spirited away in a $190 million hack that again highlighted security vulnerabilities in the digital-token sector.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoAnyone returning at least 90% of stolen tokens will be viewed as a so-called white-hat hack

  • From 7-11s to train stations, cyber attacks plague Taiwan over Pelosi visit

    As U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a brief visit to Taiwan this week that enraged Beijing, the welcome she received from government officials and the public was in sharp contrast with a different sort of message that began popping up elsewhere on the island. The largest 24-hour convenience store chain on the island was the victim of what Taiwanese authorities are calling an unprecedented amount of cyber attacks on government websites belonging to the presidential office, foreign and defence ministries as well as infrastructure such as screens at railway stations, in protest against Pelosi's visit. Taipei has not directly blamed the attacks on the Chinese government, but has said that the attacks on government websites -- which paralysed the sites' operations -- originated from addresses in China and Russia.

  • 2 Reasons Polygon (MATIC) Just Became an Even Better Buy

    Polygon continues to stand out as the premier Layer 2 blockchain built on top of Ethereum. No wonder investors are flocking to it ahead of the merge.

  • Big Tech Is the West’s Surprise Weapon in Competition With Russia, China

    Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and others face criticism at home over their influence in the marketplace and public square, but their role in Ukraine shows how they are becoming an asset in the West’s rivalry with Russia and China.

  • Meta's threat report highlights clumsy attempt to manipulate Ukraine discourse

    Meta's quarterly "Adversarial Threat Report" paints a somewhat depressing picture of the once feared global troll ecosystem: A number of outfits "relatively low in sophistication" attempting fruitlessly to spam their way to relevance. The common theme among most of the threats is impersonation, with malicious actors making fake accounts of real people or generating original ones using things like AI-powered content generation. This threat actor is a good example of a global trend we’ve seen where low-sophistication groups choose to rely on openly available malicious tools, rather than invest in developing or buying sophisticated offensive capabilities.

  • Sensitive data of Indian pension fund holders exposed online

    A huge cache of data containing the full name, bank account number and nominee information of pension fund holders in India has surfaced online. Both IP addresses were publicly exposing the data to the internet but were not protected by passwords, the researcher said. The records were a part of cluster indices titled "UAN", which apparently refers to the Universal Account Number allotted to pension fund holders by the state-owned Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) in the country.

  • Time for Solana to be more like Bitcoin

    After a series of hacks and outages, Solana needs to rethink its culture—and possibly take a page from the Bitcoin maxis’ book.

  • I lead the Consumer Technology Association and I’ve never commented on an FTC lawsuit until now. Lina Khan’s new case against Meta is laughable

    The FTC is going after Meta over the Within acquisition to protect free competition—but the CTA’s Gary Shapiro says this would hurt startups the most.

  • Solana users suffer $5.8 million exploit; developers point to Slope wallet as potential cause

    Crypto wallet Slope might be the starting point of an exploit that resulted in over $5.8 million in funds being drained from user accounts, according to backers of Solana, a blockchain used by Slope and other digital wallets.

  • Indonesia restores access to PayPal, Yahoo and Valve services

    The country blocked several platforms that failed to register with a government database on time.