State audit critical of Summitville Fire Department bookkeeping

Dec. 17—ANDERSON — A special audit of the Summitville Fire Department by the Indiana State Board of Accounts found shoddy bookkeeping and unauthorized spending.

The report was initiated in 2021 by the Indiana State Police after an investigation of former Fire Chief James Sizelove.

He resigned as fire chief in November 2021.

Sizelove was arrested on felony charges of theft, official misconduct and conflict of interest and in an unrelated case with three felony counts of child solicitation and possession of pornography. Charges of criminal deviant conduct, sexual misconduct with a minor and child seduction were dropped by the state.

Sizelove is scheduled to go on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 1 on April 24.

The special investigation report by the state agency has been provided to the Indiana Attorney General and Madison County Prosecutor's office.

The Indiana State Board of Accounts found Sizelove from the period of 2015 through the end of 2020 received $139,944 in questioned costs.

His son Corey Sizelove was found to have received $29,125 in questioned costs and three former Fire Board members and chief Coby Huggins received gifts in the amount of $375.

"I would like to acknowledge and thank the State Board of Accounts for all their hard work and research they had to do in this case," Denise Amos, Van Buren Township Trustee, wrote in an official response.

Amos said that along with the township board the internal controls for tracking finances have been updated to conform with state guidelines.

"As this report clearly indicates, the prior administration was responsible for all aspects of the Fire Department financial activity," she wrote. "Even though the board of directors indicated they would audit the treasurer's reports, the board had been given false reports."

Amos said she hopes restitution will be made to the township and citizens.

"Sizelove was responsible for all aspects of the Fire Department financial activity," the report states. "Although the board of directors indicated they audited and approved the treasurer's report, the required oversight and monitoring of financial activity was not effective. The lack of effectiveness allowed for improper financial transactions related to the receipting of monies and disbursements."

Story continues

The audit report notes the buying and selling of several vehicles and pieces of equipment with township and fire department funds, that Sizelove benefited by each transaction and that Sizelove purchased equipment for his DJ business on the fire department account in the amount of $5,537.

The state agency also mentions that Sizelove wrote checks in the amount of $4,534 for gifts to the board members and wedding presents.

The report also states that payments to people with the fire department and board were not reported to the Internal Revenue Service or the Indiana Department of Revenue and that withholdings were not submitted to the two agencies.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.