State auditor places Ohio school district in state of fiscal emergency

The state auditor has placed an Ohio school district in a state of fiscal emergency.

This happened Friday to the Mt. Healthy City School District due to a “projected operating fund deficit approaching $10.8 million,” according to Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber.

>> Sexual abuse allegations against deceased former chaplain at Ohio school deemed credible

An analysis revealed that the projected operating deficit is $10,758,000 million, representing 26 percent of the district’s general revenue funds for the fiscal year that ends on June 30, 2024.

The district has not passed a levy to fix the deficit.

With the declaration, the district will be under the oversight of a financial planning and supervision commission. That commission, with help from the board of education and the community, will have 120 after its first meeting to come up with a plan to eliminate the fiscal emergency conditions.

The district was placed in “fiscal caution” twice last year, according to our news partners at WCPO. The first time was in May but was removed in August after working with the state to reduce spending.

In November, the district was again placed in “fiscal caution.” Despite working with the state, it was unable to remove the deficit.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio school district to lay off 80 employees for upcoming school year

The district said the money in the general fund was used to pay for the staff’s salary and benefits, as well as:

Transportation

Cleaning services

Special education expenses

Facility repairs

The Early Learning construction

Utilities

News Center 7 reported last month that the district would be laying off 80 employees. WCPO reported that they’ll now be indefinitely suspending personnel, including 67 teachers, throughout the year due to its finances and the restricting of administrative positions.

In a statement to WCPO, Mt. Healthy City Schools said they are “committed to addressing the challenges outlined in the report in a proactive and responsible manner.”