Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.67 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.51 per Diluted Share –

– $3.8 Billion of Investment Activity, Including $2.2 Billion in Commercial Lending –

– Undepreciated Book Value Increased 26% Year-over-Year to $21.51 -

– Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share –

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company's second quarter 2022 GAAP net income was $212.3 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $162.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share. GAAP net income reflects unrealized increases in fair value of the Woodstar Fund's affordable housing investments, net of non-controlling interests. It also reflects unrealized reductions in the fair value of residential lending investments, which together resulted in a net increase to undepreciated book value in the quarter of $0.25(*).

"Our diversified platform delivered strong performance this quarter despite a turbulent equity and credit market backdrop. We closed on nearly $4 billion of new investments, growing our portfolio to a record of $27 billion. Book value increased again this quarter, driven in large part by our affordable housing assets which appreciated due to continued robust rent growth. Today, our commercial loan portfolio LTV stands at just 61%, a major cushion to possible adverse movements in equity cap rates, and is 99% floating rate, providing upside to higher rates. Moreover, the commercial loan book has dramatically changed in its constitution, from 13% in the resilient multifamily sector pre-COVID to more than one third multifamily at quarter end. Similarly, the proportion of loans in the more challenged office asset class has dropped from almost 40% to roughly half that today," stated Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"There are great opportunities for our enterprise as the banks take steps back from the lending market but we must be, as we have through each cycle since we created STWD in 2009, careful to balance growth against a cushion that is prudent in this volatile and uncertain world right now. In addition to our available funds, we believe we can access incremental capital through partial or full sales of our owned property assets or obtaining leverage on our unencumbered asset portfolio. As we always do, we will continue to balance growth and liquidity preservation for the remainder of the year," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

(*) These fair values represent estimates and are subject to change. The fair value of the Woodstar Fund's investments is an estimate that is subject to future increases or decreases as property values are affected by, among other things, the availability of capital, occupancy rates, rental rates and interest and inflation rates. Similarly, residential lending investments are impacted by changes in interest rates and credit spreads, which could cause increases or decreases to fair value.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 227,555

$ 30,096

$ —

$ 3,499

$ —

$ 261,150

$ —

$ 261,150 Interest income from investment securities 22,591

1,173

—

20,990

—

44,754

(29,448)

15,306 Servicing fees 142

—

—

15,616

—

15,758

(3,205)

12,553 Rental income 1,044

—

22,628

7,852

—

31,524

—

31,524 Other revenues 61

90

48

4,854

3

5,056

(3)

5,053 Total revenues 251,393

31,359

22,676

52,811

3

358,242

(32,656)

325,586 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 254

—

—

—

31,370

31,624

—

31,624 Interest expense 88,226

15,001

7,074

6,391

36,142

152,834

(216)

152,618 General and administrative 11,845

3,631

975

23,114

5,342

44,907

98

45,005 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 738

—

2

(223)

—

517

—

517 Costs of rental operations 1,826

—

5,216

3,556

—

10,598

—

10,598 Depreciation and amortization 1,183

104

8,179

2,774

—

12,240

—

12,240 Credit loss provision, net 7,925

513

—

—

—

8,438

—

8,438 Other expense 1,251

—

—

7

—

1,258

—

1,258 Total costs and expenses 113,248

19,249

21,446

35,619

72,854

262,416

(118)

262,298 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs —

—

—

—

—

—

8,373

8,373 Change in fair value of servicing rights —

—

—

543

—

543

(908)

(365) Change in fair value of investment securities, net (19,312)

—

—

(8,150)

—

(27,462)

26,217

(1,245) Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net (121,356)

—

—

7,876

—

(113,480)

—

(113,480) Income from affordable housing fund investments —

—

307,165

—

—

307,165

—

307,165 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 2,786

394

—

1,748

—

4,928

(1,063)

3,865 Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net 138

—

—

—

—

138

—

138 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net 127,140

265

5,354

9,007

(13,183)

128,583

—

128,583 Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (78,331)

(289)

18

—

—

(78,602)

—

(78,602) Other loss, net (33,809)

—

—

—

—

(33,809)

—

(33,809) Total other income (loss) (122,744)

370

312,537

11,024

(13,183)

188,004

32,619

220,623 Income (loss) before income taxes 15,401

12,480

313,767

28,216

(86,034)

283,830

81

283,911 Income tax (provision) benefit (557)

1

—

(1,650)

—

(2,206)

—

(2,206) Net income (loss) 14,844

12,481

313,767

26,566

(86,034)

281,624

81

281,705 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (4)

—

(67,482)

(1,851)

—

(69,337)

(81)

(69,418) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 14,840

$ 12,481

$ 246,285

$ 24,715

$ (86,034)

$ 212,287

$ —

$ 212,287

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.