As startups flood the longevity space, bioniq launches hyper-personalised supplements

Last year we covered Longevica, which had raised $13 million after researching supplements to increase human longevity. Later that year we covered its launch of an open research tool for scientists to tracks the effects of more than 1,000 pharmacological compounds for testing drugs.

This is just one example of the boom that is going on in longevity research.

Now, London-based bioniq, which has raised $15 million in VC from OKS Group and Medsi Group, says it is launching ‘bioniq GO’, a “personalised supplements product that relies on 3 million proprietary biochemical data points”.

bioniq says its GO product (costing £49/month) leverages the data from over 50 000 blood tests from over 30,000 clients and for 25 medical publications. bioniq claims the resulting level of personalization is 200,000 times higher than similar products on the market.

The implications of this trend is that startups like bioniq and Longevica are basically starting to get into the realms of longevity using big data around these so-called 'age-defying' chemicals.

bioniq says its GO formulas include up to 34 components with up to 10 million possible combinations – all are clinically proven to be safe and highly efficient, claims the company.

Vadim Fedotov, CEO and Co-founder of bioniq said in a statement: "We at bioniq believe the future of medicine lies in data aggregation and digitalization of health monitoring creating unique tools for a disease-free population. With the launch of bioniq GO we strive to offer the best level of personalization for non-blood test supplements in the industry, and with every new blood sample our system will improve and become more effective, making the bioniq GO formula even more efficient.”

The company was founded by the former German national team basketball player Fedotov and Doctor Konstantin Karuzin, a neurosurgeon who previously developed a system to improve the cognitive and physical functions of professional athletes in Switzerland.

Story continues

Earlier this year bioniq announced its acquisition of LOEWI, a scientific spin-off of the TU München, which provides tailor-made nutrients based on a person’s blood work and lifestyle.

Bioniq and Longevica are not the only startup in this space.

New wellness startup Heights raised a $2 million Seed funding round (£1.7M) via the Seedrs crowdfunding platform, last year.