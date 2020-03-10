All the startups threatened by iOS 14's new features

Fitness, wallpaper, and lost item-finding startups could have a big new competitor baked into everyone's iPhones. Leaks of the code from iOS 14 that Apple is expected to reveal in June signal several new features and devices are on the way. Startups could be at risk due to Apple's ability to integrate these additions at the iOS level, instantly gain an enormous install base and offer them for free or cheap, as long as they boost sales of its main money maker, the iPhone.

It's unclear if all of these fresh finds will actually get official unveiling in June versus further down the line. But here's a breakdown of what the iOS 14 code obtained by 9To5Mac's Chance Miller shows and which startups could be impacted by Apple barging into their businesses:

Fitness - Codename: Seymour

Apple appears to be preparing a workout guide app for iOS, WatchOS, and Apple TV that would let users download instructional video clips for doing different exercises. The app could potentially be called Fit or Fitness, according to MacRumors' Juli Clover, and offer help with stretching, core training, strength training, running, cycling, rowing, outdoor walking, dance, and yoga. The Apple Watch appears to help track your progress through the workout routines.

Icons for Apple's fitness feature from the iOS 14 code

The iOS Health app is already a popular way to track steps and other fitness goals. By using Health to personalize or promote a new Fitness feature, Apple has an easy path to a huge user base. Many people are afraid of weight and strength training because there's a lot to learn about having proper form to avoid injury or embarassment. Visual guides with videos shot from multiple angles could make sure you're doing those pushups or bicep curls correctly.

Apple's entrance into fitness could endanger startups like Future, which offer customized work out routines with video clips demonstrating how to do each exercise. $11.5 million-funded Future actually sends you an Apple Watch with its $150 per month service to track your progress while using visuals, sounds, and vibrations to tell you when to switch exercises without having to look at your phone. By removing Future's human personal trainers that text to nag you if you don't work out, Apple could offer a simplified version of this startup's app for free.

Apple Fitness could be even more trouble for less premium apps like Sweat and Sworkit that provide basic visual guidance for workouts, or Aaptiv that's restricted to just audio cues. Hardware startups like Peloton, which offers off-bike Beyond The Ride workouts with live or on-demand class, and Tempo's giant 3D-sensing in-home screen for weight lifting could also find casual customers picked off by a free or cheap alternative from Apple.

There's no code indicating a payment mechanism so Apple Fitness could be free. But it's also easy to imagine Apple layering on premium feature like remote personal training assistance from human experts or a wider array of exercises for a fee, tying into its increasing focus on services revenue.

Wallpapers - Access For Third-Parties

