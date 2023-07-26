State corrections official charged with theft, bribery

Jul. 26—A deputy superintendent at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston was arrested on a warrant Tuesday on charges of theft and bribery, according to the Penobscot Sheriff's office.

Gerald E. Merrill, 61, will make his first court appearance in Bangor on Wednesday afternoon. Merrill is being held at the Penobscot County Jail on $50,000 bail.

The Penobscot Sheriff's office said Merrill is being charged with theft by unauthorized taking and bribery in official and political matters. Additional details were not immediately available.

Merrill's LinkedIn page lists his title as deputy superintendent at the Maine Department of Corrections, a position he has held since December 2012.

"Serving in an executive leadership role, I steer all operations including budget management, human resources, employee relations, plant maintenance, warehouse supply and regulatory compliance," the page states. "I also lead investigations involving close analysis of information, managing teams and following all protocols necessary for optimal results."

State payroll records from 2022 list Merrill as the deputy warden at the Charleston Correctional Facility, which is called the Mountain View Correctional Center in Charleston.

A state official said that Merrill is also the deputy superintendent at the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport.

