U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,386.54
    +80.28 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.35
    +596.45 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.02
    +219.52 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.87
    +50.36 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.40
    +7.99 (+7.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.80
    -13.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    -0.12 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1121
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3403
    +0.0077 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5290
    +0.6390 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,113.52
    +50.14 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.48
    -12.06 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.67 (-1.68%)
     

State AGs are investigating TikTok's impact on children

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read
Dado Ruvic / reuters

A group of state attorneys general is investigating TikTok. They're seeking information to determine if and how the service increases the risks of online harm to children. It's an expansion of a probe the AGs opened into Instagram in November concerning the effect of that app's on teens. Specifically, the prosecutors are looking into whether TikTok and Instagram put the public at risk and if they broke state consumer protection laws.

A bipartisan group of eight AGs from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont is leading the probe, as The Wall Street Journal reports. AGs from several other states have joined them.

“Today, attorneys general across the nation joined an investigation into TikTok for providing and promoting its social media platform to children and young adults while use is associated with physical and mental health harms,” the AGs said in a statement. "The investigation will look into the harms such usage causes to young users and what TikTok knew about those harms."

Among other things, the coalition will look into the ways TikTok tries to boost engagement among young users, including the "frequency of engagement" with the platform and how long kids spend using it.

"We care deeply about building an experience that helps to protect and support the well-being of our community, and appreciate that the state attorneys general are focusing on the safety of younger users," a TikTok spokesperson told Engadget. "We look forward to providing information on the many safety and privacy protections we have for teens."

The spokesperson noted that TikTok limits some features by age, offers parents tools and resources and builds the wellbeing of younger users into its policies. The Federal Trade Commission fined TikTok $5.7 million in 2019 over reported violations of child privacy rules.

The Instagram probe followed the publication of an investigation by The Journal based on leaked internal research from Instagram parent Meta. According to the report, the data suggested using Instagram was linked to an increased risk of mental and physical health harms to teens.

The prosecutors are investigating Meta "for providing and promoting the social media platform Instagram to children and young adults despite knowing that such use is associated with physical and mental health harms." Meta said at the time that the accusations were "false" and that AGs showed "a deep misunderstanding of the facts." Around that time, the company halted work on a version of Instagram for kids.

At the State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Joe Biden urged Congress to "ban targeted advertising to children" and called on tech companies to "stop collecting personal data on our children." Last month, two bipartisan Senators introduced a bill that seeks to instruct the Federal Trade Commission to look into ways of reducing "the harm of algorithmic amplification and social media addiction."

Recommended Stories

  • State AGs launch investigation into TikTok's effect on children

    A coalition of eight state attorneys general on Wednesday said it has started an investigation into video-sharing platform TikTok and its potential harm to children, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The action builds on an investigation by the same group of AGs into Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s Instagram that focuses on similar concerns. The investigation is being led by AGs from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont, the gro

  • California attorney general announces investigation into TikTok's impact on children

    California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta has announced that he and a coalition of his counterparts are pursuing an investigation into how TikTok affects young people.

  • Beats revives its discontinued Pill+ speaker for a Stüssy collab

    Beats is resurrecting its Pill+ speaker for a limited edition collaboration with Stüssy.

  • Facebook is shutting down the college social network you didn't use

    Facebook is shutting down its student-only Campus social network on March 10th in favor of college groups.

  • UN starts working towards a global plan to curb plastic pollution

    After a week of negotiations in Nairobi, the United Nations has agreed to start working on a first-ever global plastic pollution treaty.

  • Cindy Crawford, daughter Kaia Gerber and Naomi Campbell hit Paris catwalk

    Lookalike mother-daughter duo Cindy Crawford, 56, and Kaia Gerber, 20, plus Naomi Campbell, 51, turn heads during Paris Fashion Week

  • Spotify closes its office in Russia in response to attack on Ukraine

    Since July 2021, Russian legislation signed by President Vladimir Putin has obliged foreign social media companies with more than 500,000 daily users to open local offices or be subject to restrictions as severe as outright bans. Ahead of the March deadline, only a few companies, including Spotify, had complied. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, which Moscow calls a “special operation,” Western governments have urged companies to push back on Putin in any way possible.

  • Coalition of AGs investigating TikTok's impact on children

    A bipartisan coalition of attorneys general are investigating TikTok's impact on the well-being of children, they announced Wednesday. The attorneys general will investigate if the popular video sharing app violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk. This follows an investigation launched by the same group of attorneys general in November into Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, over the platforms' impact...

  • Target raises top base pay to $24/hour

    Target is setting a higher starting wage range for hourly workers and expanding access to health care benefits for another 20% of its workforce.Why it matters: The hike comes amid a battle for hourly workers across retail, including Amazon, Walmart and Kroger.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The company said it will start workers between $15 to $24 per hour depending on the job and the local market.The new range will apply to workers in its stor

  • Victoria Beckham Took Her Son Romeo as Her Date to YSL’s Paris Show

    The stylish mother-and-son duo take on Paris Fashion Week.

  • Polestar's second concept car is a convertible with an integrated drone

    Polestar has just unveiled its latest electrified vehicle idea: The O2, an EV convertible concept with a built-in cinematography drone.

  • Tilson Thomas resigns from New World Symphony, lessens work

    Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas is resigning as artistic director of the New World Symphony after 34 seasons with the orchestra, wanting to lessen administrative responsibilities as he deals with a brain tumor. But the future is uncertain as glioblastoma is a stealthy adversary.

  • Russia bombards Ukraine cities, armored convoy stalls

    STORY: Devastation in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, Tuesday, after Russian rockets rained down on the city, leaving buildings in ruins, with blood and bodies in the street. Some residents helped emergency service workers, while others were in a state of shock. KHARKIV RESIDENT SVETLANA (Russian) :"We are shelled by Russians. We are all scared. Why us? We are regular people."As Russian commanders intensified their bombardment of Ukrainian urban areas, Russian forces attacked a television tower in Kyiv, killing five people and potentially disrupting its signal, according to Ukrainian officials Tuesday.The Russian defense ministry warned residents in Kyiv to leave their homes, saying that Russia would also strike sites belonging to Ukraine's security service, but gave no indication of where in the city of three million people those targets were located.In the Western city of Lviv, women gathered in a basement weaving camouflage nets to help the country's fight against Russia, while residents waited in lines for hours to buy hunting rifles and shotguns to protect their families and defend neighborhoods.GUN OWNER FROM LVIV, ANDRIY OPALENIK:“All these people have to defend their families. You know Russians kill little children, 5-6 years old. And we don’t want it, we have to fight against it.”Speaking in a heavily guarded government compound in an interview with Reuters and CNN, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged world leaders to do more to help. "I told them that Ukraine will fight, will fight more than anyone else but we, just by ourselves, left alone against Russia, we simply cannot manage."While Kyiv braced for the expected arrival of Russian troops, a U.S. official said a miles-long armored convoy bearing down on the capital had not made any advances on Tuesday, short on fuel and food, with signs that morale among the Russian soldiers may be slumping.

  • Cummins grant seeks clean replacement fuel for heaviest of big rigs

    Engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. is up for a $2 million state grant to demonstrate two zero-emission, fuel cell electric heavy trucks capable of delivering bulk cargo cryogenic gas.

  • Biden’s tech pitch seeks billions for chip manufacturing, online protection for kids

    In his first State of the Union address, Biden also laid out new research investments to study links between teen mental health and social media use and content, and he highlighted the administration's efforts to expand broad access.

  • Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

    Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

  • Rep. Boebert heckles Biden during his State of the Union remarks on protecting veterans

    Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., heckled President Biden during Tuesday’s State of the Union, just before he recalled his late son Beau Biden’s brain cancer.

  • Penguins development team files suit against PWSA in dispute over FNB Financial Center

    The development affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins that owns the parcel on which the new FNB tower is to be built files suit over fee for water service and claims dispute could delay construction.

  • Clampdown on Russian dirty money in UK faces 'serious issues'

    Legislation faces 'serious drafting and consultation issues' that could hamper its implementation, select committee hears.

  • Kamala Harris seen mouthing words as Biden mixes up Ukrainians and Iranians

    It is unclear what the vice president is mouthing in response to Biden’s gaffe, but it appears she is mouthing the word “Ukrainian.”