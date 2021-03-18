U.S. markets close in 2 hours 42 minutes

Startups, get your bug bounty crash course at Early Stage 2021

Zack Whittaker
·3 min read

In cybersecurity, nothing is "unhackable."

Security bugs are an unavoidable consequence of an online world, but how companies receive and respond to hackers can make or break them. Get it right, and you build bonds with the security and hacker community and improve your security by fixing flaws before malicious actors do. Get it wrong — well, you can imagine the rest.

That's why we're thrilled that Katie Moussouris, founder and chief executive at Luta Security, will give a crash course in bug bounty and vulnerability disclosure programs at TC Early Stage 2021.

Moussouris is a pioneer and one of the leading experts in vulnerability disclosure, and has helped some of the largest companies and government departments — from Microsoft to the Pentagon — change how they respond to hackers and security researchers. This cultural shift helped transform the security industry, creating a way for hackers to find, report and get paid for the vulnerabilities they find, while carving out an entire industry dedicated to helping to crowdsource and coordinate security fixes.

In 2016, Moussouris founded Luta Security to advise companies and governments on the benefits of security research and how to build and improve their vulnerability disclosure programs.

In this TC Early Stage session, you will hear the good, the bad and the ugly that startups will face when managing vulnerability disclosures.

Moussouris joins a growing list of speakers at TC Early Stage, an event packed with breakout sessions focused on all the core competencies that a startup needs to be successful. Here’s a preview of some of the sessions going down at TC Early Stage:

  • How to Get An Investor’s Attention (Marlon Nichols, MaC Venture Partners)

  • Four Things to Think About Before Raising a Series A (Bucky Moore, Kleiner Perkins)

  • How Founders Can Think Like a VC (Lisa Wu, Norwest Venture Partners)

  • Finance for Founders (Alexa von Tobel, Inspired Capital)

  • Building and Leading a Sales Team (Ryan Azus, Zoom CRO)

  • Keys to Nailing Product Market Fit (Rahul Vohra, Superhuman)

Plus: The TC Early Stage curriculum is being spread across two events, with fundraising and operations represented on April 1 & 2 and fundraising and marketing deep dives on July 8 & 9. Folks who buy a ticket to just one event will get three months of Extra Crunch for free, and folks who buy a dual-event ticket will get six months of Extra Crunch membership for free.

  • Talking robots with Ford

    Earlier this week, we noted that Ford will be deploying some 100 researchers and engineers to the new $75 million facility at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. The automaker told TechCrunch the set up is not an incubator, so much as “an extension of our global research and advanced engineering network.” Beyond the autonomous driving research, the company will be devoting a lot of research to how it can use third-party robots like Boston Dynamics’ Spot and Agility’s Digit, the latter of which was the centerpiece to a partnership Ford announced a couple of CESes ago.

  • Atlassian peps up Confluence with new graphical design features

    Confluence, Atlassian's wiki-like collaborative workspace, has been around for over 15 years and is often a core knowledge-sharing tool for the companies that implement it. Today's update, for example, brings features like cover images, title emojis and customizable space avatars (that is, "icons that denote a 'space' or section of Confluence") to the service. Other new features include the ability to schedule when a new page is published and the ability to convert pages to blog posts (because, as it turns out, Atlassian has seen a bit of a resurgence in corporate blogging -- mostly for internal audiences -- during the pandemic).

  • 'Inhumane and flawed': global business leaders urge governments to end death penalty

    Initial signatories of campaign include billionaires fashion mogul Francois-Henri Pinault and Arianna Huffington The ‘death chamber’ at the Texas department of criminal justice huntsville unit in Huntsville, Texas. Photograph: Paul Buck/AFP/Getty Images Global business leaders launched a campaign on Thursday declaring their opposition to the death penalty, urging governments everywhere to end the practice and asking their peers to join them. Speaking to the virtual South by Southwest festival, Sir Richard Branson, one of the campaign’s leaders, said: “The death penalty is broken beyond repair and plainly fails to deliver justice by every reasonable measure. It is marred by cruelty, waste, ineffectiveness, discrimination and an unacceptable risk of error. “By speaking out at this crucial moment, business leaders have an opportunity to help end this inhumane and flawed practice.” Initial signatories of Business Against Death Penalty include billionaires fashion mogul François-Henri Pinault and telecoms tycoon Mo Ibrahim, Ben & Jerry founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, Martha Lane Fox, tech entrepreneur and Twitter board member and Arianna Huffington, co-founder of the Huffington Post. The campaign is being coordinated by the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice, a nonprofit human rights group led by Celia Ouellette, a former death row lawyer. “This campaign is an opportunity for business leaders to embrace their responsibility to speak out authentically on issues of racial and social justice in a way that delivers real impact.” Ouellette said in the light of the business communities support for Black Lives Matter and racial justice there was a growing awareness of the “long history of race and the death penalty among business leaders” and many were now prepared to stand against it. In a statement, Ben & Jerry founders Cohen and Greenfield said: “Business leaders need to do more than just say Black Lives Matter. They need to walk the talk and be instrumental in tearing down all the symbols of structural racism in our society. The death penalty has a long history with oppression, and it needs to end. Now.” Joe Biden is the first US president to openly oppose executions and is under pressure to end the federal death penalty. Ouellette said she was hopeful that the business community could help lobby for change in the same way it helped press for marriage equality in the US and elsewhere. “Bringing powerful voices to the table is highly impactful,” she said. The group plans to build support and increase pressure for change ahead of the World Day Against the Death Penalty on 10 October. More than 170 United Nations member states have now abolished the death penalty in law or practice. Ouellette said the practice was at a “tipping point” and that Biden’s appointment could pave the way for the US to join the countries that have effectively ended it. “I am hopeful,” she said. But she warned that the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, when the government for the first time executed more American civilians than all the states combined, shows what is at stake. “Movements can tip backwards too,” she said.

  • 'His targets were no accident' -Rep. Chu on Atlanta shooting

    "Today we find that there have been nearly a hundred Asian hate crimes and incidents in just this year alone. They were stoked by the words of former President Donald Trump, who sought to shift blame and anger away from his own flawed response to the coronavirus," Rep. Chu said.Police in Georgia sought further clues on Thursday to the motive in the fatal shootings of eight people, six of them Asian women, at Atlanta-area spas that heightened concern over a recent surge of hate crimes directed at Asian Americans.

  • What is the US doing with the AstraZeneca vaccine?

    As Europe responds to fallout from blood-clotting claims, the United States remains unwilling to share tens of millions of doses stockpiled

  • Real estate tech startup Offerpad to go public via SPAC merger in $3B deal

    Offerpad is the latest proptech company to go public via a SPAC merger. The Phoenix, Ariz.-based company announced Thursday its plans to go public by merging with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company in a deal valued at $3 billion. The combined company will be named Offerpad Solutions and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “OPAD.”

  • A Tiny Pot Fund With 250% Return Wants Some of the ETF Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- The meteoric surge of pot ETFs is prompting one mutual fund to join the list of those seeking to tap into the abundance of cash flowing into the $6 trillion exchange-traded fund industry.Hopes for cannabis legalization in the U.S. have fueled bets on massive profit growth and propelled ETFs tracking the sector to the top of the leaderboard this year. That’s encouraged Foothill Capital Management’s Cannabis Growth Fund (ticker CANNX) to file plans to convert into an ETF. The product has only garnered $7.4 million in assets since its 2019 start -- despite a surge of almost 250% in the past year. That compares with the $1.9 billion for the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (ticker MJ), the largest pot ETF.The conversions would be a milestone moment for the ETF industry, which has been gaining ground on the mutual-fund market for years thanks to lower costs, easier access and a preferable tax regime. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management is slated to switch two of its products to ETFs on March 26, and Dimensional Fund Advisors has also filed plans to convert some of its funds. Now with Foothill’s Cannabis Growth joining the lineup, several analysts say that could attract more investor attention.“For some managers, this is a way to list ETFs, to get into the ETF market with hundreds of millions or billions of dollars behind you on day one,” said Ryan Sullivan, senior vice-president of Brown Brothers Harriman’s global ETF services. “We’ll see it happen for the first time in the near future.”Active managers such as those three firms filing for conversions could bring in $100 billion in new assets to the ETF industry, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Meanwhile, pot ETFs have lured $1.7 billion in 2021, blowing past 2020’s total of $686 million. That rush of cash is likely chasing the surge in the industry’s stocks, with the list of 10 best-performing ETFs this year currently including three cannabis products -- the Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX), the Cannabis ETF (THCX) and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS).Since California legalized medical marijuana in 1996, there’s been growing state-by-state acceptance of the plant and its derivatives. Canada legalized pot in 2018, creating an industry dominated by companies that have listed on U.S. exchanges, enticing American investors. Hopes for legalization on both the state and federal levels are boosting the cannabis market and unleashing a wave of mergers and acquisitions, while a Democratic majority in Congress is fueling optimism of more widespread approval measures.“It feels as if this administration is probably more pro-legalization,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “It’s not just, will all states have some type of legalization, but will there likely be a federal legalization? That would certainly smooth everything out.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AstraZeneca benefits outweigh risks: UK drugs regulator

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani and Julie Hyman discuss the latest developments on the coronavirus vaccines.

  • Move over, AirPods: Over 125,000 Amazon shoppers love these wireless buds—and they're on sale for $24

    Sleek, powerful, waterproof—and 60 percent off: 'I would purchase these over AirPods without hesitation,' says a fan.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fed Will Try Not to Rattle the Market While Maintaining Policy

    The Fed could signal an intention to maintain low interest rates, cushioning gold’s losses and providing some support.

  • Bitcoin Pares Losses as Fed’s Powell Sees No Rate Hike Anytime Soon

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell assures markets that monetary policy will stay loose "as long as it takes."

  • Oil falls further on demand outlook, U.S. stock build

    Oil slipped for a fourth day on Wednesday, weighed down by expectations of weaker demand in Europe and by rising U.S. crude inventories. "The suspension will not do the bloc's economic and fuel recovery any favours," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. "The hope now is that Europe can get its sluggish vaccine rollout back on track."

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 91.870 Sets Near-Term Tone

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index over the short-term is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at 91.870.

  • My parents want to use $300,000 in retirement savings to pay off $160,000 left on their home. Is that a good idea?

    ‘I would like to be able to help them financially and be their safety net, but my means are limited.’

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • The IRS is in a mess — can you avoid a major delay with your refund?

    The tax agency is facing growing pressure to extend the filing deadline.

  • Bitcoin’s ‘Rich List’ Shrinks Amid Continued Price Rally

    The number of unique addresses holding more than 1,000 BTC has shrunk by over 8% since Feb. 8 as whales take profits.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – $1744.30 Potential Trigger Point for Acceleration into $1787.30

    The short-term direction of the gold market is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at $1744.30.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.