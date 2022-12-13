U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

State-of-the-art sports medicine and performance center coming to Fort Lewis College

Centura Health
·4 min read

Centura Health committed $4 million supporting Fort Lewis College for a 10,000-square-foot renovation of the Aquatics Center to transform the space into a cutting-edge performance, rehab, and wellness center for student-athletes and students.

Centura Sports Performance Center at Fort Lewis College

Centura Health committed a total of $4 million to the FLC Foundation and FLC for a 10,000-square-foot renovation of the Aquatics Center to transform the space into a cutting-edge performance, rehab, and wellness center for student-athletes and students.
Centura Health committed a total of $4 million to the FLC Foundation and FLC for a 10,000-square-foot renovation of the Aquatics Center to transform the space into a cutting-edge performance, rehab, and wellness center for student-athletes and students.

Signing event for Centura Health and Fort Lewis College

Leaders of Centura Mercy Hospital and Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., are joined by community members, athletes and partners for the announcement event.
Leaders of Centura Mercy Hospital and Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., are joined by community members, athletes and partners for the announcement event.

DURANGO, COLO., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Lewis College is making yet another stride in health and performance facility development, now with the support of Centura Mercy Hospital, the premier medical provider of the Four Corners region. Centura Health committed a total of $4 million to the FLC Foundation and FLC for a 10,000-square-foot renovation of the Aquatics Center to transform the space into a cutting-edge performance, rehab, and wellness center for student-athletes and students. This collaboration will also support critical student and community wellness programs and cultural celebrations. 

The Centura Sports Performance Center will house strength and conditioning, athletic training, and physical therapy amenities, including on-campus training and recovery guided by Mercy Sports Medicine trainers with renowned expertise in sports medicine and orthopedic treatment.  

“Centura Health is proud to sponsor this state-of-the-art sports medicine center at Fort Lewis College for professional and recreational athletes in our community,” said Brandon Mencini, CEO of Mercy Hospital. “Living well includes treatment and training on sports-related injuries so we can continue to do what we love in our backyard playground for many years to come.” 

Centura Health is the official sports medicine and orthopedics provider of FLC Athletics. This collaboration will make them the exclusive health sponsor of FLC Athletics. The Centura Sports Performance Center is part of the state-of-the-art Health & Wellness Quad of FLC’s campus. This integrated area of campus includes the Student Life Center, Athletics Department, the nearly complete Schlessman Family Hall (health sciences center), and future nursing simulation labs.  

“Centura has been a longstanding partner to FLC and our athletes and we’re thrilled to have their support for a project that will change the way our athletes train and compete,” said FLC President Tom Stritikus. “We’re especially honored to partner with them on programming that encompasses overall wellbeing and care.” 

Centura Health’s partnership will also include collaborations addressing food security, suicide awareness, and overdose prevention as key initiatives in student and community wellness. They are also supporting long-standing FLC cultural celebrations that are open to the community like Fiesta on the Mesa and Hozhoni Days Powwow. 

“Partnerships like this with FLC show that we are stronger together and can advance the health and wellness of people of all ages,” said Mencini. “Health may feel like a doctor’s visit, but it is so much more. Fort Lewis College’s recognition of this for its student body is profound. We are grateful to work alongside such leaders in our community to ensure we are all whole and healthy.” 

Centura Health’s gift is a notable bookend to what has been a banner year of fundraising for the FLC Foundation that has centered around student success and wellbeing. 

“This is the largest philanthropic gift in FLC Foundation history and highlights the elevated types of collaborations we’re pursuing in support of our students,” said Melissa Mount, vice president of Advancement and CEO of the FLC Foundation. “We’re so grateful to have incredible partners and donors join us in not only serving our students in their athletic and educational journey but also making a difference in supporting the FLC community as a whole.” 

Renovations for the Centura Sports Performance Center are expected to begin in Fall 2023. Wellness programming is set to begin as soon as Spring 2023.

 

ABOUT CENTURA HEALTH 

Centura Health connects individuals, families and neighborhoods across Colorado and western Kansas with more than 6,000 physicians and 21,000 of the best hearts and minds in health care. Through our 19 hospitals, two senior living communities, neighborhood health centers, physician practices and clinics, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado, our caregivers make the region’s best health care accessible. We’re on a mission to build flourishing communities and whole person care. We’re Centura Health, and we’re your dedicated health partner for life. For information on Centura Health or any of the facilities in our network, please visit the Centura Health website.

 

ABOUT FORT LEWIS COLLEGE

Fort Lewis College is the Southwest’s leading undergraduate research institution with its low student-to-faculty ratio and one-on-one, affordable instruction. The experience students gain is responsive to industry demand and the ever-shifting landscape of higher education. FLC is also one of the country’s most diverse campuses, with over half its students identifying as people of color. With more than 55 majors to choose from, students become industry professionals, community leaders, and cutting-edge academics. To find an education to live by, visit fortlewis.edu.

Attachments

CONTACT: Lindsay Radford Centura Health 720-215-9662 lindsayradford@centura.org Meredith Ritchie Centura Health 609-276-2523 meredithritchie@centura.org


