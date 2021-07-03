U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.34
    +32.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,786.35
    +152.82 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,639.33
    +116.95 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.76
    -23.60 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.19
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    26.58
    +0.51 (+1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4310
    -0.0490 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0400
    -0.4830 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,895.05
    +1,382.23 (+4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    816.95
    +7.40 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.27
    -1.89 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,783.28
    +76.24 (+0.27%)
     

Startups, culture and riding the meme wave

Alex Wilhelm
·4 min read

Welcome back to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s broadly based on the daily column that appears on Extra Crunch, but free, and made for your weekend reading. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here.

Ready? Let’s talk money, startups and spicy IPO rumors.

Hey! It’s going to be a long weekend here in the United States, which means that this newsletter is in between myself and being done with work. So, we’re going to hit on even more topics than usual as I am a glutton for both punishment and writing. But I repeat myself.

Up first: Startups and culture.

Something that I very much enjoyed this week was the Robinhood IPO filing. You can read our first look here, and a deeper dig into the numbers here. But today we’re going to riff on culture. Observe the following excerpts, the first from the company’s notes on its goals via its S-1 filing:

Over time, we strive to make Robinhood the most trusted, lowest cost, and most culturally relevant money app worldwide.

Surprised that "culturally relevant" made it into the mix? Then check this out, from the prospectus’s overview section (emphasis added):

Cultural Impact. We pioneered commission-free stock trading with no account minimums, which the rest of the industry emulated, and we have continued to build relationships with our customers by introducing new products that further expand access to the financial system. We believe we have made investing culturally relevant and understandable, and that our platform is enabling our customers to become long-term investors and take greater control of their finances. Over half of 18-44 year olds in the United States know who Robinhood is according to an internal brand study that we conducted in March 2021. As a further sign of our relevance today, Robinhood reached the number-one spot on the Apple App Store multiple times in the first quarter of 2021 and was frequently ranked number one in the Finance category on the Apple App store during 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

The app store bragging is whatever. The focus on culture caught me up.

I’ve often enjoyed watching culture evolve more and more rapidly over time; TikTok further accelerated the trend. And amongst the youths of the world, I’d hazard, the line between brand and culture is blurring as brands work to move more and more into cultural territory. The Robinhood S-1 is forward-looking in a number of ways, but to see a company going public discuss culture in this manner feels like the future.

Up second: American manufacturing is not dead.

That’s what The Exchange learned this week from a conversation with the CEO of Xometry. The company recently went public. You can read more of our notes on its numbers here, but like Robinhood the former startup raised lots of venture capital and this fits into our broader remit.

What doesn’t, really, is what we learned about manufacturing thanks to the chat. Per CEO Randy Altschuler, his business of connecting companies in need of manufacturing with those able to build stuff is nearly an entirely U.S.-based business. That’s to say that, yes, there is still stuff made here in America.

What Xometry does is actually pretty cool -- including offering financial services as part of its role as marketplace middleperson -- but what got us the most hype was the idea that a digital service was going to help connect folks in need with folks with tools here in the United States. If Xometry’s vision of the future works out, it could help sustain, and dare we say grow, domestic manufacturing in this nation. Who would have thought that that was possible?

Xometry’s IPO was also a huge success, we should add. It priced above range, and then shot higher. That’s what you want as a company.

And third, some fun odds and ends:

  • More tech money in F1: Every race weekend in the Formula 1 calendar helps me notice yet another tech company putting money into racing’s most bonkers series. Zoom has a lot of branding out there, for example. And this week we got news that Crypto.com has closed a five-year, $100-million deal with the racing league. That’s a lot of duckets. Notably Tezos already sponsors some teams, and you can spy both Amazon and Microsoft branding here and there in the series. Oh, and the Splunk-McLaren tie-up was just extended. New life goal: Make lots of money, sponsor F1 team, get paddock access. What could possibly go wrong?

  • Unqork has hired a CRO. Not a CFO, so we can’t make too many IPO noises concerning the no-code service that helps big companies build apps. But the news still matters for you no-code fans.

  • Finally, Apptopia has download numbers for neobanks. Can you guess which was number one?

Alex

Recommended Stories

  • Suze Orman worries about a market crash — here's what you should do

    Warren Buffett's famous economic measurement shows Orman might be onto something.

  • Nvidia Announced a Stock Split. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Care

    NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a popular manufacturer of graphics chips, and the tech company's shares come at a high price -- more than $800 per share as of the end of June. Nvidia shares are up more than 30% since the split was announced. While stock splits change the per-share price, they have no actual impact on the underlying value of the company or its share value.

  • 5 Top Stocks for July

    Here's why they highlighted Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F), Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), and Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) as top opportunities. Todd Campbell (Illumina): Genetics and genomics are reshaping how we diagnose, treat, and manage disease and arguably, no company has contributed more to advances in health enabled by DNA research than Illumina.

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy According to Reddit. Roth IRA accounts have been an attractive savings vehicle for many Americans over the […]

  • A Stock Market Crash Is Unavoidable: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy When It Happens

    For many investors, the idea of a stock market crash is terrifying -- especially with the memory of the coronavirus crash, which saw the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) lose 34% in 33 calendar days, still fresh. There are currently a number of reasons to believe that a stock market crash or steep correction is on the horizon. For example, the S&P 500 has declined by at least 10% within three years of each of the previous eight bear markets prior to the coronavirus crash.

  • My husband lives in my $650K home. He complains about paying ‘rent’ of $2,000 a month — and wants to use that money to trade stocks

    ‘He says he doesn’t want to pay rent, as he is not getting anything in return and the money is wasted. He thinks I am making money from him.’

  • Best Dividend Stocks For 2021: Five Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • Why This Is One of the Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Terrific growth, solid prospects, and an attractive valuation make this tech stock a compelling buy.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three top dividend stocks that are primed to deliver big wins. Read on to see why they think Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) are great buys right now.

  • Why Alector Blasted Higher Today

    It's not every day that a small biotech announces a major collaboration deal with a deep-pocketed pharmaceutical giant.

  • Why NIO Stock Accelerated in June

    Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer NIO (NYSE: NIO) was in the fast lane in June, climbing 37.8% for the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. NIO is sometimes called "the Tesla of China" due to its charismatic CEO, loyal following, and focus on high-end vehicles, and increasingly the company is showing progress that backs up that title. The company early in the month announced its manufacturing partner has begun construction of a second factory near the industrial city of Hefei, which when finished will increase NIO's production capability to about 20,000 vehicles per month.

  • Why your safe investing bets might be a gamble in retirement

    Here's how to change your strategy from overly cautious to simply conservative.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Is Ripe for Entry: Here's How I'm Playing It

    I've been hot for the semis for a good while now because of the widely covered shortages that are creating significant pricing power.

  • Brokers Are Upgrading Their Views On Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) With These New Forecasts

    Shareholders in Riot Blockchain, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RIOT ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Why EV Stock Workhorse Group Plunged Today

    The electric truck maker is getting hit by another's troubles, but there's nothing it can do.

  • Does the Potential of Nano Dimension Stock Outweigh Its Risks?

    Given its current state, investors might struggle with the investment case for Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) even though it has drawn the interest of Cathie Wood's ARK Invest funds. While the company holds the potential to upend a vital part of the tech industry, customers seem slow to warm to its product. For this reason, investors need to more closely weigh Nano Dimension's prospects against its ongoing challenges before deciding to open a position.

  • Second-Half 2021: Market Forecasts, Thoughts and Observations

    The stock market has given us some incredible returns in the past year or two but there are some warning signs developing -- and one key date to keep an eye on.

  • Why Hertz’s Warrants Look More Attractive Than Its Stock

    Newly issued warrants from (HTZZ) appear inexpensive based on the stock price of the reorganized rental-car company and look like a cheaper play. The 30-year Hertz warrants (ticker: HTZZW) were trading at $11.75, down 20 cents on Friday, while new Hertz stock (HTZZ) was off 99 cents, at $26, in midday trading Friday. The warrants and new stock in Hertz began trading over the counter Thursday after the rental-car company exited bankruptcy on Wednesday.

  • Marathon Digital Reports 17% Increase in Bitcoin Production for June

    The publicly traded mining company generated 654.3 bitcoins in Q2, more than triple its Q1 haul.

  • 3 Energy Stocks with High-Yield Dividends That Should Survive the Clean Energy Transition

    These companies are in solid positions even as the market slowly transitions to more environmentally friendly fuel sources.