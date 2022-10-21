U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,676.38
    +10.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,479.60
    +146.01 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,602.86
    -11.98 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,709.38
    +4.99 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.38
    +0.87 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,641.70
    +4.90 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9794
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2890
    +0.0630 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1168
    -0.0067 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.3990
    +1.3090 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,981.02
    -200.11 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.39
    -3.37 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,902.13
    -41.78 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

State Farm Insurance Donates $125,000 to Convoy of Hope's Hurricane Ian Response

·3 min read

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- State Farm Insurance has donated $125,000 to assist disaster relief org, Convoy of Hope, in its response to Hurricane Ian. To date, Convoy of Hope has served more than 80,000 people in the wake of Hurricane Ian. More than 1,200 volunteers mobilized to help Convoy serve 21 communities in the most affected parts of Florida.

(PRNewsfoto/Convoy of Hope)
(PRNewsfoto/Convoy of Hope)

Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph. It is the third-deadliest storm to hit the U.S., eclipsed only by hurricanes Katrina and Sandy. Experts estimate it will take years for certain areas to recover.

"This generous donation helps Convoy distribute more food, water and supplies to Floridians who were impacted by Hurricane Ian," said Convoy of Hope's Jamie Bilton. "We are very grateful for State Farm's support, and it is our privilege to serve alongside a company that excels at helping people recover from the unexpected."

"State Farm is pleased to support Convoy of Hope efforts to help our communities impacted by Hurricane Ian," said State Farm corporate responsibility director, Apsara Sorensen. "Part of our mission is to help people recover from the unexpected. We hope this grant goes a long way in helping our community recover from the hurricane."

Convoy of Hope has already responded to more than 50 natural disasters this year, both in the U.S. and around the world.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator every year since 2002. Convoy of Hope has served more than 200 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org.

About State Farm®

For 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been and continues to be to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and approximately 53,400 employees serve over 87 million policies and accounts – which includes auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 42 on the 2022 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

Contact
Ethan Forhetz
Vice President of Public Engagement & National Spokesperson
(417) 848-8123
eforhetz@convoyofhope.org

State Farm Insurance Donates $125,000 to Convoy of Hope’s Hurricane Ian Response
State Farm Insurance Donates $125,000 to Convoy of Hope’s Hurricane Ian Response
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/state-farm-insurance-donates-125-000-to-convoy-of-hopes-hurricane-ian-response-301656058.html

SOURCE Convoy of Hope

Recommended Stories

  • Kroger-Albertsons tie-up spurs union lobbying to stop merger

    Thousands of unionized retail workers from the U.S. Mid-Atlantic to the West Coast are lobbying regulators and lawmakers as part of a broader effort to nix the $25 billion merger between supermarket operators Kroger and Albertsons. "There is no way that this is going to be good for workers," said Maggie Breshears, who works in the pickup department at a Kroger-owned Fred Meyer in Seattle. Four local chapters of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International told Reuters they are assessing their options for lobbying and coordinated action against the deal, including potential strikes.

  • Plug Power expects to reach $5 billion in revenue in four years

    And by 2030, the fuel cell and hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturer expects annual revenue will jump to $20 billion. Here's why.

  • Big Oil’s Surprisingly Bright Future. The Case for BP and Exxon.

    Instead of being trampled by the transition to green energy, oil-and-gas giants are now positioned to profit from it.

  • ‘Mass layoffs’ of Meta bus drivers lead to pleas for Facebook to bring workers back to the office

    More than 160 people are losing their jobs as Meta cuts back on its once-ubiquitous tech bus shuttles.

  • Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way

    Miami's streets were bustling and crowded by 1926. Bettmann/Getty ImagesHurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm’s powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and cru

  • New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

    Farmers across New Zealand took to the streets on their tractors Thursday to protest government plans to tax cow burps and other greenhouse gas emissions, although the rallies were smaller than many had expected. Lobby group Groundswell New Zealand helped organize more than 50 protests in towns and cities across the country, the biggest involving a few dozen vehicles. The government said it would be a world first, and that farmers should be able to recoup the cost by charging more for climate-friendly products.

  • Constellation Energy Bets On Nuclear To Fuel Strong Profit Run

    Constellation Energy is riding momentum from the recently approved Inflation Reduction Act, and could see earnings triple by 2026.

  • Starbucks Corporate Workers Doubt Company Values in Internal Poll

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. white-collar employees’ faith in the coffee chain’s ethics and social impact dropped to a historic low this year, according to an internal survey, with corporate staff voicing concern about the company’s response to the union campaign spreading through its cafes.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Re

  • ‘I cry every time I think about it’: Asian woman says she was denied entry to Nevada casino in racial profiling complaint

    On Sept. 4, Tammy Luu, a resident of Taylorsville, Utah, and her husband reportedly drove to West Wendover, Nevada, to watch the Vietnamese variety show “Saigon by Night” at Peppermill Resort and Casino's concert hall. Luu and her husband went to the hotel’s casino after the show. After showing their IDs, four security guards — including the head of security, approached them and said she was banned from the establishment for an incident that occurred on Aug. 15, according to KSL.

  • Billionaire Adani to Target Europe With Huge Morocco Clean Energy Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest person, is in exploratory talks for a giant renewables project in Morocco, which would aim to supply electricity and emissions-free fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to C

  • Border officials in Tennessee find bird carcasses encased in cement statues

    Tennessee border protection officials found two bird carcasses and foreign seeds sealed inside cement statues on their way to Texas.

  • Railroads reject workers’ sick-time demands, raising chance of strike

    The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected last week, increasing the chances of a strike.

  • Europe’s Energy Crisis May Not End Until 2024

    Europe’s gas storage facilities are nearing their limit, but even with full tanks, much could go wrong during the winter of 2022/2023

  • Sanibel Island causeway washed out by Ian reopens early

    The causeway washed out by Hurricane Ian that links Sanibel Island to the Florida mainland reopened with temporary repairs on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced. The 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) causeway was badly damaged by the Category 4 hurricane, with initial predictions that repairs could take months. “It's something that shows a little bit of a can-do spirit,” DeSantis, a Republican, said at a news conference, adding that government bureaucracy should not hamper such efforts.

  • Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at LA airport

    Authorities on Wednesday seized thousands of suspected fentanyl pills hidden in candy boxes at Los Angeles International Airport. “However, it was discovered that inside the ‘Sweetarts', ‘Skittles', and ‘Whoppers' candy boxes were fentanyl pills," the statement said. About 12,000 pills were seized by sheriff's detectives and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents assigned to a drug task force at the airport, authorities said.

  • Cranberry farmers adapt to a changing climate

    Cranberries thrive in the right environment, but with climate change making conditions increasingly unpredictable and extreme, farmers are adapting to make sure the Thanksgiving staple stays on the table.

  • ‘An expensive push’: Florida utilities making costly plans to harden power grid against hurricanes

    The state board that regulates electricity in Florida meets next week to determine how much it will cost consumers to harden the state’s electric grid against hurricanes.

  • The Supreme Court Gutted Miranda Rights. Here's What That Means Now.

    Maybe you seldom if ever fit the descriptions at the heart of racial profiling or stop-and-frisk policies, but the Supreme Court's decision to protect the police from being sued leaves the rest of us vulnerable and takes away a path to justice.

  • Credit Suisse Set to Settle Criminal Tax Case in France

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG will aim to settle a tax fraud and money laundering case in France on Monday that saw coordinated raids in five countries from Australia to the UK.Most Read from BloombergTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle

  • National Hurricane Center watching 3 tropical waves. 'Tropical rainstorm' could affect East Coast

    A tropical rainstorm forming off the East Coast of the U.S. could bring rain, rough surf and breezy conditions through the weekend.