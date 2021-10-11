U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,375.82
    -15.52 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,582.96
    -163.29 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,552.32
    -27.21 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.26
    +3.17 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.53
    +1.18 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.80
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3370
    +1.1220 (+1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,633.09
    +2,393.12 (+4.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,356.95
    +15.10 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

State CIOs Lead Digital Services Efforts to Improve Citizen Experience

·3 min read

New Report Reveals Significant Lessons Learned During COVID-19 Pandemic

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly accelerated digital transformation within state governments on numerous fronts and placed the state Chief Information Officer (CIO) at the center of much of this work, according to the 2021 State CIO Survey, Driving Digital Acceleration. The report examines key issues related to the impact of COVID-19 such as digital government, remote workforce models, cybersecurity and broadband networks.

The state CIO survey, which has been published annually for the last 12 years, includes responses from 49 state and territory CIOs and is the product of a partnership between the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO), Grant Thornton LLC and CompTIA.

"State CIOs are well positioned to effectively shepherd their states toward and through significant digital evolution on several levels," NASCIO Executive Director Doug Robinson commented. "State leaders will continue to look to state CIOs to leverage and build on the progress made over the past year."

"For state CIOs, there is no returning to pre-pandemic business models," said Graeme Finley, principal at Grant Thornton. "The pandemic highlighted the value of technology and how critical it is in the delivery of government services and to the productivity of state employees."

"While 2021 was still very much dominated by a state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the results of this survey revealed a strong desire for government technology leaders to embrace these challenges and look for opportunities to improve how state agencies interact with and serve citizens and customers," added Jordan Kroll, Director of Public Sector at CompTIA. "This ongoing focus on digital government, along with the shift to hybrid and remote work permanently, have fundamentally changed and elevated the role of state CIO."

The 2021 State CIO Survey also highlights adoption of cloud, emerging technologies and legacy modernization within state government. The complete report, Driving Digital Acceleration, will be available at: https://www.nascio.org/resource-center/resources/the-2021-state-cio-survey/.

About NASCIO
The National Association of State Chief Information Officers is the premier network and resource for state CIOs and a leading advocate for technology policy at all levels of government. NASCIO represents state chief information officers and information technology executives from the states, territories, and the District of Columbia. For more information about NASCIO visit www.nascio.org.

AMR Management Services provides NASCIO's executive staff. For more information about AMR visit www.AMRms.com.

About Grant Thornton Public Sector LLC
Grant Thornton Public Sector LLC helps executives and managers at all levels of government maximize their performance and efficiency in the face of limited resources and increased demand for services. It gives clients creative, cost-effective solutions that enhance their acquisition, financial, human capital, information technology, data analytics, and performance management. Grant Thornton Public Sector's commitment to public sector success is burnished by a widely recognized body of thought leadership analyzing and recommending solutions to government's greatest challenges. Based in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and with a presence in more than 35 cities around the country, Grant Thornton Public Sector LLC serves federal, state and local governments. For more information, visit grantthornton.com/publicsector.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/.

Media Contact
Roger Hughlett
CompTIA
rhughlett@comptia.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/state-cios-lead-digital-services-efforts-to-improve-citizen-experience-301397196.html

SOURCE CompTIA

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Could Hit 700M Users by 2030, Report Shows

    Arcane Research predicts that the number of Lightning Network users could cross 700 million by 2030. Remittance, gaming, and streaming use cases will help lift the scaling solution to that figure.

  • FTX.US Launches Collectibles Arm in Boost to Solana-Based NFTs

    FTX.US is moving into the non-fungible token (NFT) business with a trading platform for digital collectibles on the Solana blockchain. On Monday, the U.S. wing of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire said its new marketplace, FTX NFTs, will allow users to trade, mint, auction and authenticate Solana-based NFTs. It plans to soon support NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, the home to the bulk of non-fungibles trading.

  • Sponsored sessions deliver big at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021

    TechCrunch events always offer a compelling mix of main stage presentations and smaller, breakout sessions that allow more time for lots of questions and deeper discussions. Expect nothing less at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 on October 27. Remember, TechCrunch sponsors don’t just cut a check and call it a day.

  • Facebook-backed group launches misinformation adjudication panel in Australia

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -A tech body backed by the Australian units of Facebook, Google and Twitter said on Monday it has set up a special committee to adjudicate complaints over misinformation, a day after the government threatened tougher laws over false and defamatory online posts. The issue of damaging social media posts has emerged as a second battlefront between Big Tech and Australia, which last year passed a law to make platforms pay licence fees https://www.reuters.com/article/us-australia-media-idUSKBN2AO099 for content, sparking a temporary Facebook blackout in February. Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week labelled social media "a coward's palace" https://www.reuters.com/technology/australian-law-chief-wants-defamation-rules-fixed-internet-age-letter-2021-10-07, while the government said on Sunday it was looking at measures to make social media companies more responsible, including forcing legal liability onto the platforms https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-mulls-measures-making-social-media-giants-responsible-defamatory-2021-10-10 for the content published on them.

  • Second Opinion: Governments are coming for big tech. Here's what it could mean for your rights online

    A global wave of intervention could make governments stronger at the expense of basic rights of internet users.

  • China to set assessment measures to regulate data sent abroad by cars

    China, the world's biggest auto market, said on Monday it will roll out assessment measures to regulate data sent abroad by vehicles, as the country steps up efforts to protect data and privacy. As cars become 'smarter' with more in-car entertainment, information and autonomous driving functions, automakers and tech companies are gathering more data from vehicles, raising privacy and security concerns. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology did not offer details about how the assessment would be done.

  • Celebrate Columbus’s Achievements

    We should acknowledge his flaws, but his treatment by the left is reminiscent of communist propaganda.

  • #ChamberBreakers: Case study: How D&I affects your bottom line

    Lianna Brinded and Xavier White speak to David Kenny, CEO of Nielsen, about how it’s never too late to put diversity at the heart of your business.

  • New York & Texas Gaining Popularity Among Mining Firms Following China Crackdown

    New York state and Texas account for more than 37% of the hash rate in the USA, according to Foundry USA.

  • What Is Energi (NRG), and Should You Buy It?

    Energi is a blockchain with its own NRG coin, decentralized exchange, security defense team, 24/7 support, self-funding treasury, smart contract platform, and more.

  • Cyberattacks concerning to most in US: Pearson/AP-NORC poll

    Most Americans across party lines have serious concerns about cyberattacks on U.S. computer systems and view China and Russia as major threats, according to a new poll. The poll by The Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that about 9 in 10 Americans are at least somewhat concerned about hacking that involves their personal information, financial institutions, government agencies or certain utilities. Roughly three-quarters say the Chinese and Russian governments are major threats to the cybersecurity of the U.S. government, and at least half also see the Iranian government and non-government bodies as threatening.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Crypto ETF Takes Shape? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • U.S. earnings seen strong, but supply chains and costs worry investors

    Investors are primed for another period of strong U.S. profit growth as third-quarter reports from Corporate America flow in starting next week. In the run-up to earnings season, a number of companies have issued downbeat outlooks. FedEx Corp said labor shortages drove up wage rates and overtime spending, while Nike Inc blamed a supply-chain crunch and soaring freight costs as it lowered its fiscal 2022 sales estimate and warned of holiday-season delays.

  • KKR's co-CEOs Kravis and Roberts to step down; Bae and Nuttall are replacements

    KKR & Co. co-CEOs and co-founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts are stepping down from their posts, effective immediately, and will be replaced by Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall as co-CEOs. The New York private investment firm (NYSE: KKR) said Kravis and Roberts will remain as executive co-chairman of KKR's board of directors. First cousins Kravis and Roberts co-founded KKR in 1976 with Jerome Kohlberg, who died in 2015.

  • Crypto Investor Who Bet on DeFi Says China Crackdown May Help It

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArthur Cheong, who worked in oil trading before reinventing himself as a crypto fund manager, put mone

  • Municipal defaults are creeping up, suggesting more bondholder pain to come

    On the cusp of monetary policy tightening, municipal-bond defaults have been ticking higher, suggesting some structural problems with the business models underlying the debt

  • Have Patience as NovoCure Looks for a New Bottom Pattern

    During Friday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer gave a nod to NovoCure Ltd , the oncology company that is pioneering new therapies. In this daily bar chart of NVCR, below, we can see that shares of NVCR have tumbled lower the past three months. Moving averages always lag the price action.