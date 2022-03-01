U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

State Digital Fund and Knox Wire Announce Mutual Collaboration

Apollo Fintech
·2 min read
Apollo Fintech
Apollo Fintech

Tokyo, Japan, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Digital Fund (SDF) and Knox Wire announce a mutual partnership. This collaboration will power global payments for everything from large-scale business mergers to acquisitions and investments. The partnership will serve to benefit both parties by opening up global payments to clients, as well as increased opportunities for investment.

SDF is a fund with a focus on large-scale mergers and acquisitions throughout the global financial market. SDF aims to create sustainable growth through a reinvented merger and acquisition model using advanced technologies and high-quality modern payments solutions systems to create value through top productivity. By using an effective fund management policy, SDF is looking to use safety operations and effective risk management to support their operations in acquiring global businesses.

Knox Wire offers a real-time gross settlement system and global correspondent network that Financial Institutions and qualified Organizations can use to process cross-border payments in as many as 150 currencies in over 200 countries. Knox Wire’s tailored solutions combine the best options on the market by facilitating real-time inter-bank transfers within the Knox Wire network as well as quick payments to out-of-network banks through domestic wires.

Together, the collaboration will focus on integrating an all-encompassing payment structure, resulting in a seamless financial system to power mergers and acquisitions worldwide.

Clifford Niemand, Knox Wire Operations Director, said: “Knox Wire is a pioneer of new and innovative partnerships, we are happy to join with SDF in offering Knox Wire to their clients. We are partnering with a corporation that believes in the future of payment systems and being at the forefront of the Fintech future in its entirety. As such, we are proud to confirm our partnership and aligned aspirations with State Digital Fund.”

For more information:

State Digital Fund

Website:

www.sdf.tokyo

Email:

setthana_statebank.digital@prdistribution.org

Knox Wire (Knox Wire is bank wire network by Apollo Fintech)

Website:

www.knoxwire.com

Email:

press_knoxwire@customers.prdistribution.org

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/state-digital-fund-and-knox-wire-announce-mutual-collaboration/9055951

CONTACT: Full Name: Stephen McCullah, Company: Knox Wire, Phone Number: +1 (417) 766-3568 Website: http://www.knoxwire.com/ Email: press_knoxwire@customers.prdistribution.org


