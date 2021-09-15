U.S. markets closed

Starwood Property Trust Announces $0.48 Per Share Dividend for Third Quarter 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $72 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $19 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starwood-property-trust-announces-0-48-per-share-dividend-for-third-quarter-2021--301378028.html

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

