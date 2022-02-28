U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

Startups Get Two Years Free Access To Encryption Tools With New IronCore Labs Startup Program

·3 min read

The IronCore Labs Startup Program Offers Free Multi-tenant Encryption to Qualified Startups For Two Years

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IronCore Labs, the leading provider of data security for modern cloud applications, announced the IronCore Labs Startup Program that gives two years of free data security tools to qualified startups.

"We feel strongly that protecting sensitive data should start as soon as possible in a startup's lifecycle," said Patrick Walsh, CEO of IronCore Labs. "Giving startups two years of free end-to-end encryption or application-layer encryption will make it so startups can build trust with their customers and beat the competition in a data-privacy-conscious world – and they won't have to hack in security later."

The program includes a free two-year subscription to any Pro level of SaaS Shield, Cloaked Search, or Data Control Platform and support through an online community and forums.

Eligibility
To be eligible for the program, startups need to be VC funded, less than 5 years old, and have less than $5M raised.

How to Get Started
Startups complete a simple form where they specify which product they want. The IronCore Labs team will review applications and if a startup qualifies, the team will schedule a short intro call to answer questions and set up for success with the chosen product or products.

What Startups Get
Once a company is accepted into the IronCore Labs Startup Program, they have access to any Pro Level product. That includes SaaS Shield, Data Control Platform and Cloaked Search.

The SaaS Shield Platform is server-side application-layer encryption at its finest. Companies can shield data in their multi-tenant application from hackers with per-tenant encryption, data controls, and data visibility and they can offer Customer Held Encryption Key capabilities to their customers.

The Data Control Platform is encryption at its most flexible. Developers can control access to sensitive data using zero-trust encryption and cryptographic access controls that make it easy to build end-to-end encrypted applications.

Cloaked Search secures Elasticsearch and OpenSearch installations by securing sensitive data before it goes to the search service. It drops in as a proxy and optionally integrates with SaaS Shield to bring multi-tenant data isolation and Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) functionality to encrypted data that is searchable.

About IronCore Labs
IronCore Labs (https://ironcorelabs.com), the leading provider of data security for modern cloud applications, offers products that help software developers and businesses rapidly add data protection and application-layer encryption into the heart of their software. Whether navigating Privacy Shield challenges, GDPR mandates, customer security requests, or just handling sensitive data safely, IronCore Labs removes the traditional obstacles to keeping data private and secure, while accelerating time to market for advanced security features.

Riah Solomon
Marketing Director
IronCore Labs
riah.solomon@ironcorelabs.com

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/startups-get-two-years-free-access-to-encryption-tools-with-new-ironcore-labs-startup-program-301491335.html

SOURCE IronCore Labs

