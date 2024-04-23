State or government own 25% of Far East Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAREAST) shares but private companies control 55% of the company

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Far East Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAREAST) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 55% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

State or government, on the other hand, account for 25% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Far East Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Far East Holdings Berhad?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Far East Holdings Berhad might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Far East Holdings Berhad. Our data shows that Lembaga Kemajuan Perusahaan Pertanian Negeri Pahang is the largest shareholder with 25% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 24% and 9.1% of the stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 58% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Far East Holdings Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Far East Holdings Berhad. As individuals, the insiders collectively own RM207m worth of the RM2.1b company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 10% stake in Far East Holdings Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 55%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Far East Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Far East Holdings Berhad (2 are a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

