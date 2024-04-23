State Economic Development Department awards millions to four projects

Apr. 22—The state Economic Development Department last week announced it has awarded nearly $6 million to four entities from the Energy Transition Economic Development Assistance Fund, money officials say will help diversify the economy and create jobs unrelated to fossil fuel development.

The money comes from an allocation made by the 2023 Legislature, the department said, with the largest slice — nearly $3.7 million — going to Northern New Mexico Indigenous Farmers Inc. in Shiprock.

The award provided the majority of the funding needed to replace the Hogback Water Pumping Station with a solar-powered pumping station that has microgrid and energy storage capabilities. The department said the lateral irrigation lines on the station have not been updated since the 1960s, which has led to roughly 2,000 acres of farmland sitting idle for years.

The department said the project is also being funded partly through the Gold King Mine Spill Settlement.

In addition, C&E Concrete in Grants will receive $977,465 to develop three photovoltaic systems across the company's facilities; the city of Farmington will get $1,036,861 for its solar generation and battery storage proposal; and Purple Adobe Lavender Farm in Abiquiú will receive $187,298 for the installation of three separate solar arrays on the farm.

"Ultimately, the final awards honor the objectives and intent of the ETA, providing support for renewable energy projects in low-income, rural, and Indigenous communities affected by coal plant closures and creating opportunities for New Mexico-based renewable energy companies," acting department Cabinet Secretary Mark Roper said in a statement.