U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,768.49
    -51.23 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,923.81
    -346.28 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,723.47
    -274.28 (-2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,146.23
    -61.57 (-2.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.16
    +2.88 (+4.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,695.80
    -20.00 (-1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.40
    -0.99 (-3.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1973
    -0.0094 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5500
    +0.0800 (+5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    -0.0063 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8900
    +0.8880 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,222.99
    -2,638.91 (-5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.54
    -20.67 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,650.88
    -24.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.11
    -628.99 (-2.13%)
     

State Dept condemns violence in Myanmar, vows more U.S. action

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The United States strongly condemns the use of violence in Myanmar by security forces and is saddened by the death of demonstrators, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday, adding that Washington will take further action in response to the rising violence in the aftermath of the coup.

Police broke up demonstrations with tear gas and gunfire in several cities across Myanmar, as protesters returned to the streets. The United Nations said 38 people had been killed during Wednesday's demonstrations, far more in a single day than the 23 believed to have been killed up until March 1. (Reporting by Simon Lewis, Humeyra Pamuk and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Shots, tear gas as Myanmar protesters clash with security in Yangon

    Protesters in Yangon's Sanchaung area use fire extinguishers to cover their retreat during clashes with security forces. At least seven people were killed as Myanmar security forces fired on pro-democracy protesters, after the junta pressed criminal charges on half a dozen detained journalists, including an Associated Press photographer.

  • Boris Johnson urged to appoint 'fish and chip tsar' to boost sales after Brexit

    Ministers should appoint a “fish and chips tsar” to promote the consumption of the UK catch in post-Brexit Britain, according to the Bishop of St Albans. The Rt Rev Alan Smith raised the suggestion in the Lords yesterday as a solution to the disruption of fish exports since the end of the transition period. "What's the Government doing to increase fish consumption in the domestic market?" he asked. "Do we need a fish and chips tsar to encourage people to eat fish?" Lord Gardiner of Kimble, an environment, food and rural affairs minister, said the Government was working on a "love seafood campaign" to encourage domestic consumption of "excellent fish that hitherto we have perhaps not consumed". Polling by YouGov shows that fish and chips is already the second most popular British meal in the UK, after chips alone. The Scottish Government previously warned that the amount of cod UK fishermen can catch in the North Sea will fall to 57 per cent from 64 per cent under the teams of the Brexit deal. Labour's Lord McConnell yesterday said the "world class" Scottish seafood industry had been let down by "political polarisation" between the Scottish Government and the UK Government and urged ministers to learn lessons from the "disaster". Baroness Lawrence, another Labour peer, said the UK had not taken back control of its fishing waters “to the extent that fishermen thought we would”. Lord Gardiner, the minister, said there had been an “overall improvement in the situation“ but that “more work needs to be done." He added that there was strong collaboration on fishing with all the devolved administrations and pledged that it would continue.

  • Greensill’s Overnight Downfall Was Many Months in Making

    (Bloomberg) -- From the outside, 2020 was bringing validation to the idea behind Lex Greensill’s financial empire.His eponymous firm was seeking funds at a lofty valuation with the pitch that the pandemic laid bare small suppliers’ need to be paid quickly.But by the middle of last year, two parallel sets of events were quietly threatening two of the biggest sources of funding that enabled his brand of financial disruption -- eventually bringing the firm to a breaking point.In July, an obscure Australian insurer refused to extend policies covering the loans Greensill made, taking away the security blanket that allowed major investors like Credit Suisse Group AG to get comfortable with his courting clients below their radar. And around the same time, the German regulator BaFin started a probe into his fast-growing bank in Bremen.At issue in both cases was the question of risk, and in BaFin’s case, the amount of it that was tied to another entrepreneur in Greensill’s inner circle, Sanjeev Gupta. He had been an early client and investor in Greensill, and the loans to Gupta’s firms fueled the growth of both men’s conglomerates.Interviews with more than a dozen people familiar with the matter show how the twin threads unraveled rapidly this week, bringing Greensill’s firm to the verge of collapse. Started a decade ago with a promise of “making finance fairer” -- attracting backers such as SoftBank Group Corp. and advisers like former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron -- Greensill Capital’s swift spiral now is risking thousands of jobs at borrowing companies, disrupting the supply chains of multinationals and even the U.K. healthcare system.It has been a stunning comedown for a firm that as recently as last year was touting a valuation of $7 billion. Greensill Capital is planning to start insolvency proceedings in the U.K. as it seeks to sell its operating business to Athene Holding Ltd., the annuity seller backed by Apollo Global Management. And Germany’s financial watchdog shuttered Greensill Bank after asking law enforcement officials to investigate accounting irregularities at the lender.Greensill, whose interest in supply-chain finance stemmed from his early years working on his family’s farm in Australia, carved a niche for himself in a fast-growing business that saw a boost in the years following the global financial crisis more than a decade ago. Banks were pulling back from lending to smaller firms, as regulations around risky lending practices grew increasingly more onerous.Cameron, GuptaTo lawmakers eager to stimulate a recovery, supply chain finance seemed like the perfect solution. In 2012, then-Prime Minister Cameron announced a supply-chain finance program that was designed to get funding to small companies quicker. Greensill was an adviser to the U.K. government on that program, and in 2017 was anointed as a Commander of the British Empire for his services to the economy.Greensill had started his own firm in 2011 after stints at Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc., later attracting $1.5 billion of investment from SoftBank Group Corp. The firm says it provided $143 billion in financing last year.Over the years, Greensill has also been closely linked to British-Indian businessman Gupta, the man once dubbed the “savior of steel” by the U.K. press because of his penchant to buy up moribund steel plants.Greensill’s links to Gupta have roiled other money managers. Long-dated project finance notes tied to Gupta’s GFG Alliance and arranged by Greensill were at the center of an investigation that prompted the suspension of GAM Holding AG’s one-time star Tim Haywood in 2018.BaFin’s AuditBaFin last year started a forensic audit of Greensill Bank, charging KPMG with the task, after concerns emerged that too many of the assets on the bank’s books were ultimately tied to the same source: Gupta.Gupta, a former commodities trader, heads GFG Alliance, a loose collection of entities owned by him and other family members. Much of the business, which spans steel, aluminum and renewable energy, was built at a breakneck pace that saw him spend about $6 billion over a five-year period on a series of deals and investments from Scotland to South Carolina. The targets were largely old, unwanted assets in need of significant investment.Providing the financial firepower that drove the spree was Greensill’s eponymous firm. Gupta told Bloomberg News in October that Greensill was the company’s biggest lender. Athene isn’t planning to take on assets linked to Gupta, according to people with the matter.The links between Greensill and Gupta ultimately proved to be the focus of BaFin’s probe. The KPMG probe found irregularities with how Greensill Bank booked certain assets linked to Gupta. One of the most serious findings was that the bank had booked claims for transactions that hadn’t yet occurred but which were accounted for as if they had.“BaFin found that Greensill Bank AG was unable to provide evidence of the existence of receivables in its balance sheet that it had purchased from the GFG Alliance Group, ” according to a statement from the German regulator.‘Extensive Advice’Greensill said in a statement late Wednesday that it had received “extensive advice,” from law firms in the U.K. and Germany, “which informed the way in which the assets were classified.” The company also said that it immediately complied after BaFin advised it late last year and early this year that it didn’t agree with its accounting.“Greensill Bank has at all times been transparent with its regulators and auditors about its approach to classifying assets and the methodologies for determining such classifications,” a spokesman for the company said by email.Pressure from BaFin was a factor that prompted Greensill to look for potential buyers for its exposure to Gupta earlier this year. One of the parties that Greensill reached out to was Credit Suisse, people familiar with the matter said.But on the other side of the globe in Australia, separate developments were afoot. In a last-ditch effort to make its insurer extend policies that were due to lapse on March 1, Greensill took Bond and Credit Company, a unit of Tokio Marine Holding, to court. The company warned that losing $4.6 billion in insurance coverage for its 40 or so clients could spark defaults and put 50,000 jobs at risk. But late on Monday a judge in Sydney struck down Greensill’s injunction.Hours later in Zurich, Credit Suisse suspended its $10 billion family of funds that invested in loans arranged by Greensill, choking off a key source of funding to the companies. The insurance lapse left some debt no longer valued on the strength of the insurer but rather on the underlying borrower, triggering questions on the valuations of the assets.Cracks on the value of the loans had started to show last year. Several companies that borrowed through Greensill-backed Credit Suisse funds collapsed, including NMC Health, Agritrade International, and BrightHouse.The insurance arrangements had given firms like Greensill’s the flexibility to court smaller borrowers that wouldn’t otherwise be able to get investment-grade ratings, with a measure of security that an insurance policy brings. The impeccable credentials also allowed Credit Suisse to sell funds to investors such as pensions and corporate treasurers seeking suitable assets to help boost returns.It’s not clear why Bond and Credit Company allowed the policies to lapse. In denying Greensill’s injunction to force the insurer to renew the contracts, the Australian judge noted that “despite the fact that the underwriters’ position was made clear eight months ago, apparently Greensill only sought legal advice about its position” in the last week of February.(Updates with additional information on Greensill deal talks in 15th paragraph. An earlier version of the story was corrected to include company statement that legal advice informed the way assets were classified in 18th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of America, Morgan Stanley win dismissal of metals spoofing litigation

    A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday dismissed litigation by traders and trading firms accusing Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley of manipulating the precious metals futures market by placing trades and then cancelling them before execution, or "spoofing". U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan said the June 2019 lawsuit over alleged spoofing in gold, silver, platinum and palladium futures from 2007 to 2014 was filed long after the two-year federal statute of limitations had run out. The investors said the clock started in January 2018 when the traders Edward Bases and John Pacilio, both from Connecticut and also defendants, were charged with commodities fraud.

  • Shock in India after man cuts off daughter’s head and takes it to police as he ‘disapproved of her relationship’

    Warning: This story contains details that some readers may find distressing

  • Mattel Debuts Eleanor Roosevelt Doll In Barbie Inspiring Women Series

    Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has unveiled an Eleanor Roosevelt doll as the 11th entry in its Barbie Inspiring Women series. What Happened: Mattel introduced the Barbie Inspiring Women series as a tribute to historic figures who broke down gender barriers and created social, political and cultural opportunities for women. The series previously honored Susan B. Anthony, Florence Nightingale, Amelia Earhart, Rosa Parks and Frida Kahlo. Roosevelt was the longest-serving first lady in U.S. history, with a White House residency between 1933 and 1945. She redefined the role of the first lady with indefatigable advocacy for civil rights, women’s rights and the needs of the economically disenfranchised. Roosevelt broke with White House tradition by hosting her own press conferences and authoring a newspaper column. During World War II she visited American troops in Europe and the South Pacific and championed the efforts of the Tuskegee Airmen to become the first Black combat pilots. In her post-White House years, she served as chairwoman of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights and coordinated the creation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In creating the doll, Mattel used its Curvy Collector body type with Roosevelt wearing a dress, stockings, hat and a double-strand pearl necklace she favored in public appearances. Why It Matters: The new doll was released in conjunction with March’s Women’s History Month celebrations, and Mattel is marketing the doll as an inspirational vehicle for tomorrow’s leaders. “As the number-one global toy property, we believe in the importance of highlighting past and modern-day role models, like Eleanor Roosevelt, to inspire the next generation of changemakers to dream bigger than ever,” said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, in an interview with People magazine. (Photo courtesy of Mattel Inc.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSquare Buys Majority Ownership In Streaming Music Platform TidalExclusive: Thryv Holdings CEO Joe Walsh On SaaS Platform's Guidance Beat© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Wall Street drops as high-flying tech stocks retreat

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Wednesday after investors sold high-flying technology shares and pivoted to sectors viewed as more likely to benefit from an economic recovery on the back of fiscal stimulus and vaccination programs. Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc dropped more than 2%, weighing more than any other stocks on the S&P 500. The S&P 500 financial and industrial sector indexes reached intra-day record highs.

  • Netanyahu campaigns against Biden's plan to save Iran deal

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indirectly criticized the Biden administration for its intention to return to the Iran nuclear deal and told his supporters he was prepared to "stand against the entire world" to stop it.Why it matters: This is a major change of tune for Netanyahu, who had been careful in his statements on the Iran deal and avoided publicly criticizing President Biden. The statement was part of Netanyahu's attempt to rally his base ahead of Israel's election on March 23.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: Hinting at the new administration in Washington, Netanyahu said, "The international reality has changed. There is an intention to go back to this dangerous deal. I am the only one who will stand against the entire world."Netanyahu added that Iran wants to develop nuclear weapons to destroy Israel and asked, “Who will defend you from annihilation? I will not hesitate to do anything against whatever threatens our country."Between the lines: Netanyahu’s campaign rhetoric diverges widely from the policy line Israel's top national security officials, including himself, agreed to in a high-level meeting 10 days earlier. The officials agreed to avoid a public fight with the Biden administration for now, focusing instead on holding strategic consultations with the White House on the Iranian nuclear issue.Go deeper: U.S., Europeans scrap plan to censure Iran at UN nuclear watchdog meetingLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Is Brooklyn Beckham married? Mom Victoria just gave the answer in her birthday post

    Is Brooklyn Beckham a married man?

  • Even after GameStop, Tesla remains the most shorted stock in the world

    GameStop rocketed to notoriety this year after commentators on the Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets helped send the struggling video game store’s stock up almost tenfold in one week. The Reddit crowd was trying to combat enormous interest in GameStop by short sellers, who borrow stocks and sell them in the hopes of repurchasing them at a lower price later and turning a profit. If a stock’s price goes up, investors who shorted it are on the hook for potentially limitless losses, and GameStop’s irrational rally forced those betting against its stock to cover their losses.

  • YouTube will lift ban on Trump channel when risk of violence decreases: CEO

    Alphabet Inc's YouTube will lift its suspension on former U.S. President Donald Trump's channel when it determines the risk of real-world violence has decreased, the company's CEO, Susan Wojcicki, said on Thursday. YouTube suspended Trump's channel for violating policies against inciting violence after the assault on the U.S. Capitol by the former president's supporters in January. "The channel remains suspended due to the risk of incitement to violence," said Wojcicki, speaking in an interview with the head of the Atlantic Council think tank.

  • It’s a ‘split field’ in Texas over lifted mask mandate: Fort Worth Mayor

    Betsy Price, Fort Worth Mayor, joins Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Kristin Myers to discuss Texas lifting its mask mandates and reopening businesses.

  • OPEC+ Silence Leaves Oil Market Guessing Next Supply Move

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies kept oil-watchers guessing about their next move, after a day of preliminary talks offered few clues as to whether the market will get the April supply increase it’s been expecting.Saudi Arabia and Russia, leaders of group, held bilateral talks on Wednesday, seeking common ground as Riyadh urges caution and Moscow presses to raise output, a delegate said. While OPEC+ is still widely expected to revive some of the 7 million barrels a day they’ve idled, a preliminary meeting of ministers didn’t get into specifics. Delegates said several options were still on the table.The trajectory of oil prices in the coming months now rests on the outcome of Thursday’s full meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. Crude could move higher if the group doesn’t deliver all of the extra barrels the market needs to fuel the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.“OPEC+ may raise by only 0.9 million barrels a day in April,” said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst and co-founder at Energy Aspects Ltd. Anything less than the 1.4 million barrel-a-day hike that had previously been expected “should be viewed as bullish by the market.”Plot TwistsSaudi Arabia, the leader of the producers’ group alongside Russia, has developed a liking for bullish surprises. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman triggered a sharp surge in prices at the cartel’s January meeting by springing a unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels a day on an unsuspecting market. He has often warned of his willingness to inflict pain on anyone short-selling oil.“Given his repeated insistence that it is a futile exercise to predict Saudi action, we think His Royal Highness may look to cement his reputation as the prince of plot twists,” said Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets.Despite the notes of caution, veteran OPEC-watchers still expected some extra barrels from the group. There’s little chance that the group will hold output at current levels in April, given the pressure from members including the United Arab Emirates and Russia to pump more, said Sen. In Croft’s view, the most likely outcome is an increase of 500,000 to 1 million barrels a day.Two-Part DealThere are two distinct elements to the production increase that OPEC+ will debate on Thursday.First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective output hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out the extra supply reduction of 1 million barrels a day it’s been making voluntarily in February and March?Russia has been the most consistent advocate for the first element, and others in the group also support the move, people familiar with the matter said earlier this week. Whether the full 500,000 barrels a day, or a smaller amount, will be returned was still uncertain on Thursday morning, delegates said.On the second element, Saudi Arabia originally intended for its voluntary supply reduction to only last for two months. But recently, the kingdom has been considering whether it would appropriate to return all of those barrels in a single month, or spread the move over a longer period, people familiar with the matter said earlier this week.The Saudis’ production plans for April remained unclear on Thursday morning, and may depend on what the whole group eventually agrees to do with its output, according to delegates from other OPEC+ nations. Ministers are scheduled to meet by video conference at 2 p.m. Vienna time.Many Wildcards“From a risk management perspective, the direction of travel appears to be to maintain a tighter policy than the market expects for a bit longer,” said Bob McNally, president of consultant Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official.The group’s own analysts think the market is ready for extra supply. Even if OPEC+ were to boost production by 2.4 million barrels a day between February and June -- the maximum amount allowed under the current deal -- it will still be able to clear the remnants of the 2020 supply glut by August, according to a presentation from the secretariat’s technical experts on Tuesday.While OPEC+ ministers may not be giving clear signals, the recent trend in oil prices points to a market that needs more supply. Brent crude was trading near $64 a barrel on Thursday, an increase of almost 24% this year.“They’re going to respond to the pressure” to raise production with prices at this level, said Ed Morse, global head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc. Yet he also advised against taking the cartel’s actions for granted. “I have told our clients I would not invest in any way on this OPEC meeting -- I think there are too many wildcards.”(Updates with details of latest discussions in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Italy’s Green Bond Demand Smashes Peers in Debut Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s first foray into the sustainable debt market looks set to pull in the biggest-ever orderbook for a sale of green bonds.The nation racked up over 80 billion euros ($97 billion) of bids for its 8.5-billion-euro sale of 2045 securities via banks, more than twice that seen for Germany’s debut last year. European nations are piling into the market to finance a greener recovery from the pandemic.“Investors are still buying like there’s no tomorrow,” said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank A/S. “The green investor base continue to grow.”The rush of demand allowed the nation to knock a few basis points off the pricing, the latest evidence of a so-called greenium for sustainable assets. Countries and companies issuing such debt, where spending is ringfenced for environmental projects, have often managed to achieve cheaper financing than from conventional bonds.The strong interest comes despite the market’s pullback from a year-long rally in Italy’s bonds, following a global selloff. Investor sentiment toward the nation has improved following the appointment of former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi as Prime Minister this year, and its debt remains among the region’s highest-yielding assets.Europe is at the forefront of debt tied to more sustainable activities. The European Union has sold a series of social bonds tied to a jobs program and is set to become the largest green debt issuer after its recovery fund sales get underway later this year.The Boom in ESG Shows No Signs of Slowing: Green InsightItaly published its framework for green bond issuance last week and said that it would align as much as possible with the EU’s green bond standard, due in the coming months. The proceeds of the bonds will be used to fund projects from renewable electricity to biodiversity, while part of it will go to refinancing previous projects between 2018-2020.Italy lowered the guidance twice on the sale to 12 basis points over its 2041 bonds, from 15 basis points initially. Previously, the 33-billion-euro orderbook for Germany’s sale in September was the largest recorded, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The country mandated Credit Agricole SA and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA as structuring advisors, and those plus BNP Paribas SA, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and NatWest Markets to joint lead manage the sale.“It comes at a perfect time,” said Althea Spinozzi, a fixed income strategist at Saxo Bank A/S. “By issuing a green bond Italy ensures to have more attention from the market, therefore better bidding metrics compared to a traditional issuance. It’s a win-win.”(Updates with sale and order sizes in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas Watchdog Says Power Grid Operator Made $16 Billion Error

    (Bloomberg) -- A firm hired to monitor Texas’ power markets says the region’s grid manager overpriced electricity for almost two days during last month’s energy crisis, resulting in $16 billion in overcharges.Amid the deep winter freeze that knocked nearly half of power generation offline, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as Ercot, set the price of electricity at the $9,000-a-megawatt-hour maximum -- standard practice during a grid emergency. But Ercot left that price in place days longer than necessary, resulting in massive overcharges, according to Potomac Economics, an independent market monitor hired by the state of Texas to assess Ercot’s performance. In an unusual move, the firm recommended in a letter to regulators that the pricing be corrected and that $16 billion in charges be reversed as a result.Potomac isn’t the first to say that leaving electricity prices at the $9,000 cap for so long was a mistake. Plenty of power companies at risk of defaulting on their payments have said the same. But the market monitor is giving that opinion considerable weight and could sway regulators to let companies off the hook for some of the massive electricity charges they incurred during the crisis.The Arctic blast that crippled Texas’s grid and plunged more than 4 million homes and businesses into darkness for days has pushed many companies to the brink of insolvency and stressed the power market, which is facing a more-than $2.5 billion payment shortfall. One utility, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, has already filed for bankruptcy, while retailer Griddy Energy LLC defaulted and has been banned from participating in the market.Retroactively adjusting the power price would ease the financial squeeze on some of the companies facing astronomical power bills in the wake of the energy crisis. EDF Renewable Energy and Just Energy are among those asking the Public Utility Commission to reset the power price for the days after the immediate emergency while others have also asked regulators to waive their obligation to pay until price disputes are resolved.“If we don’t act to stabilize things, a worst-case scenario is that people will go under,” said Carrie Bivens, the Ercot independent market monitor director at Potomac Economics. “It creates a cascading effect.”The erroneous charges exceed the total cost of power traded in real-time in all of 2020, said Bivens, who spent 14 years at Ercot, where she most recently was director of market operations before becoming its watchdog. “It’s a mind-blowing amount of money.”While prices neared the $9,000 cap on the first day of the blackouts, they soon dipped to $1,200 -- a fluctuation that the utility commission later attributed to a computer glitch. The panel, which oversees the state’s power system, ordered Ercot to manually set the price at the maximum to incentivize generators to feed more electricity into the grid during the period of supply scarcity. The market monitor argues that Ercot should have reset prices once rotating blackouts ended because, at the point, the emergency was over.It’s asking the commission to direct Ercot to correct the real-time price of electricity from 12 a.m. Feb. 18 to 9 a.m. Feb. 19. Doing could save end-customers around $1.5 billion that otherwise would be passed through to them from electricity providers, Bevins said.But major power generators that reaped substantial profits from the high prices during the crisis week are likely to push back against any move to do so.“The signal that we want to send is not that we changed the rules after the game’s been played,” said Michele Richmond, executive director of the Texas Competitive Power Advocates, a trade group representing companies that own 70% of the generating capacity in Ercot. “That doesn’t instill confidence in the markets.”Bivens acknowledged the market monitor isn’t typically in favor of repricing, but said the correction is necessary.“This isn’t some Monday morning quarterbacking,” she said. “Ercot made an error and we don’t let errors slide.”The utility commission on Wednesday adopted a prior recommendation made by the market monitor, voting to to claw back some payments to power generators for services they never actually provided during energy crisis. The commissioners also expressed support for capping the price of certain grid services -- a request made by several retailers -- but didn’t take action on it. Another commission meeting is scheduled for Friday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage Rates Are Back Above 3%. Here’s Where They’re Headed Next.

    Mortgage rates have risen past a psychological benchmark for the first time since they fell to historic lows during the pandemic. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.02% this past week, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey—the first time since July that the rate has risen above 3%. “Since reaching a low point in January, mortgage rates have risen by more than 30 basis points,” wrote Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in a release.

  • Dow erases year’s gains as 10-year Treasury rises above 1.50% on back of Powell remarks

    Stock benchmarks on Thursday afternoon were sharply lower as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was monitoring the recent rise in bond yields, and that the pent-up inflation expected this year was unlikely to last.

  • 10-year Treasury yield jumps above 1.50% Thursday afternoon after Powell refers to inflation's rise as transitory

    U.S. Treasury yields Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was monitoring the rise in bond yields and that he would be concerned if financial conditions did tighten. "I would be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or persistent tightening in financial conditions that threatens the achievement of our goals," Powell said during a webinar hosted by The Wall Street Journal. The 10-year Treasury note yield climbed 7.1 basis points to 1.541%. Bond prices fall as yields rise. Many investors had said that if Powell didn't offer more explicit pushback on higher government bond rates, it could fuel Treasury market weakness. Powell stressed again that the Fed would be "patient" with higher inflation expected this year, saying it was likely to be a "one time" effect and not price gains that continue year-after-year.

  • Your next stimulus check may be in jeopardy now

    A new compromise would make millions of Americans ineligible for the third checks.

  • Bitcoin Could Reach $1 Million or More, Kraken CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- As the leader of crypto exchange Kraken, Jesse Powell is bound to be bullish on Bitcoin. Yet he’s projecting a disruptive future that would stretch the imagination of even the most ardent crypto fans.In a Bloomberg Television interview, Powell said Bitcoin could reach $1 million in the next decade, adding that supporters say it could eventually replace all of the major fiat currencies.“We can only speculate, but when you measure it in terms of dollars, you have to think it’s going to infinity,” he said. “The true believers will tell you that it’s going all the way to the moon, to Mars and eventually, will be the world’s currency.”The CEO also said San Francisco-based Kraken is considering going public, possibly next year.Extreme predictions are nothing new in the world of Bitcoin, where adherents stand to profit from convincing a wider audience that crypto is a legitimate asset class, rather than a speculative fad. The dollar remains the world’s reserve currency and is the benchmark for global trade, though its value has softened in the past year.Powell said Bitcoin bulls see it one day exceeding the combined market cap of the dollar, euro and other currencies.The dollar “is only 50 years old and it’s already showing extreme signs of weakness, and I think people will start measuring the price of things in terms of Bitcoin,” he said.The digital currency slipped 3% in early U.S. trading on Thursday, hovering around $49,000. Prices have surged almost 600% since the start of 2020 on the back of wider mainstream adoption, with bulls seeing it as both an inflation hedge and speculative asset.Critics argue that Bitcoin is in a giant, stimulus-fueled bubble destined to burst like the 2017 boom and bust cycle.Kraken benefits from higher prices as it reaps fees from increased trading. Bloomberg reported last month that the exchange was in talks to raise new funding, which would double the company’s valuation to more than $10 billion.“Personally, I think $10 billion is a low valuation,” Powell said. “I wouldn’t be interested in selling shares at that price.”The CEO did acknowledge the potential for wild market swings, saying prices can “move up or down 50% on any given day.” That kind of volatility has long been one of the negatives of Bitcoin, relegating the market to one of speculation, rather than a means of doing business.“If you are buying into Bitcoin out of speculation, you should be committed to holding for five years,” Powell said. “You have to have strong convictions to hold.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.