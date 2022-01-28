U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

State of the Cloud Survey 2021 by IT Decision Makers Responsible for Cloud Implementations

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The State of the Cloud 2021: The Hybrid, Multicloud Forms the Foundation to Digital Organizations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cloud represents the most critical aspect of digital transformation, according to respondents to the publisher's 2021 Global Cloud User survey. As such, companies continue to build out their hybrid, multicloud environments to support strategic business goals, such as agility and improved customer experience.

In the tenth annual survey of IT decision-makers responsible for cloud implementations, respondents representing a range of industries, company sizes, and world regions share their perceptions, plans, and behaviors related to cloud infrastructure, choice of a public cloud provider, data growth, and managed services.

Among interesting findings:

  • Increasing digitalization is driving growth across all cloud and traditional IT models. Businesses deploying apps in edge or colocation facilities will double in the next two years.

  • The increasing complexity and urgency associated with digital transformation is driving more businesses to engage with managed service providers. Top-used services relate to optimization of workloads and costs.

  • Becoming more "data-centric" is a priority for 61% of respondents, who report average data growth of 44% per year.

The survey results offer enterprises and IT service providers a glimpse of the near-future of the cloud market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Findings

  • Key Findings

2. Research Objectives and Methodology

  • Research Objectives and Methodology

  • Respondent Profile

3. Cloud is the Foundation for Digital Transformation

  • Business Priorities Reflect Shift from Survival to Growth

  • Organizations Perceive Cloud as an Essential Technology

  • Adoption Continues Up the Cloud Stack

4. The Rise of Hybrid, Multicloud

  • All Infrastructure Options - Traditional and Cloud - are Growing

  • The Hybrid, Multicloud Supports Modern Application Deployment

  • Organizations See Benefits in Using Multiple Public Clouds

  • Why Organizations Choose to Deploy Apps in the Public Cloud

  • Why Organizations Choose to Deploy Apps on Premises

  • Repatriating Sub-optimized Applications

5. The Data-Centric Organization

  • Businesses Rely on More Data, of More Types

  • As Data Volumes Grow, They Remain in Place

6. Growth of Managed Cloud Services

  • Third-Party Partners Support Enterprise Digitalization Strategies

  • Managed Service Providers Offer Ongoing Cloud Workload Optimization

  • Benefits of Engaging a Managed Cloud Services Provider

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbzg9c

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


