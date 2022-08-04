Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.67 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.51 per Diluted Share –
– $3.8 Billion of Investment Activity, Including $2.2 Billion in Commercial Lending –
– Undepreciated Book Value Increased 26% Year-over-Year to $21.51 -
– Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share –
GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company's second quarter 2022 GAAP net income was $212.3 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $162.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share. GAAP net income reflects unrealized increases in fair value of the Woodstar Fund's affordable housing investments, net of non-controlling interests. It also reflects unrealized reductions in the fair value of residential lending investments, which together resulted in a net increase to undepreciated book value in the quarter of $0.25(*).
"Our diversified platform delivered strong performance this quarter despite a turbulent equity and credit market backdrop. We closed on nearly $4 billion of new investments, growing our portfolio to a record of $27 billion. Book value increased again this quarter, driven in large part by our affordable housing assets which appreciated due to continued robust rent growth. Today, our commercial loan portfolio LTV stands at just 61%, a major cushion to possible adverse movements in equity cap rates, and is 99% floating rate, providing upside to higher rates. Moreover, the commercial loan book has dramatically changed in its constitution, from 13% in the resilient multifamily sector pre-COVID to more than one third multifamily at quarter end. Similarly, the proportion of loans in the more challenged office asset class has dropped from almost 40% to roughly half that today," stated Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.
"There are great opportunities for our enterprise as the banks take steps back from the lending market but we must be, as we have through each cycle since we created STWD in 2009, careful to balance growth against a cushion that is prudent in this volatile and uncertain world right now. In addition to our available funds, we believe we can access incremental capital through partial or full sales of our owned property assets or obtaining leverage on our unencumbered asset portfolio. As we always do, we will continue to balance growth and liquidity preservation for the remainder of the year," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.
(*) These fair values represent estimates and are subject to change. The fair value of the Woodstar Fund's investments is an estimate that is subject to future increases or decreases as property values are affected by, among other things, the availability of capital, occupancy rates, rental rates and interest and inflation rates. Similarly, residential lending investments are impacted by changes in interest rates and credit spreads, which could cause increases or decreases to fair value.
Supplemental Schedules
The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $91 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $27 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic (including the emergence of new strains of the virus), completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.
Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended June 30, 2022
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 227,555
$ 30,096
$ —
$ 3,499
$ —
$ 261,150
$ —
$ 261,150
Interest income from investment securities
22,591
1,173
—
20,990
—
44,754
(29,448)
15,306
Servicing fees
142
—
—
15,616
—
15,758
(3,205)
12,553
Rental income
1,044
—
22,628
7,852
—
31,524
—
31,524
Other revenues
61
90
48
4,854
3
5,056
(3)
5,053
Total revenues
251,393
31,359
22,676
52,811
3
358,242
(32,656)
325,586
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
254
—
—
—
31,370
31,624
—
31,624
Interest expense
88,226
15,001
7,074
6,391
36,142
152,834
(216)
152,618
General and administrative
11,845
3,631
975
23,114
5,342
44,907
98
45,005
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
738
—
2
(223)
—
517
—
517
Costs of rental operations
1,826
—
5,216
3,556
—
10,598
—
10,598
Depreciation and amortization
1,183
104
8,179
2,774
—
12,240
—
12,240
Credit loss provision, net
7,925
513
—
—
—
8,438
—
8,438
Other expense
1,251
—
—
7
—
1,258
—
1,258
Total costs and expenses
113,248
19,249
21,446
35,619
72,854
262,416
(118)
262,298
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
—
—
—
—
—
—
8,373
8,373
Change in fair value of servicing rights
—
—
—
543
—
543
(908)
(365)
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
(19,312)
—
—
(8,150)
—
(27,462)
26,217
(1,245)
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
(121,356)
—
—
7,876
—
(113,480)
—
(113,480)
Income from affordable housing fund investments
—
—
307,165
—
—
307,165
—
307,165
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
2,786
394
—
1,748
—
4,928
(1,063)
3,865
Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
138
—
—
—
—
138
—
138
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
127,140
265
5,354
9,007
(13,183)
128,583
—
128,583
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
(78,331)
(289)
18
—
—
(78,602)
—
(78,602)
Other loss, net
(33,809)
—
—
—
—
(33,809)
—
(33,809)
Total other income (loss)
(122,744)
370
312,537
11,024
(13,183)
188,004
32,619
220,623
Income (loss) before income taxes
15,401
12,480
313,767
28,216
(86,034)
283,830
81
283,911
Income tax (provision) benefit
(557)
1
—
(1,650)
—
(2,206)
—
(2,206)
Net income (loss)
14,844
12,481
313,767
26,566
(86,034)
281,624
81
281,705
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(4)
—
(67,482)
(1,851)
—
(69,337)
(81)
(69,418)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 14,840
$ 12,481
$ 246,285
$ 24,715
$ (86,034)
$ 212,287
$ —
$ 212,287
Definition of Distributable Earnings
Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the three months ended June 30, 2022
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 14,840
$ 12,481
$ 246,285
$ 24,715
$ (86,034)
$ 212,287
Add / (Deduct):