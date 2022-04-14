State Champions to Vie for Scholarship Dollars

MarketWatch

Twitter Inc. confirmed Thursday that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding offer from Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk to acquire the company. The social media company said its board "will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders." Twitter shares soared 10.6% premarket on the news of the offer. Musk said he would pay $54.20 for each Twitter share he does not already own, equal to an 18.2% pr