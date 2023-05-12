State or government invested in Banque Cantonale de Genève SA (VTX:BCGE) copped the brunt of last week's CHF64m market cap decline

Key Insights

Banque Cantonale de Genève's significant state or government ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

66% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in Banque Cantonale de Genève SA (VTX:BCGE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 66% stake, state or government possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And following last week's 4.3% decline in share price, state or government suffered the most losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Banque Cantonale de Genève.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Banque Cantonale de Genève?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Banque Cantonale de Genève already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Banque Cantonale de Genève, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Banque Cantonale de Genève. State of Geneva is currently the largest shareholder, with 45% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 21% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Banque Cantonale de Genève

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Banque Cantonale de Genève SA. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own CHF7.6m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 25% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Banque Cantonale de Genève. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

