Starwood Property Trust Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

·2 min read
  • STWD

GREENWICH, Conn., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company's officers will review second quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Webcast 
The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company's website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call: 
Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time. 
Domestic: 1-877-407-9039 
International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback: 
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921 
International: 1-412-317-6671 
Passcode: 13730650  
The playback can be accessed through August 11, 2022.

Full Text of the Earnings Release

  • Internet -- The full text of the earnings release will be available on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Company's web site, www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

  • Mail -- For those without Internet access, the second quarter earnings release will be available by mail or fax, on request. To receive a copy, please call the Company's Investor Relations line at 203-422-7788.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. 

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm, Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $87 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $25 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk-adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact: 

Zachary Tanenbaum 
Starwood Property Trust 
Phone: 203-422-7788 
Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starwood-property-trust-announces-date-for-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301581699.html

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

