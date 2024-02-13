State announces food security grants

Feb. 12—New Mexico on Monday announced 21 food-security projects that will share nearly $1 million in funding.

The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced the projects that will receive Health Food Financing Awards in 2024.

The program is administered by the EDD's Food, Hunger and Agricultural project and Vida Mejor Capital, the Healthy Food Financing Fund's state administrator.

The grants are intended to drive economic development and increase food security by increasing food retail options in rural and undeserved communities, according to an EDD news release.

"Seeing homegrown New Mexico agriculture products becoming part of the supply chain is exciting," Acting EDD Cabinet Secretary Mark Roper said in a news release. "The Healthy Food Financing grants were awarded through a competitive process and encompass a range of investments needed to sustain a healthy, local, fresh food supply chain."

The 21 projects include several in the Albuquerque area.

Sweet Mercy Farms in Albuquerque is receiving funding to support the construction of a new farm building, which will be a retail farm store, a commercial kitchen for meat processing and a distribution center for New Mexico grown products. It will also have cold storage facilities.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will receive money to help develop the center's Entrepreneur Complex, which will support food and agricultural entrepreneurs.

Three Sisters Kitchen will receive money to provide a commercial kitchen for the Food Business Training Program graduates. The program trains 10 to 15 low-income entrepreneurs annually.

Additionally, the Indigenous Farm Hub in Corrales is getting funding to provide resources for Native and underserved farmers.

"These innovative and impactful projects demonstrate the potential to amplify New Mexico's overall food system resiliency," Food, Hunger, and Agriculture Program Manager Erin Ortigoza said in the release. "These initiatives are part of an ever-growing food value chain network committed to strengthening New Mexico's food ecosystem and implementation will result in increased access to healthy food for vulnerable populations."